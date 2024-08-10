The Big Picture Bad parenting is a prominent theme in House of the Dragon, impacting children's lives significantly.

Being a parent is no easy feat — the real world certainly brings a wealth of obstacles that often challenge one’s ability to raise children in a presumably “good” way. Beyond the physical demands and lack of sleep that come with the early years of infanthood, trying to instill proper morals and values in another human being is something no one can truly ever prepare for. Throw in the politics of wealth and royalty, the looming possibility of a war between dragons, and a never-ending fight to claim power, good parenting becomes almost impossible.

In House of the Dragon, this struggle to raise children is more present than ever. We see this in virtually every character that has children, although varying in the degree to which they can be described as "good" and "bad" parents. Some choose to embrace their children lovingly, particularly the ones who will be made to carry their legacy into the next generation. Others often find themselves absent, or remiss to be involved in the happenings of their children's lives for one reason or another. With family and bloodline being such a central part of the drama unfolding throughout the series, it is important to recognize how the trend of bad parenting in Westeros contributes significantly to the constant chaos surrounding those in power.

Does Absence Really Make The Heart Grow Fonder?

One bad parenting trend we often see play out in the A Song of Ice and Fire universe is a general absence from children's lives. Take Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) for example, who is just now coming to terms with the abandonment of his bastard sons Alyn (Abubakar Salim) and Addam of Hull (Clinton Liberty) after losing the majority of his noble-born family members. Even with Corlys being regarded in the realm as a noble and accomplished leader of his house, it is clear that his forgotten sons suffered for most of their lives because of his negligence. In the finale of Season 2, Alyn finally confronts Corlys for dismissing him and his brother for all their lives and forces him to reckon with the struggles they had to endure because of it.

In Season 1 of the series, Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) often refers to his daughter and named heir Rhaenyra Targaryen as “my only child” when expressing his vision for the future of Targaryen rule over Westeros. While this may have made sense while he was married to Queen Aemma Arryn (Sian Brooke), he ultimately had four other children at the time of saying this. It is clear from both on-screen events and off-screen context that Viserys played a much smaller role in raising the children that came from his late-life marriage to Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), and the children were certainly worse off for that. In fact, almost all of Viserys' Hightower-born children resent his absence from their lives and are often seen scolding him throughout scenes in Season 2.

Bad Parenting Is a Cycle in Westeros

Perhaps no one is a better example of the type of bad parenting that the House of the Dragon universe breeds than Alicent Hightower, whose three children raised directly with her all suffer from varying degrees of ever present anxiety, uncontrollable rage, or simply bad behavior. The blame can't be placed solely on her shoulders though, as her own father, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) certainly passed down his own bad parenting techniques to his daughter early in life. In Season 1, we see Otto use Alicent as a sort of political chess piece when he strategically arranges the marriage between her and King Viserys Targaryen. Alicent is very young when she marries the king and is thrown into motherhood before she is even able to come into her own as an adult.

This cycle has lasting implications for all of Alicent's children, and many of the bloody and tragic acts that we see play out in this season of House of the Dragon can certainly be traced back to the trauma these children have harbored since childhood. Alicent isn't always the "best" when it comes to consoling her children in times of peril, apart from maybe her daughter Helena Targaryen (Phia Saban), as evidenced many times throughout the series. Alicent’s third son Daeron, who was ultimately raised far away from her influence, is referred to this season as the most well-behaved and kind of them all. Although no one can say for sure, it certainly hurts Alicent to hear that the only child she did not raise herself ended up being better off than the rest of her children.

There's Still Hope for Some Parents in 'House of the Dragon'

Not every parent in Westeros is known for being neglectful and cold towards their children though. Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best) was perhaps the best of them, whose steadfast commitment to her children and her future bloodline remained up until her final moments in the show. The passing down of techniques does not just apply to bad parents, as Rhaenys's daughter, Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell), was also characterized as a very present and caring mother to her children Baela (Bethany Antonia) and Rhaena Targaryen (Phoebe Campbell). Laena also makes a surprise cameo in Episode 4 of the second season, where she appears in one of Daemon Targaryen's (Matt Smith) Harrenhal visions to remind him of his responsibility as a father to their children.

All things considered, an argument could certainly be made about Rhaenyra Targaryen's (Emma D'Arcy) good parenting of her children. Despite being reckless in her decision to send her son Lucerys Velaryon (Elliot Grihault) to his untimely death, it is clear from the amount of grief and remorse she has that she never imagined something so terrible could happen. Her son Jacaerys Velaryon (Harry Collett) has grown up to be a rather talented diplomat and is quite respectful and caring in comparison to the young men of Team Green. Even Rhaenyra's decision to send her youngest sons Aegon and Viserys away from her to Pentos, although probably painful, is a reflection of how she has tried to do right by her children wherever she can.

While the circumstances in this universe are significantly different from that of reality, audiences' appreciation for their parents may change when presented with the awful parenting skills throughout House of the Dragon. With tensions between the Targaryen bloodline hitting an all-time high in the Season 2 finale, it is safe to say that there will be many other examples of the Westerosi way of bad parenting in the story to come.

