Balerion the Black Dread is arguably the most famous dragon in Westeros' history. When Aenar Targaryen departed the Valyrian Freehold for the island of Dragonstone, he brought a total of five dragons along with him. However, Balerion outlasted all of his counterparts, and took part in some of the most pivotal events that shaped the Seven Kingdoms for generations. He was ridden by Aegon the Conqueror when he set out to take over Westeros. His flaming breath melted the swords of the conquered into the Iron Throne. He was an instrument of destruction during the reign of Maegor the Cruel, and was last ridden by Viserys I Targaryen, played in House of the Dragon by Paddy Considine. Fans have seen many a dragon in the spin-off's first season, but Balerion's legacy looms large over all that would come after him, as well as the realm itself.

Before he died of old age in 94 AC (After Conquest), Balerion was known throughout the Seven Kingdoms as the most terrifying creature alive, and he was no doubt the most fearsome asset to House Targaryen's rule. As powerful and dread-inducing as he was, Balerion was also the last living creature to have seen the former glory of Valyria before it was brought low by the Doom. During the reign of King Jaehaerys I Targaryen, Balerion attempted to return to the smoking ruins of the freehold, which inadvertently became one of the most horrific and tragic moments during the reign of The Conciliator.

Jaehaerys' sister Rhaena Targaryen was no stranger to tragedy. Her uncle Maegor I Targaryen murdered her brother/husband and made her one of his "Black Brides," and sent the youngest of her twin daughters by her former husband to Oldtown to train as a Septa. However, trying to avoid Maegor's legendary cruelty, Rhaena managed to escape her vicious husband with her daughter Aerea, declaring her support for Jaehaerys and bestowing him the Targaryen ancestral blade Blackfyre. When Maegor died unexpectedly atop the Iron Throne, cut and stabbed to ribbons, the young Jaehaerys took his place and become well-known as one of the greatest monarchs in the history of the Seven Kingdoms. Rhaena would spend much of his reign on Dragonstone with her daughter Aerea. However, Rhaena was a reclusive sort, and refused to allow her daughter or closest confidants to leave the island. Rhaena's psyche grew even darker in subsequent years, as her lover Elissa Farman left Dragonstone against Rhaena's wishes while stealing three dragon eggs from the island's hatchery. This upset Aerea in particular, who Farman had grown close with and had promised to teach how to sail. Rhaena and Jaehaerys' mother Alyssa Velaryon also died in the birthing bed soon after, with Rhaena blaming the child's father, Lord Rogar Baratheon. She remarked to the Storm Lord that if he ever remarried, she would kill him herself.

Balerion and Aerea Targaryen

Tragedy struck once more at the hands of Androw Farman, Rhaena's third husband who was openly mocked by the household on Dragonstone and for whom Rhaena had no real love for. Using a potent poison known as the Tears of Lys, Androw poisoned Rhaena's closest friends on the island, killing them all. He confessed to his crimes, but before the infuriated queen could have him seized, Androw jumped from a nearby window, killing him upon landing. In an act of revenge, Rhaena had her former husband's body hacked into pieces and fed to her dragon Dreamfyre. The so-called "Queen in the East" fell into a deep depression, often locking herself in her room and lashing out at anybody who attempted to speak with her.

The loss of Elissa Farman and the callousness of her mother weighed heavily on Aerea Targaryen, who quickly grew to hate Dragonstone. She began to act out and misbehave in defiance of her mother, abusing her servants and insulting any visitors in court. Despite their estranged relationship, Rhaena still believed that her daughter should claim a dragon of her own. However, terror gripped both Dragonstone and King's Landing when Rhaena soon discovered that her daughter had fled the island on the back of Balerion himself, who had made his lair on Dragonstone after the death of Maegor the Cruel. Rhaena flew to King's Landing, thinking her daughter had headed to the city she often dreamed of, but was informed that neither Aerea nor Balerion had been seen. King Jaehaerys sent ravens to every corner of the Seven Kingdoms, demanding any information pertaining to the Targaryen princess or the Black Dread. Stories across the Narrow Sea in Essos even began to crop up, but most of the reports were either unreliable or fabricated in the hope of a reward.

The Death of Aerea Targaryen

After over a year, the Conciliator began to fear that his niece had died, thrown from Balerion's back wherever the dragon had chosen to fly. However, on the 13th day of the fourth moon of 56 AC, the blast of a horn had sounded throughout the city to signal the sight of dark wings, pitch black against the clouds overhead. The Black Dread had been gone for so long that some smallfolk had feared that Maegor the Cruel had risen from the grave and had claimed Balerion once again, seeking revenge. Instead, the knights and servants of the Red Keep found Princess Aerea, almost completely unrecognizable, landing with Balerion near Maegor's Holdfast. She slid from the back of the massive dragon and begged for help, her limbs "as thin as sticks" and wearing little more than a few tattered rags. Ser Lucamore Strong, Knight of the Kingsguard, lifted the girl into his arms and immediately delivered her to Grand Maester Benifer for medical help. Ser Strong would later tell people that as he carried the princess, the heat from the fever wracking her body could be felt even through his heavy armor. Her eyes were bloodied, and Ser Strong also remarked that there was something alive inside the princess, causing her to contort and thrash as she was carried.

Aerea Targaryen's condition had worsened so dramatically that when King Jaehaerys and Queen Alysanne arrived to the Grand Maester's chambers, he denied them entry, stating that they would not want to see the princess in her current state. The only other person to see Aerea in her condition was Septon Barth, who was sent inside to perform the appropriate rites for the dying. King Jaehaerys and his Queen remained outside the door, and hundreds crowded into the Red Keep's Sept to pray for Aerea Targaryen. Late into the evening, Septon Barth emerged from the Maester's quarters to announce that the princess had died.

It was announced that Aerea had died from a horrible fever, and discussion on the princess' death was kept to an absolute minimum. The only documents that recount Aerea's final moments are those of Septon Barth, who revealed that a fever was only the beginning of the torment she was going through. Barth remarked that Aerea's skin wasn't just hot, it was burning. When he laid a hand on her head to feel for himself, he wrote that it was as if he had "thrust it into a pot of boiling oil." Underneath her gaunt skin were bulges that would expand and retract. Milk of the poppy did nothing for her pain, she begged for death through "cracked and bleeding lips" and smoke rose from nearly every orifice on her body. After some time, her eyes burst from the sheer heat within her.

The Real Horrors of the Story

The greatest horror came when Benifer and Barth attempted to lower the child into a tub of ice. The sheer shock of the temperature is said to have stopped Aerea's heart, or at least Septon Barth had hoped so, to spare her from what happened next. Creatures that had been residing within the princess' body began to burst out, and they terrified the Septon and Maester. They were referred to in Barth's writings as:

Worms with faces... snakes with hands... twisting, slimy, unspeakable things that seemed to writhe and pulse and squirm as they came bursting from her flesh. Some were no bigger than my little finger, but one at least was as long as my arm... oh, Warrior protect me, the sounds they made...

Fortunately, the horrors that erupted from the princess' corpse thrashed and died within the ice tub, as they were clearly creatures of smoke and flame. With that, the body was prepared, and Aerea's remains were cremated in a funeral service per Valyrian tradition. However, Septon Barth still wondered as to where the princess and Balerion had gone. Reports in Westeros had failed to yield results, and nobody in the Free Cities had credible stories about either. Balerion himself was simply too large to miss, but how had he escaped notice in both Westeros and Essos? The Septon had deduced that the wrong question had been asked. Instead of wondering where Aerea had taken Balerion, it was more appropriate to ask where Balerion had taken Aerea. After all, the princess was not even 13 yet, and there was simply no way she could have masterfully commanded the Black Dread on dragonback. Clearly, Balerion had gone wherever he pleased, and Barth determined that the oldest and largest living dragon attempted to return to Valyria.

At the time of King Jaehaerys, Balerion was the only living creature that had seen what Valyria was like before the Doom turned it into a burning wasteland. Causes for the Doom of Valyria vary, with some blaming their gods and others their practice of blood magic and other dark arts. What is known is that every hill for hundreds of miles exploded, the volcanoes of the Fourteen Flames fired molten rock into the air, and dragonglass fell from the sky. Earthquakes ravaged glorious temples and palaces, and ash and smoke and fire choked the sky so densely that dragons died midair and fell to earth. The Valyrian Peninsula was fragmented, creating the Smoking Sea, and adjacent eastern towns and islands were obliterated by tsunamis. Since the Doom, few have ventured near the ruins due to stories of demons roaming the region along with other unspeakable horrors and dangers.

Despite this, Balerion never saw the Doom for himself, as Aenar Targaryen's daughter Daenys the Dreamer had seen the cataclysm in a prophetic dream, ultimately leading the upstart dragonlord to seek refuge on Dragonstone. The Black Dread likely sought to return to where he was born, and only found death and ruin. We'll never know what happened when Balerion and Princess Aerea reached the ruins, but even the mighty dragon didn't return home unscathed. When he touched down, the most fearsome dragon in Westeros' history possessed a nine-foot gaping wound on his left side, as well as several half-healed scars. Whatever could harm Balerion in this fashion could likely do whatever it wanted to the young princess, and given her condition on her return, evil had infested her from head to toe.

To keep this horrific event from ever recurring, King Jaehaerys placed Balerion in the newly-completed Dragonpit and formed the order of Dragonkeepers. The group of 77 keepers would ensure that any attempt to steal away House Targaryen's dragons would fail. Furthermore, the king declared a new edict: Any ship arriving from the Smoking Sea would be denied entry to the Seven Kingdoms, and any Westerosi who attempted to travel to the ruins of Valyria would be executed. Since then, only the most daring of adventurers have gotten remotely close to Valyria, and the region is universally known as one of death and despair. Unfortunately for Princess Aerea Targaryen, she had no choice but to be taken there, and we may never know what terrors she witnessed and was ultimately plagued by.

But maybe it's better that we don't know.