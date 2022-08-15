Fans of Game of Thrones - the never-ending feud-filled fantasy epic which graced our screens for 8 seasons can renew their hopes as the forever war-struck realm of the seven kingdoms is set for another bout of deception, strange alliances, betrayals, and scheming. Most fans of the record-breaking series are still reeling from the divisive series finale and somewhat tumultuous events at King’s Landing. But be rest assured the new HBO prequel series would blast you away (pun intended).

HBO’s new prequel House of the Dragon is based on the 2018 George R.R Martin book titled Fire and Blood. House of the Dragon is set roughly 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and will focus primarily on the fortunes and politics within the Targaryen family. In this fantasy series, the realm is thrust into a ghastly civil war as a result of the Targaryen’s most inconceivable family row known as the “Dance of Dragons”. After the demise of King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine). Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) brother of the King, prince of the city, and heir presumptive - intends to sit on the iron throne. That all changes when the King announces that his firstborn and heir Rhaenyra Targaryen will become the first woman to sit on the iron throne.

Co-winners of the Emmy Award for directing the episode “Battle of the Bastards” Miguel Sapochnik and R J. Condal will be directing and doubling as executive producers alongside George R.R Martin, Vince Gerardis, Sarah Lee Hess, and Ron Schmidt. This prequel ushers in a host of new characters waiting to be serenaded by fans worldwide. Who will be the new Tyrion Lannister ready to wow fans with his wit, brilliance, and eloquence, or the next Jon Snow with his valiant bravery and irrepressible honor? This guide offers you a sneak peek at the decisive characters in Westeros.

Before we dive in here's the official trailer for House of the Dragon.

Related:'House of the Dragon': George R.R. Martin Praises "Magnificent" and "Stunning" Prequel Series

Image via HBO

Chosen at the Great Council at Harrenhal to succeed the old King Jaehaerys Targaryen, King Viserys was perceived to be kind, warm and a decent man. But good men do not necessarily make good Kings as the brutal forces of Westeros would contrive to snuff out such intrinsic good in men. It would be an amazing surprise if King Viserys survives the first episode, after all, Westeros would do what Westerosi does. Initially indecisive about the choice of a successor, King Viserys is seen raging in the extended trailer “I will not be made to choose between my brother and my daughter!”.

Considine is an actor, director, and screenwriter who oozes an incredible amount of animated charm and a dash of subtle intensity. The British actor’s first onscreen performance came in the 1999 comedy-drama Romeo and Gavin as Loner Morell. Considine is best known for his starring performances in movies like The Journeyman, In America, Dead Man’s Shoes, and The Bourne Ultimatum. He has also received three Evening Standard British Film Awards, two British Academy Film Awards, and a Silver Lion for the best short film at the 2007 Venice Film Festival.

Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen

Image via HBO

Matt Smith takes on the role of Daemon Targaryen, a fearless warrior, dragon rider (Caraxes), and prince of the city. Daemon is said to possess the true blood of the dragon and HBO wasted no time in ramping up the mystery levels by adding “But it is said that when a Targaryen is born, the gods toss a coin in the air”. This somewhat bold approach from HBO would suggest the character Daemon would be rather erratic and unpredictable. Prince Targaryen is seen as a hero to some and a villain to most. Wielder of the fabled valyrian steel sword - Dark Sister, he is perceived as a philanderer, a reputation gained as a result of his frequent patronage of the gambling dens and brothels of Flea Bottom.

Smith is best known to science-fiction fans as the Eleventh Doctor in the BBC series Doctor Who and as Prince Phillip in the Netflix series The Crown. His other movie credits include; Party Animals, Last Night in Soho, and Official Secrets. Smith received a Primetime Emmy Award and a Screen Actors Guild nomination for his performance on The Crown. He did go on to win The National Television Award for Outstanding Drama Performance: Male, for his work on Doctor Who. Matt Smith is no stranger to working in major franchises, outside of Doctor Who, The Crown, and Game of Thrones, Smith has also been in films like Morbius, Terminator: Genisys, and infamously almost appeared in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Image via HBO

Olivia Cooke plays Alicent Hightower, daughter to the hand of the King, Otto Hightower. The second wife of King Viserys, Alicent Hightower supports the claim of her son Aegon during the Dance of Dragons. She is widely regarded as one of the most alluring women in the Seven Kingdoms, while also possessing a keen mind for politics. Given the fact she carries herself with so much poise, elegance, and “courtly grace”, it is no surprise that fans have been quick to draw comparisons between her and one-time queen of the Seven Kingdoms Cersei Lannister.

Cooke is best known for her role in A&E crazy drama prequel Bates Motel as Emma Decody. The former ballet dancer is also known for her lead role in the Steven Spielberg film Ready Player One and her performance as Becky Sharp in the period drama miniseries Vanity Fair.

Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen

Image via HBO

Rhaenyra Targaryen is the firstborn child of the King and is nicknamed the “Realms Delight”. She is pure valyrian blood and an experienced dragonrider (Cyrax). Rhaenyra is the first offspring of the King from his marriage to the first queen Aemma Arryn, who passed away giving birth to her second child and son (who also died). As per the description from HBO:

“Many would say Rhaenyra was born with everything…. But she was not born a man”.

Her claim to the throne was both supported and challenged in equal measure, those who supported her, like her uncle and future husband Daemon Targaryen did so because she was the rightful heir to the throne, and those who opposed her accent to the iron throne did so based on her being a woman.

Emma D’Arcy’s best work comes in television, where she played the role of Naomi Richards in the British television miniseries Wanderlust and Astrid in the horror comedy Truth Seekers. Other movie credits include Misbehavior, Mothering Sunday, and O Holy Ghost.

Steve Toussant as Lord Corlys Velaryon

Lord Corlys Velaryon played by Steve Toussant built a reputation for being the fiercest sailor in Westeros, and that reputation earned him the nickname “The Sea Snake”. Lord Corlys Velaryon is married to princess Rhaenys Velaryon and boasts the most dominant and powerful navy fleet in all of the Seven Kingdoms. He is famed for carrying out the unthinkable - building up riches even the Lannisters would be jealous of (shocking!). The seafaring adventurer is prominent for single-handedly establishing his house as one of the most respected and feared houses in Westeros.

You might remember him from his role in Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time and in the Sylvester Stallone film Judge Dredd. He made his acting debut on the British television adaptation of Sherlock Holmes, The Memoirs of Sherlock Holmes. Toussant’s other notable movies include Doctor Who, Circus, and The Walking Dead.

Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole

Image via HBO

Ser Criston Cole is the common-born son of the steward to the Lord of Blackhaven. Friend to Rhaenyra Targaryen in her youth, the Dornish descendant has no title or land to his name, and his only worth comes with a sword in his hand. An adept swordsman, Ser Criston Cole has defeated many great knights in various tournaments across Westeros - and is part of Viserys’ King’s Guard.

Frankel is relatively new to the acting scene but is one of the fastest rising stars in Hollywood. The Anglo-French actor has made notable appearances in films including Venice at Dawn, Last Christmas, and The Serpent.

Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen

Image via HBO

Eve Best plays the wife of one of the richest men in Westeros, Lord Corlys Velaryon. Princess Rhaenys “Targaryen” Velaryon is a dragon rider of some repute. She was passed over for the throne, set the pattern for male succession in Westeros - she was known as “The Queen Who Never Was”. Rhaenys was overlooked by the Great Council in favor of her cousin Viserys simply for being a woman.

Her most popular television role came as Dr. Eleanor O’Hara in the Showtime series Nurse Jackie and as Monica Chatwin in the BBC miniseries The Honorable Woman. She made her professional debut in Much Ado About Nothing and has recently appeared on Life In Squares. She received two Tony Award nominations for Best Actress in a Play and won a Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress for her work on Hedda Gabler.

Image via HBO

Sonoya Mizuno plays the role of Mysaria, a trusted ally, and paramour to Prince Daemon Targaryen. A former prostitute sold more times than she can remember, Mysaria is not a stranger to the highs and lows of Westeros. She comes from nothing but is said to possess the resilience of a bloodied gladiator. Mysaria has a peculiar affinity for secrets, and fans have drawn comparisons with Varys (The Spider) from Game of Thrones.

The Japanese-British actress has made notable appearances in Ex Machina, and Annihilation and has had minor roles in Crazy Rich Asians, Beauty and the Beast, and La La Land. Her most recent performance comes as Jane in the American comedy film Am I Ok?

Image via HBO

Otto Hightower (Ned Stark 2.0) is loyal and faithful to a fault, Ser Otto is the hand of the King and father to Alicent. He has considerably less ambition compared to many other power-hungry characters in King’s Landing - but he perceives Daemon Targaryen as dangerous and the potential undoing of the realm, That constant suspicion has resulted in the pair being constantly at odds with each other. Hightower’s singular desire is to create a pathway for his daughter Alicent and her son Aegon to the iron throne.

Ifans is a Welsh actor and musician whose most notable performance comes in Kevin & Perry Go Large, Notting Hill, and in the British psychological thriller Enduring Love. He was also nominated for the Teens Choice Movie Villain Award for his work on The Amazing Spider-Man. Other notable movie credits include The King’s Man and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

Milly Alcock as Young Rhaenyra Targaryen

Image via HBO

Milly Alcock plays the role of Rhaenyra Targaryen in recent flashback scenes. The Australian actress is best known for her movie roles in The Familiars, Upright, The Gloaming, and A Place to Call Home. Alcock started her professional acting career in 2014, playing the role of teen girl 1 in the movie Wonderland. She picked up the Casting Guild of Australia Award for Rising Stars of 2018.

Related:'House of the Dragon' Featurette Sees George RR Martin Introducing the New Players Eyeing The Iron Throne

Emily Carey as Young Alicent Hightower

Image via HBO

Emily Carey, similar to Milly Alcock, plays the role of young Alicent Hightower in the HBO prequel House of the Dragon. Carey is best known for her semiregular role as Grace Beauchamp in BBC’s Saturday night drama Casualty, making appearances in 41 episodes across five seasons. She made her professional theater debut in Shrek The Musical. The British actress made her big on-screen debut in Patty Jenkins' blockbuster movie Wonder Woman as Young Diana.

Graham McTavish as Ser Harold Westerling

Image via HBO

Ser Harold Westerling is the Lord Commander of the King’s Guard. The role played by Graham McTavish, is an embodiment of valor and honor. Graham McTavish has appeared in quite an impressive number of films which include The Hobbit, Aquaman, and The Witcher.