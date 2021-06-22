Before the now-global-mega-hit Game of Thrones aired on HBO, only fans of George R.R. Martin’s popular book series knew the names and deeds of the many characters that made up the series’ epic ensemble. But now a decade later, the characters and their names have become so famous around the world that it won’t be long before “Arya Smith” graduates from college, and “Daenerys Johansson,” while having her own first child, says “Let’s just go with Greg.”

But in 2022, HBO will deliver the next on-screen adaptation of Martin’s work – House of the Dragon – which takes place centuries before the events of the main series, chronicling the fall of House Targaryen. Going that far back in the history of Westeros means becoming acquainted with a new slew of characters, some charming, some vicious, and some downright shady. While there’s nothing wrong with going in blind and getting to know a character from scratch, I’m here for to put a little more context to the names and faces we’ve seen from official images so far, in case you want to try to pinpoint the motivations behind all the political intrigue.

Here, I’ll briefly dive into several characters that will make up the key ensemble of House of the Dragon, detailing (without giving too much away, of course) a bit of their background, how they relate – both literally and figuratively – to other characters, and a bit about what could motivate their goals across the series. Early days are still here when it comes to info about the series, and showrunners Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan J. Condal may have switched things up, but below are details that come straight from the works of Martin, who has crafted a deep lore to flesh out the wide world of Westeros.

So, strap on in, and get ready to learn a bit about the people underneath all that elegant hair.

King Viserys I (Paddy Considine)

After his father Baelon died, Viserys I inherited the throne from his grandfather King Jaehaerys I – who is described in Martin’s work as the man who made the Seven Kingdoms into what they are. That’s an insane level of pressure, but after taking the reins of a peaceful, prosperous nation at the age of 26 (then called “the Young King”), Viserys has spent many years living up to his grandfather’s name. Reigning over the period considered the “apex of Targaryen power," there are more Targaryen ancestors and winged dragons across Westeros than ever before. Not seen as a particularly bold king, he lives for the comforts that come with the throne (parties, tourneys, napping, etc.), putting a lot of faith in his many advisors to help him run the kingdom, and always choosing peace over most conflict. Given the inherent sneakiness of people in power, and knowing how Martin’s work tends to go, it’s safe to assume Viserys turning a blind eye to certain people and their ambitions won’t have the best outcome for Westeros.

Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith)

Rhaenyra Targaryen is the pride and joy of King Viserys as his only surviving child and (while it remains to be seen how this will develop in the show) is eventually named his heir and Princess of Dragonstone. She is beloved by the court of King’s Landing and the citizens of the Seven Kingdoms, earning the moniker “the Realm’s Delight,” often taking to the skies on her dragon, Syrax. She spends as much time with her father as possible, sitting at his side when he’s on the Iron Throne and accompanying him to council meetings – all in preparations for her own rule. But her ascension faces opposition not just from those who feel a woman is unfit to rule, but from her own family, as her mother-in-law, Alicent Hightower, wishes Aegon, her own son from Viserys, be placed above her in line for the throne. And this is all while factoring in a rumored love affair with her uncle, Daemon, which could be the source of further tension between him and her father.

Speaking of Daemon, if King Viserys is seen as just and kind like King Jaehaerys before him, his younger brother is just about as opposite to that as possible – considered hot-tempered and rebellious. In a loveless marriage to Lady Rhea of Runestone, he ditched the Vale of Arryn when Viserys took the throne, becoming Master of Coin and, soon after, Laws. After being kicked off the small council (at the urging of Otto Hightower) he became Commander of the City Watch – a roll he perhaps got a bit too into – lording over the citizens of King’s Landing with a vicious, iron fist. That’s because all he really wants is power akin to his brother’s, and while an HBO description (via THR) lists him as “heir to the throne,” he was not officially Viserys’ heir in the history of Westeros, causing further rift between the brothers. Going so far as to team up with Corlys Velaryon to wage war in the Narrow Sea (dubbing himself King of the Stepstones and the Narrow Sea), Daemon wants glory and power, and he has no shortage of ambition and bloodlust needed to get it.

Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) and Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans)

Image via HBO

The daughter of Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King (Rhys Ifans), Alicent was brought in to be the new bride to Viserys I after his wife, Aemma, died in childbirth. A close friend of King Jaehaerys when he neared his death (and was there the moment he died), Alicent’s role in the history of the Seven Kingdoms is especially significant as it pertains to her son with Viserys, Aegon. Alicent logically wants to see the young prince on the Iron Throne after Viserys dies, despite the king already naming his daughter Rhaenyra as the heir. Given that the show is meant to showcase the beginnings of the end for House Targaryen, leading to the infamous Dance of the Dragons, you can imagine how her actions in the show will shape the series, and the characters, to come.

Otto Hightower served as the Hand of the King not only to Viserys, but to his grandfather, Jaehaerys. When the latter was bedridden in the final years of his life, it’s said Hightower essentially ruled the Seven Kingdoms in his name. He continued as Hand into Viserys reign, and quickly a rift between he and Prince Daemon formed, begging the king to remove his brother from his council positions. Despite his studiousness and skill as Hand, the fact his daughter the queen has a son by Viserys, Otto pushes his support for his grandson’s claim over Rhaenyra a bit too far with Viserys, but too far enough that it stops him from having a big impact on the chaos to come.

Corlys Velaryon a.k.a. The Sea Snake (Steve Toussaint)

Image via HBO

A master of the seas, Master of Driftmark, and Lord of the Tides, Corlys of House Velaryon is married to Rhaenys Targaryen, daughter of Prince Aemon, King Jaehaerys’ son and once heir to the Iron Throne before his death. Once Jaehaerys’ Master of Ships, he gave up the position in anger when the king passed over Rhaenys, and in turn, her unborn child, as heir to the Iron Throne when Aemon was killed on Tarth. Together with Rhaenys, Corlys still believes his children – daughter Laena and son Laenor – have the rightful claim to the throne over Viserys, who was made king after the death of his father Baelon, Jaehaerys’ younger son and heir after Aemon’s passing. A man renowned across Westeros for his daring adventures, wealth and ambition, he’s a man who lives up to his legend and – despite the old House Velaryon being allied with House Targaryen for ages – poses a serious threat.

House of the Dragon is expected to premiere in 2022 on HBO.

