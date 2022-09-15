Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for House of the Dragon.

The most haunting scene thus far in House of the Dragon is a sequence in the series pilot, “The Heirs of the Dragon,” where King Viserys I (Paddy Considine) has a critical conversation with his daughter, Rhaneyra (Milly Alcock), about their destiny. Now that he has named Rhaenyra as his rightful heir and successor, Viserys must tell his daughter about the responsibilities that the “House of the Dragon” must bear. Aegon the Conqueror didn’t just unite Westeros in order to satisfy his bloodlust. He knew that a Targaryen must sit on the Iron Throne in order to protect the Seven Kingdoms from a Great Winter.

It’s here where we first learn about the prophecy, “A Song of Ice and Fire,” which obviously plays a major role in Game of Thrones. The father and daughter shared another discussion about their destiny in last week’s episode, “The King of the Narrow Sea.” As Viserys chastises his daughter for being irresponsible, he reveals to her one of Game of Thrones’ most iconic weapons: the Catspaw Dagger. Viserys tells her that the dagger once belonged to Aegon himself, who had the prophecy written on the blade. It reads “from my blood come the prince that was promised, and his will be the song of ice and fire."

Image via HBO

Prior to falling into the hands of Aegon, the dagger was forged from Valyrian steel and given to Aegon’s ancestor, Aenar Targaryen. Aegon prided himself on the powerful weapon, and chose to have his dream about the coming winter transcribed by Valyrian pyromasters. Apparently, this is a sacred possession of House Targaryen that has been passed down from one ruler to the next. Viserys was likely told of his familial duties by his predecessor, King Jaehaerys I.

The Dagger's Ties to 'Game of Thrones'

Although we don’t know who will end up walking away with the dagger at the end of House of the Dragon, it certainly manages to survive for another two centuries. The dagger falls into the hands of Lord Pytr Baleish aka Littlefinger (Aidan Gillan), and is used by the assassin sent to kill Bran Stark (Isaac Hemstead Wright) after he is confined to his bedside chambers in Winterfell. Bran’s mother, Catelyn (Michelle Fairley), steals the blade after her son’s direwolf protects him. She later shows it to her son Robb (Richard Madden), Ser Rodrik Cassel (Ron Donachie), and Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen), who deduce that the dagger’s owner must come from King’s Landing.

Catelyn investigates the dagger’s owner in King’s Landing, questioning both Lord Varys (Conleth Hill) and Littlefinger. Littlefinger lies, and tells Catelyn that he lost the dagger in a gamble to Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage). This is enough to distract Catelyn, who begins investigating Tyrion. The dagger is returned to Ned Stark (Sean Bean). Littlefinger steals it back after he betrays Ned, and keeps it close by his side for the majority of the series.

Although Littlefinger fails to win Catelyn’s heart before her demise, he does seek a new relationship with her daughter, Sansa (Sophie Turner). After aligning himself with Sansa and Jon Snow (Kit Harington), the newly crowned “King of the North,” Littlefinger tries to make amends by handing the dagger back to Bran. Littlefinger isn’t aware that Bran is now the Three-Eyed Raven, and can clearly tell that he’s being deceitful. Since Bran is bound to his chair, he gives the dagger to Arya instead.

Where Does the Dagger End Up?

The dagger becomes Arya’s chief weapon for the rest of the series. The small, incisive blade allows her to gain the upper hand when she spars with Lady Brienne (Gwendoline Christie). In a particularly satisfying moment, Arya uses the dagger to execute Littlefinger when his plot to sow distrust within House Stark is revealed. Bran, Sansa, and Arya list all of Littlefinger’s crimes, realizing that he was the one who planned to kill Bran with the dagger in the first place.

Image via IMDb

It’s fitting that the dagger that has the “A Song of Ice and Fire” prophecy transcribed on it literally ends up stopping the coming winter. During the epic battle of Winterfell in “The Long Night,” Arya uses the Valyrian blade to stab the Night King (Vladimír Furdík). The Night King’s death results in the collapse of all the White Walkers, and the end of the war against the living dead. Arya keeps the dagger as a prize; she’s last seen with it strapped to her side as she sets sail for the Sunset Sea in the series finale, “The Iron Throne.”

It’s not just irony that results in the dagger’s survival. Any weapon that holds such sacred knowledge is bound to play an important role in determining the destiny of its possessors. Since this critical weapon is involved in some of the most important events in Game of Thrones, it's likely that it will serve a similar purpose in House of the Dragon. Viserys may have it for now, but if we know anything about the dagger, it’s that its bound to fall into the hands of someone else.