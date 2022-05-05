HBO released new character posters for House of the Dragon, highlighting some of the characters we’ll follow in the spinoff series of the medieval fantasy hit Game of Thrones. Set two hundred years before the events of Game of Thrones, the spinoff series will focus on House Targaryen and how they ruled the Westeros continent with the help of mighty dragons.

The new character posters feature the dragon symbol of House Targaryen engulfed in flames against a black background. In front of the burning sign, each poster brings one of the main characters from House of the Dragon’s cast. In addition, all the posters also feature the Targaryen family motto, “Fire and Blood.”

While the flames from the posters are directly connected to the powerful dragons the Targaryen royal family rode into battle, they also tease the civil war that is bound to erupt in Westeros during the events of House of the Dragon. As the series' first teaser trailer reveals, the series will show how all the mighty houses from the continent pledged loyalty to the Targaryen Iron Throne. However, the family's fate is uncertain since multiple Targaryen have their own ideas of who should sit on the Iron Throne and how they should lead the people of Westeros.

Among the characters depicted in the new batch of posters, we can see Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen; Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen; Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen; Eve Best as Rhaenys Targaryen; Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King; Olivia Cooke as Otto’s daughter; Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, the "Sea Snake;" Fabien Frankel as Dornish warrior Ser Criston Cole; and Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria, a foreigner who becomes an unlikely ally to the throne.

The House of the Dragon cast also includes Milly Alcock, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Emily Carey, Harry Collett, Ryan Corr, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Graham McTavish, Ewan Mitchell, Theo Nate, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, Phia Saban, Gavin Spokes, and Savannah Steyn. The series is based on Fire & Blood, a prequel novel written by Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin. The story will center on the civil war that split the Targaryen family apart, an event known by fans as the "Dance of the Dragons."

The series was created by Martin and writer Ryan Condal. Condal also acts as showrunner, together with director Miguel Sapochnik. The three executive produce alongside writer Sara Hess, director Greg Yaitanes, Jocelyn Diaz, Vince Gerardis, and Ron Schmidt. Other directors include Clare Kilner, Geeta V. Patel.

House of the Dragon debuts on August 21 on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Check the new character posters below.

About The Author

Marco Vito Oddo (1305 Articles Published) Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and game designer. Passionate about superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he writes for Collider and develops games for Mother's Touch Games. More From Marco Vito Oddo

