The world of Westeros continues to grow as the long-awaited Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, adds more members to its clan. HBO has announced that seven new members have joined the cast of the highly-anticipated drama series, including Ryan Corr, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Graham McTavish, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, and Gavin Spokes. These seven new cast members join an already stacked cast for the series, set to premiere in 2022.

These new cast members will be playing a variety of characters within the Thrones universe, including Corr as Ser Harwin ‘Breakbones’ Strong, the strongest man in the Seven Kingdoms; Hall as twins Lord Jason and Tyland Lannister, lords and politicians of Casterly Rock; and Horovitch as Grand Maester Mellos, advisor to King Viserys. Meanwhile, McTavish, who is already poised to join The Witcher for its latest season, will play Ser Harrold Westerling, a member of the Kingsguard, in House of the Dragon. The rest of the casting is rounded out by Needham as Larys Strong, son of the Master of Laws; Paterson as Lord Lyman Beesbury, Master of Coin on Viserys’s council; and Spokes as Lord Lyonel Strong, Master of Laws and Lord of Harrenhal.

The new cast members join the already announced Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Steve Toussaint, and Rhys Ifans for a cast truly bursting at the gills with talent. Together, they will tell a story set a hundred years before Game of Thrones, of House Targaryen and the civil war that would become known as the Dance of the Dragons.

The ten-episode series, which began production in April (and subsequently shut down briefly in July), was created by Ryan Condal and Martin Gerardis, with Condal and Miguel Sapochnik serving as co-showrunners and executive producers alongside Vince Gerardis and Ron Schmidt. Sapochnik is set to direct the pilot, along with several other episodes, with Sara Lee Hess serving as writer and Claire Kilner, Geeta V. Patel, and Greg Yaitanes as additional directors.

House of the Dragon is currently planned to hit HBO and HBO Max in 2022.

