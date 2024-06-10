The Big Picture King Viserys's decisions lead to political consequences in House of the Dragon, choosing prophecy over women's autonomy.

Rhaenyra and Alicent confront sexism differently, facing the harsh realities of fulfilling their expected roles.

The patriarchy of Westeros makes the Dance of the Dragons inevitable, rejecting women's rightful claims.

Without question, House of the Dragon is a tragedy, but it remains a tragedy in which an entire continent and society is guilty. Many factors can be blamed, from the misinterpretation of prophecy to the reckless use of magic and dragons, but the biggest cause remains clear in the misogyny Westeros openly endorses through its nobility. Even, arguably, the most progressive man of the era, King Viserys (Paddy Considine) still chooses his own position and desires over those of the women in their lives, with disastrous political consequences.

Within this world, characters like Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) show how even fulfilling the role you're expected to serve can prove corrosive to your identity, leaving them with nothing in return. By contrast, when a princess like Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) has the rare privilege and rare opportunity to subvert these roles, they face hostility at every turn, regardless of their qualifications, all while enduring the typical challenges of leadership. This double standard, long rooted even in the Golden Age of the Targaryen dynasty, brings doom to all sides and leaves the royal family utterly decimated in the war that soon follows.

Despite His Progressive Nature in 'House of the Dragon,' King Viserys Is Still Guilty of Misogyny

It's not exactly a secret that Westeros is a sexist place, but the central conflict in House of the Dragon goes to great lengths to make that position explicit. The roots of the war can be seen in the dilemma in the series premiere, even before the naming of Rhaenyra as the heir to the Iron Throne. While she lies in childbirth, Queen Aemma (Sian Brooke) notes that this birth is already taking a strain on her body, with multiple stillbirths and deaths in infancy. The king, however, is so insistent on having a son that he not only orders the baby removed through cesarean section but does so without even gaining consent from his wife. When he does name Rhaenyra his heir in the aftermath, he does so not out of loyalty to her, but more to punish and spite Daemon (Matt Smith) for his drunken japes. He might believe in her claim eventually as they start to bond, but it still renders the initial motivation politically suspect by the hostile nobility.

This decision by Viserys to choose his ambitions of prophecy over the bodily autonomy of his wife not only creates political divisions, but it almost feels as if the gods are punishing the king for making such a decision. As Considine himself noted in an interview with The New York Times, Viserys in many ways died with Aemma and never recovered from her loss. It's also worth noting that his decision is not even perceived as normal in the world of Westeros. When Daemon is faced with the same situation years later, he hesitates to sacrifice Laena (Nanna Blondell) in such a grisly manner. Instead, in a positive alteration from the book, she later dies on her own terms by dragon fire, keeping her autonomy largely intact. The fact that Daemon, perhaps only second to Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) as the most sexist person in the Red Keep, refuses to resort to this choice says much about how abhorrent it can feel, even by medieval standards. That said, Viserys also made the decision in the vain hope of saving his first male heir, showing the very existence of power in Westeros dehumanizes women in all respects.

Rhaenyra and Alicent Confront Sexism in Opposite Ways in 'House of the Dragon'

No better example of the patriarchy of Westeros exists than the political and social dynamic between Rhaenyra and Alicent, who represent polar opposites in how they confront sexism within their society. The show gives a particularly sympathetic view towards Alicent, who in the books is not only older than her show counterpart but consequently less attached to Rhaenyra during their childhoods. Throughout her time in the capital, Alicent feels suffocated by the social environment and is used as a pawn by her father for his own political ambitions, something she does not fully realize until her own son becomes king. In a heartbreaking statement about just how many obstacles a princess faces, she learns that commitment to duty can crush your soul with little to show for it, as her time in King’s Landing rendered her estranged from her personal family. No doubt, this will only become more apparent in season two, as she is left swept behind by the pace of events. Now that she is the Queen Mother, rather than the wife of the current monarch, her position has only been further reduced by a council of men just itching for war and devastation.

Contrast this to Rhaenyra, who serves almost as the embodiment of breaking gender norms. The preference the king holds towards her, even when his own grandchildren come to blows, causes Alicent to figuratively and literally bring out the knives. This is not to say that such a favored role is easy for her, as her very existence paradoxically makes her a target for her enemies. On her final night as heir, she acknowledges in private just how heavy wearing a crown can be, for both herself and her father. Even Daemon is not above this trend of dismissing or manipulating Rhaenyra when he sees it as sufficient, as his lust for her is rightfully denounced by the king as a means to power. This also hardly changes during their marriage, as his brief strangulation of his wife in the finale just to make a point indicates some darker, misogynistic impulses.

Nowhere is the dichotomy between Rhaenyra and Alicent made more clear than in their approach to romance and sex, which the show explores with far greater care than its own predecessor. Not only does her role as heir break centuries of precedent, but her pursuit of free love and her loss of virginity to Cristian Cole (Fabian Frankel) is a genuine expression of her autonomy. Even here, though, the show displays how this heavily undermines her political authority and, while Viserys openly concedes such a double standard, he feels powerless to do anything about it. In the moment, however, the show unambiguously portrays her first time as beautiful, especially compared to the violation Alicent endures, and the show strikes a much greater balance in how it portrays the experiences of its women, for both good and ill. Only her husband Laenor Velaryon (Theo Nate) and his partner sympathize with the desire to be their true selves, largely due to their own struggles with being gay in a world that refuses to acknowledge their existence. Given that the franchise has long had a very problematic history with how it portrays sexuality, it speaks to how much we've grown as a society in real life and just how far Westeros still has to go on the screen.

The Patriarchy of Westeros Makes the Dance of the Dragons Inevitable

Although the Dance of the Dragons arguably became inevitable when the king made Rhaenyra his heir, nowhere is the rejection of women more clear than in the Great Council, where the young princess Rhaenys (Eve Best) was rejected by the nobility in favor of King Viserys, despite having the better claim by bloodline. While he is known as the greatest king in the history of Westeros, even King Jaehaerys (Michael Carver) was not above viewing his many daughters as mere instruments of marriage first and people second. More than anyone, Rhaenys knows the consequences of a woman ascending to the Iron Throne and seems largely consigned to her subservient role until Rhaenyra proves herself a worthy heir through her restraint against the bloodthirsty men serving on her council. Only when two boys play at war, and she loses her first son, does Rhaenyra abandon this restraint, and the Dance of the Dragons, long-simmering, begins in earnest.

This precedent is the greatest source of animosity among the enemies of Rhaenyra, whose objections are solely based on concerns about the social hierarchy rather than the fitness of the princess for the role. For some nobles, like Vaemond (Will Johnson) during the Driftmark dispute, this resentment goes so deep that they are willing to die for it, which fulfills the warning Rhaenys gave to the future queen several years earlier. Even if Alicent's grievances about Rhaenyra having bastard children are genuine, the birth of two legitimate children through her later marriage to Daemon should theoretically alleviate fears over her legitimacy, but it never does. The bloodshed that unfolds might have been avoidable, but the war itself was not, and the refusal to acknowledge the Black Queen as a mere person makes the conflict unavoidable. It's often said in the series, even by Rhaenyra herself to her children, that the Targaryens are closer to gods than men. What such a statement omits is that being a man with a dragon in Westeros makes you a god, but now that war is here, men of all classes will find themselves to be mere mortals after all.

House of the Dragon is now available for streaming on Max in the U.S., with Season 2 slated to premiere on June 16.

