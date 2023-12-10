The Big Picture The Targaryen Civil War in House of the Dragon Season 2 is fueled by the rivalry between Rhaenyra and Alicent, which is passed down to their children, but this isn't the only feud to play a role in the series.

The feud between the Blackwoods and the Brackens, which pre-dates the Targaryens, adds another layer of conflict to House of the Dragon, as they fight on opposite sides in the Dance of the Dragons, supporting different factions and leading to violent confrontations between the feuding families.

While the Targaryens' civil war takes center stage, the long-standing rivalry between the Blackwoods and the Brackens extends beyond House of the Dragon into the events of Game of Thrones.

As House of the Dragon Season 2 draws closer, the Targaryen Civil War threatens Westeros. With Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) and Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) each claiming their father's throne, the kingdom is forced to pick sides. But, while the Targaryen conflict destabilizes the kingdom, other families have been enemies for much longer. The Targaryen rift began with Rhaenyra and Alicent's (Olivia Cooke) falling out in House of the Dragon Season 1. The two friends become enemies as Alicent campaigns for her son to get the crown that Rhaenyra expects. Their bitter rivalry passes to their children, who fight each other from a young age. Despite Viserys' (Paddy Considine) attempts to keep peace in his family, their hatred grows. With the Iron Throne in the balance and their tenuous control of dragons, the Targaryen feud escalated into a war in a single generation. While no other families have the power of the Targaryens, others certainly have bad blood, and older grievances impact The House of the Dragon as well. In contrast to the Targaryens' recent division, the longest-lasting feud in Westeros is between the Brackens and the Blackwoods, who have hated each other for so long that no one can agree on what happened. Yet it plays a role in the Dance of the Dragons as well.

The neighboring Riverland Houses have a feud that began long before Aegon Targaryen conquered Westeros, going back to the Age of Heroes. Though the two families have worked as allies on occasion, most notably against the Andals, they never make peace. After thousands of years, there is still a conflict between them during House of the Dragon, as seen by young Willem Blackwood (Alfie Todd) killing Jerrel Bracken (Gabriel Scott) in Season 1. But that is far from the last of it. The novel Fire & Blood, which the show is based on, reveals that the Blackwoods and the Brackens fight again as they support different factions in the Dance of the Dragons. The Blackwoods side with Rhaenyra, and the Brackens align with Aegon II, leading to another violent confrontation between the two feuding families. While the Targaryens resolve their division in a bloody war, the Blackwood and Bracken's much older dispute lasts until Game of Thrones and, quite likely, beyond.

House of the Dragon The reign of House Targaryen begins with this prequel to the popular HBO series Game of Thrones. Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon is set nearly 200 years before Game of Thrones, telling the story of the Targaryen civil war with King Viserys. Release Date August 21, 2022 Cast Paddy Considine , Olivia Cooke , Rhys Ifans , Matt Smith , Eve Best , Steve Toussaint , Emma D'Arcy , Milly Alcock , Emily Carey Genres Adventure Fantasy , Drama , Action Seasons 2

What Happened Between the Blackwoods and the Brackens?

George R. R. Martin created an extensive history for Westeros, his novels and supplementary materials lay out much of the history. But giving a sense of reality to the fantasy world is Martin's tendency to leave some things open-ended. Much of the history has long faded into legend, and little is definitive. This is the case with the Blackwood and Bracken feud, which began before the Andals introduced written words to the continent. During the time of the First Men, both the Brackens and the Blackwoods were kings, but neither viewed the other as legitimate. The Blackwoods claim the Brackens were nothing more than petty lords working as horse breeders when they hired swords to usurp the Blackwoods and began to style themselves as kings. Meanwhile, the Brackens believe they were once the rulers of the Red Fork until their Blackwood vassals usurped them. Whatever the truth, it happened several centuries before the Andals came to Westeros, so there is no way to determine reality, and after so many years of conflict, the truth could do nothing to unite them.

When the Andals came to the Riverlands, the Brackens and the Blackwoods allied with their past enemies, but ultimately, the First Men lost. Despite their brief unity, the feud continues, growing as the Brackens accepted the Andal Faith of the Seven while the Blackwoods became one of the few outside the North to continue to follow the old gods. The claims against each other mounted, with land disputes leading to battles and the Blackwoods' insistence that the Brackens poisoned their sacred Weirwood tree. Though they tried to make peace with several marriages between the two families, it never lasted, and the rivalry returned as bitter as ever. Yet still, the Blackwoods and Brackens occasionally agreed. Both supported Aegon the Conqueror against Harren the Black, the King of the Isles and the Rivers. This was mostly out of resentment for Harren after he dealt harshly with both following a recent war between the two families. King Aegon raised the Tullys to Lord Paramount of the Trident over either the Brackens or the Blackwoods, but Queen Visenya attempted to unite them by arranging a double wedding. However, like so many times before, the feud refused to end.

What Are the Blackwoods and Brackens Doing in 'House of the Dragon'?

Image via HBO

While House of the Dragon centers on the Targaryens, both the Blackwoods and the Brackens appear, and their feud is as strong as ever. In Season 1, Episode 4, "King of the Narrow Sea," Willem Blackwood presents himself to Rhaenyra as a suitor despite his youth, but from the crowd, Jerrel Bracken teases him. It escalates when Rhaenyra rejects Willem, and as he goes, Jerrel calls the boy a craven. They duel, and though he is considerably younger, Willem slays Jerrel. Though this scene doesn't exactly play out in Fire & Blood, the book mentions Samwell Blackwood and Amos Bracken dueling for Rhaenyra's hand, though neither marries the princess. With a fight breaking out so quickly, it's clear the feud between the Blackwoods and the Brackens is strong even in a time of peace.

But war presents an opportunity. The House of the Dragon Season 2 teaser trailer gives another look at this rivalry, showing a man wearing the image of a red horse drawing a sword. This appears to be a Bracken, as their banner features a red horse on a yellow background. Though his opponent doesn't appear in the trailer, their past makes it likely that he is threatening a Blackwood, especially as these two families fight on opposite sides of the Dance of the Dragons. While all of Westeros experiences the war, the Riverlands, in particular, is a common battleground. From Tumbleton to the Red Fork, this region has many important conflicts because it splits. While most of the Riverlands sides with Rhaenyra, the Brackens and a few other houses support Aegon, leading to enemies nearby. The battle in the Dance of the Dragons with the biggest impact on the Blackwood and Bracken feud is the Battle of the Burning Mill, where Samwell Blackwoods is killed by Amos Brecken. After the death of her brother, Alysanne Blackwood fires an arrow at Amos, killing him.

Since House of the Dragon replaced Samwell in the duel for Rhaenyra in Season 1, the Blackwood lord may go by a different name. After all, the show's Willem will be grown after the time jumps. But that should have little impact on the overall story. The Blackwoods remain fierce supporters of the Blacks, as the next Lord Blackwood, eleven-year-old Benjicot, becomes a notable leader and earns the name "Bloody Ben." The Bracken's support of Aegon lasts until Rhaenyra's death. But when Aegon continues to punish the Black Lords, they later help install Rhaenyra's son Aegon (eventually, Aegon III) on the Iron Throne. The feud is certainly a driving force for both the Brackens and the Blackwoods, and as they each become important parts of the Dance of the Dragons, so will their rivalry.

What Did the Blackwoods and the Brackens Do After 'House of the Dragons'?

Close

Though neither are great Lords, both families significantly impacted history after the Dance of the Dragons but never reconciled. From slaying each other at tourneys to political manipulation, the Brackens and the Blackwoods continued to fight through war and peace alike. The conflict grew during the reign of King Aegon IV, who first took Barba Bracken as his mistress, only to replace her with Melissa Blackwood. Barba prepared her younger sister, Bethany, to displace Melissa at the direction of their father. Though she succeeded, the relationship didn't last. But Melissa Blackwood and Barba Bracken both mothered one of the "Great Bastards," who were known to hate each other. Bloodraven, who appears as the Three-eyed Raven (Max Von Sydow) in Game of Thrones, descended from the Blackwoods, while Bittersteel was from the Brackens. They also fought on opposite sides of the Blackfyre Rebellions, with Bloodraven supporting the Targaryen King and Bittersteel fighting for Daemon Blackfyre.

The trend of the Blackwoods and the Brackens choosing different sides continues in the War of the Five Kings. Though they have no significant part in Game of Thrones, both are mentioned in the books, where the Blackwoods become Robb Stark (Richard Madden) loyalists, while the Brackens separate from most of the Riverlands to support Renly Baratheon (Gethin Anthony), likely in part motivated by the feud. When both these contenders die, Jaime attempts to resolve the siege of Raventree by negotiating between the Blackwoods and Brackens. Though it didn't appear in the show, this proves that the Blackwood and Bracken rivalry lasted far longer than the Targaryen division that brought about the Dance of the Dragons. As the story continues, the dispute between the Blackwoods and Brackens will become more important. Though it never begins a kingdom-wide war, like the Targaryen's division, it does play a role in several conflicts, including the Dance of the Dragons.

House of the Dragon Season 2 will premiere in Summer 2024. Season 1 is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

WATCH ON MAX