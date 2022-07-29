A continuation of the series Game of Thrones in the form of a sequel, prequel or spinoff was inevitable, and after years of speculation, false starts and delayed production, a return to Westeros is finally on its way: House of the Dragon is set for release on August 21st.

RELATED: 'House of the Dragon': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

House of the Dragon is based on Martin’s novel Fire & Blood and will focus on the brutal Targaryen civil war known as the ‘Dance of the Dragons’, which occurred 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. The central Targaryen family, especially, has a sprawling and complex family tree that may puzzle viewers who are wondering how all these people relate to one another

King Viserys Targaryen

Viserys (Paddy Considine) is the aging King of Westeros , who inherited the throne from his grandfather King Jaehaerys. Viserys has a reputation for being amiable, peace-loving and has a dislike of conflict of any sort. With his beloved first wife Aemma Arryn, Viserys had only one living child: a daughter, Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy). In order to prevent his closest male relative - his wild and malicious brother Daemon (Matt Smith) - from inheriting the throne, Viserys breaks the tradition of male-preference primogeniture by naming his daughter heir.

However, following Aemma’s death, Viserys marries again and with his new wife has three healthy sons. Despite this, he refuses to remove Rhaenyra from her position as first in the line of succession. The conflict between Rhaenyra and her younger brother leads to the brutal Targaryen civil war.

Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen

Rhaenyra is the eldest child of King Viserys Targaryen and was for some time his only living child. This led Viserys to appoint her heir to the throne, despite having a close male relative - a brother, Daemon - who’s claim was stronger in the framework of male-preference primogeniture. Later, the birth of three younger half-brothers further threatens Rhaenyra’s inheritance of the Iron Throne.

In the novels, Rhaenyra is described as proud, stubborn and quick to anger. She fiercely resents her stepmother Alicent and, while it is unclear how long before the civil war House of the Dragon will begin, their feud looms large in the trailer, alluding to Alicent pushing her sons - Rhaenyra’s younger brothers - as rightful heirs over a female claimant.

Prince Daemon Targaryen

Daemon is the younger brother of King Viserys and a famed warrior. Although mercurial, ambitious and bad-tempered, he manages to remain popular and upholds friendships in high places due to his military feats. One nobleman he fails to win over is Otto Hightower, who insists the cunning prince must never inherit the throne, believing Daemon would be a cruel and tyrannical leader.

RELATED: 7 Things To Be Excited About for 'House of the Dragon'

Otto convinces Viserys to name his only living child, his daughter Rhaenyra, heir to the throne, in order to shove Daemon further down the line of succession. The scheming Daemon eventually gets the upper hand by winning over his niece and gaining her favor, sidestepping Otto and Viserys altogether. Daemon becomes one of Rhaenerya’s closest allies in the Targaryen civil war.

Sir Otto Hightower

Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) is Hand of the King and the father of Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), the King’s second wife. He is a political schemer and is a fierce rival of Prince Daemon Targaryen, the King’s brother. He sees Daemon’s potential claim to the throne as one of the biggest threats to the safety of the Realm.

His intense dislike of Daemon leads Otto to encourage the King to name his only living child - his daughter Rhaenyra - heir to the throne. Later, however, when Otto’s daughter Alicent marries the King and gives birth to three sons, Otto changes tune and becomes one of the greatest opposers of Rhaenyra’s claim.

Lady Alicent Hightower

The daughter of the powerful Sir Otto Hightower, Hand of the King, Alicent becomes King Viserys’ second wife following the death of his first wife Aemma. Alicent goes on to have five children, including three sons, who, under the rule of male-preference primogeniture (which had previously been followed in Westeros up until Viserys’ reign) have better claims to the throne than their older half-sister Rhaenyra.

Despite this, Viserys insists Rhaenyra remain first in line. This leads to a bitter feud between Alicent and her step-daughter Rhaenyra. The recently released House of the Dragon trailer teases at the bitter rivalry between Rhaenyra and Alicent being a focal point of the show’s inaugural season.

Prince Aegon Targaryen

Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) is the eldest son of King Viserys Targaryen. His mother is Alicent Hightower, the King’s second wife. Despite finally having the son he once wished for, Viserys flouts tradition after Aegon’s birth by refusing to place him above his older sister in the line of succession.

RELATED: 'House of the Dragon' Trailer Reveals the Beginning of the End for House Targaryen

Not much is known about Aegon’s role in the first season of House of the Dragon at this stage, and the character is yet to appear in any promotional material. In the books, he is cruel and arrogant, often tending towards petulance and sullenness.

Lord Corlys Velaryon

Corlys (Steve Toussaint) is the head of House Velaryon when House of the Dragon begins – Houses Velaryon and Targaryen are sworn allies, having both come to Westeros from the ruined kingdom of Valyrian. He is a renowned naval commander and explorer, nicknamed ‘The Sea Snake’.

Corlys is married to Rhaenys (Eve Best), a Targaryen princess who once had her own claim to the throne skirted in preference of a male heir - her cousin Viserys. This led to some distance between the Velaryon and Targaryen families. Corlys is a savvy politician and skilled commander, and his relation to the Targaryen family is sure to make him a key player in the show.

Princess Rhaenys Velaryon

Rhaenys is a member of the Targaryen dynasty, married to Corlys Velaryon. When her father died, her grandfather the King decided to name his second-eldest son, Rhaenys’ uncle Baelor, heir to the throne, deeming a male heir more suitable than Rhaenys herself. Baelor, however, also died before his father. Fearing a civil war, Jaehaerys left it to the Lords of Westeros to vote on the issue. They ultimately selected Viserys, the male-line heir, as their choice to inherit the Iron Throne.

RELATED: 'House of the Dragon' — Movies and TV Shows Where You've Seen the Cast Before

Having been passed over twice for the crown, Rhaenys earns the nickname ‘The Queen Who Never Was’. Since she has experienced firsthand what it means to be shoved aside in favor of a male heir, Rhaenys could prove a key ally for her cousin’s daughter Rhaenyra, who faces a similar fate.

Jason & Tyland Lannister

Though technically two people, Lord Jason Lannister of Casterly Rock and his twin brother Tyland (both played by Jefferson Hall) are sure to be key political players in House of the Dragon, living up to the Lannister name.

The Lannisters were infamous political schemers in Game of Thrones, and House of the Dragon promises to uphold that reputation. Tyland (in the books) is believed to be one of the key puppeteers responsible for planting the ideas that eventually led to the Targaryen civil war. He supports Viserys’ son Aegon as rightful heir over his sister Rhaenyra.

Rickard Stark

A name that crops up early in the House of the Dragon teaser trailer is sure to grab the attention of Game of Thrones fans: Rickard Stark. Called ‘Rickon’ in the books, his name was likely changed to separate him from the Game of Thrones character Rickon Stark, Eddard Stark’s youngest son. The Starks were fan favorites in GOT, so it’ll be exciting to see new members of the Stark legacy on screen in the prequel series.

The teaser depicts Rickard in King’s Landing, at what seems to be a watershed political event; most likely the negotiation regarding the line of succession. In the teaser, Rickard swears loyalty to King Viserys and his named heir, Princess Rhaenyra. Little is known about the character and his role in the show at this stage, but we know he has sworn fealty to Rhaenyra, which teases House Stark as a potential key supporter of the Princess in the impending civil war.

NEXT: 8 Best Targaryen 'Game of Thrones' Episodes to Watch Before 'House of the Dragon' Premieres