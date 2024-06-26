The Big Picture Actor Kieran Burton teases Benjicot Blackwood's potential appearance in House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 3.

Blackwood plays an integral part in the Dance of the Dragons.

House of the Dragon Season 2 airs weekly on Max.

It appears one actor might have just revealed a major character appearance in the next episode of House of the Dragon. On his personal Instagram, Kieran Burton quoted a post from someone who had @'d him with the caption "Benjicot Blackwood???" to which the actor responded "Episode 3 this Sunday..." Benjicot Blackwood, otherwise known as Bloody Ben was the leader of House Blackwood and Lord of Raventree hall during the Dance of the Dragons in George R.R. Martin's A Song of Fire and Blood. Benjicot has history with Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) as well as Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) and King Aegon III Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney), and while tough to pinpoint what his role could be, a potential appearance is exciting nonetheless.

Burton is a relatively new actor with only two credits in his filmography, appearing in the coming-of-age drama Aftersun which stars Paul Mescal. He also played a small role in three of the four episodes of Without Sin, the crime drama/psychological thriller led by Vicky McClure and Johnny Harris, which is currently streaming on Acorn. While not an A-list star by any means, the Game of Thrones franchise has the ability to shine a light on up-and-coming talent that deserves more recognition in the industry. Game of Thrones has long been one of the most popular television and book franchises in the world, and if Burton proves himself a worthy performer, there are almost certainly more roles in store for him in the future.

Is Prince Daemon Responsible for Jaehaerys' Death?

House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 1 sees Daemon (Matt Smith) send two assassins to kill Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell), but things don't go according to plan. In the famous Fire and Blood moment known as Blood and Cheese, two rat-catchers sneak into the Red Keep but fail to find Aemond, so they have to settle for King Aegon's son Jaehaerys. As the person who sent the assassins to the palace, it seems Daemon is obviously to blame, but Smith doesn't necessarily see it that way. He recently said he believed Daemon is acting out of grief from losing his brother and pain from the growing divide in his relationship. While this may be true, it certainly doesn't free him from the consequences of the death of an innocent child, but if we know anything about Game of Thrones, it's that more devastation is almost certainly in store.

The first three episodes of House of the Dragon Season 2 are now streaming. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the Game of Thrones spin-off series, and watch House of the Dragon on Max.

