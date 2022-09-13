Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-3 of House of the Dragon.War is on the horizon in House of the Dragon. Although Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) are currently waging a war against the Triarchy, and it's possible that their war will soon reach Dragonstone and King’s Landing. Daemon has declared himself as the true heir to the Iron Throne, even though his brother, King Viserys I (Paddy Considine) has already named his daughter, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock), as his successor.

However, Rhaenyra’s rule may never come to be. Her father has wed Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey), who gave birth to a male son, Aegon. Although Viserys has yet to officially name his son as his heir, his decision will fundamentally change the power dynamic in Westeros. Whoever does end up sitting on the Iron Throne will likely inherit Viserys’ weapon of choice, the sword known as Blackfyre.

As was the case in Game of Thrones, the swords in House of the Dragon have historical and metaphorical significance. Each character’s fighting style shows attributes of their personality. Although we haven’t seen Viserys engage in combat yet, Blackfyre was seen in the background of his throne room. According to George R.R. Martin’s mythology, Blackfyre is one of two Valyrian steel longswords that have remained in the possession of House Targaryen for generations. The other sword, Dark Sister, is wielded by Daemon.

Blackfyre Has a Bloody History Before Viserys II

Viserys uses Blackfyre to signify his authority. Blackfyre was originally the sword of King Aegon I, the powerful Targaryen leader who was renowned as “Aegon the Conqueror.” When Westeros was in crisis and threatened to fall into an eternal war, Aegon united the realms and became the first Lord of the Seven Kingdoms. During his conquest, Aegon personally used Blackfyre as he rode his dragon into battle. “Aegon’s Conquest” becomes a fable to his ancestors; in Game of Thrones, Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and Viserys III (Henry Lloyd) reference their ancestor as they stake their claims.

While Aegon was succeeded by his son, King Aenys I Targaryen, the new ruler was no skilled swordsman. Prior to his death, Aegon gave Blackfyre to Aenys’ younger brother, Maegor Targaryen, a skilled warrior who became a knight. Maegor would soon plot to take the Iron Throne for himself. Following his brother’s death, Maegor wielded Blackfyre as he staged a rebellion against his nephew, Prince Aegon. Beheadings were a frequent occurrence during Maegor’s reign; he personally executed Grand Maester Gawen, several deserters from the Night's Watch, and even one of his wives, Tyanna.

However, Blackfyre was later stolen by Queen Rhaena Targaryen as the kingdoms united against “Maegor the Cruel.” Blackfyre was given to Aenys’ only surviving son, Prince Jaehaerys. Jaehaerys would ultimately succeed in the coup and lead Westeros into an era of peace and prosperity. When it came time for Jaehaerys to name an heir, his grandson, Viserys, was chosen out of the many contenders vying for the seat of power. Jaehaerys had ruled for so long that both of his children, Prince Baelon and Princess Alyssa had died. Viserys’ succession was immediate.

Blackfyre Has Become a Symbol Rather Than a Weapon Like Dark Sister

Viserys was given Blackfyre upon his appointment; he briefly had to contest his position when his first cousin Rhaenys (Eve Best) claimed that she was the next in line. However, the matter was settled with a vote rather than bloodshed, and given Westeros' preference for male rulers, Viserys never had to actually use Blackfyre to protect himself. He was never the adept swordsman that his brother was; Daemon was given Dark Sister by Jaehaerys for his skill in battle.

As Viserys’ reign was relatively peaceful, he never had to draw Blackfyre to lead his armies into battle. Thus far in House of the Dragon, the King has chosen to ignore the ongoing crisis in the Stepstones. In last week’s episode, “The Second of His Name,” the King is so focused on raising his infant son that he’s become completely blind to the state of his kingdom.

However, Viserys has also shown signs of illness. The King’s death would set the stage for chaos. Who will Blackfyre pass to? It's a question of how many traditions Rhaenyra is able to subvert. No woman has ever wielded Blackfyre, but no woman has ever sat on the Iron Throne either. If Aegon is given Blackfyre, it would delegitimize his older sister’s ascension.

The Sword Would Go On to Inspire the Founding of House Blackfyre

Martin’s books give clues to the events that take place in the years between House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones. In the generations in between, Blackfyre was passed to every Targaryen ruler up until King Aegon IV. Aegon IV passed Blackfyre to his bastard son, Daemon. Daemon was a skilled swordsman who contended that he was the rightful king, and staged a rebellion against Aegon IV’s legitimate son, Daeron II. During his rebellion, Daemon took on the surname “Blackfyre.”

After several attempted rebellions by House Blackfyre, the whereabouts of the sword itself remain unknown at the time of Game of Thrones. In Martin’s novella series A Tale of Dunk and Egg, there is a vague reference to Blackfyre being stripped of its titles, as it was associated with a split within the kingdom. House Blackfyre is supposedly extinct by the time of Game of Thrones.

Viserys may have possession of the sword, but there’s no indication that he will have any reason to use it anytime soon. We know that a split within House Targaryen is coming in the next few weeks of House of the Dragon, so it’s likely that we will see Blackfyre in action soon.