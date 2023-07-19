Many things change in adapting books to screen, but House of the Dragon changes more than most. The structure of George R. R. Martin's Fire & Blood makes it impossible for the series to adapt the story accurately. Set up as a historical account, the story is unreliable, and the characters are not developed enough to lead a series. House of the Dragon handled the challenge well, making the necessary changes to the story, but some changes are better than others. In fact, one stands out among the rest as the best change: making Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy/Milly Alcock) and Alicent (Olivia Cooke/Emily Carey) childhood friends.

This is somewhat drastic, considering it impacts most of the cast's ages. Yet it benefits the show significantly. Rhaenyra and Alicent's fractured relationship becomes a driving force in the upcoming war and fuels the rivalry in a much more dynamic way than simply hating each other since they met. It also plays into the ambiguity of right and wrong while making the build-up to the war more interesting, which is important given that it was most of the first season. The relationship between the two female leads recenters the story on the patriarchal manipulation that invented the competition between the two girls. Of course, the change doesn't come without drawbacks, but the benefits far outweigh them.

This Friendship Makes 'House of the Dragon' Less Cliché

Image via HBO

In Martin's version, Rhaenyra is roughly ten years younger than her stepmother. So although they had likely met before the marriage, it was under very different circumstances. There was no hesitation on their side in the name of past friendships. In fact, the two shared an evil-stepmother-esque relationship throughout Rhaenyra's childhood, which resulted in an even more vicious competition between them. Establishing the girls as friends required changing the ages of many characters, and it makes the entire story different. This is not a Cinderella-like tale of an evil stepmother and abused girl, but a more complex relationship befitting of the Game of Thrones universe.

The change is relatively simple, but it creates a nuanced relationship that isn't common. The uniqueness of the situation certainly makes it a more compelling story and provides ambiguity that the original story doesn't account for. Alicent is not fully in the wrong as she slowly grows to resent Rhaenyra, nor is Rhaenyra's anger unjustified, though perhaps it is largely misplaced, at least at first. The added layer of complexity creates a more interesting story and a bitter rivalry that will sustain the series.

Rhaenyra and Alicent's Relationship Provided Conflict for 'House of the Dragon' Season 1

More than better developing the characters, Rhaenyra and Alicent's ever-changing relationship made lots of conflict for Season 1. As the show set up the war of succession, the first season had the potential to be boarding. Dealing with political intrigue during peacetime means there is little for the story to do. Yet the series dives into characters, and the fracturing of this friendship was the perfect way to set up the rest of the series. Though the two women begin as friends, there is a lot of fluctuation in their relationship, leading them to hesitate before escalating the war and ultimately providing interpersonal conflict for the audience to watch.

With the war still on the way, Season 1 is more about the dysfunctional Targaryen family, and Rhaenyra and Alicent's relationship is the center of that. Their discord is passed to their respective children creating resentment and anger that no one can stop. The build-up is slow, but the degradation of Alicent and Rhaenyra's friendship is interesting enough, but the war it leads to only makes things worse. Starting the two off as friends provides unpredictability for those who didn't read the book, and it increases the emotion for people who did.

The Nuanced Portrayal Changed 'House of the Dragon's Story

Image via HBO

In Fire & Blood, the fact that Rhaenyra's main rivalry was with Alicent made little practical sense. Her half-brother, Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney), claims the throne, not Alicent. Yet House of the Dragon remedies this by exploring their relationship. It is not just about the throne, although that certainly plays a large part. Their rivalry is the compilation of resentment and jealousy that built up over the years. As the season skips through time, looking at different points of this relationship, that much becomes evident. Alicent and Rhaenyra's dynamic is more complex than a competition for power, which raises the show's stakes.

But this change is effective beyond the characters and stakes of the show. It impacts the themes as well. The added layer of complication to Rhaenyra and Alicent's relationship exemplifies the patriarchal society they live in, forcing them to compete. Alicent is told that it's either Rhaenyra's friendship or her children's lives. Once Alicent is married to Viserys (Paddy Considine), every lord in the kingdom pits the princess and the queen against each other. This is a fascinating change in the story because, while there are plenty of issues between them, both women try to overcome that. It is the outside world that will not let them be friends any longer. Alicent and Rhaenyra didn't originally hate each other like in Fire & Blood. But they were manipulated into becoming enemies. The show did not shy away from highlighting the misogyny of the world, and the destruction of this friendship is another way to do so while expanding beyond who can sit on the Iron Throne.

This Change Also Negatively Impacted 'House of the Dragon'

Image via HBO

Despite the many things Alicent and Rhaenyra's changed relationship brought to the show, it did have a downside. To make their friendship work, most of the ages needed to change. Rhaenyra became older, as she was nine when her father remarried in the book. This had many effects, but mainly, it required Viserys to be aged. In the show, he is middle-aged, while in the book, he's only twenty-nine. Though Alicent is the same age at the beginning of the series as she is in Fire & Blood, their age gap grows significantly from the ten-year difference in the book. Of course, a large age difference isn't odd in the setting, but it is creepy to see the young woman married to a man old enough to be her father. This also required the show to play with the timeline, changing the dates for a few events. Yet this is a small price to pay for the change that made House of the Dragon what it is.