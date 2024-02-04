No one was really sure what to make of House of the Dragon before the series made its debut back in the fall of 2022. Although Game of Thrones was a wildly popular show during its initial run on HBO, the ending left most with a bad taste in their mouths. Could this prequel series measure up to the original and also get rid of the stink of that finale? Turns out, yes, it totally can.

Set over a hundred years before the events of Thrones, House of the Dragon looks at House Targaryen at the height of its power, and right before it loses all that power to a vicious civil war called the Dance of the Dragons. As was the norm in Game of Thrones, the prequel series is packed full of characters (most of them Targaryens) as two half-siblings vie for the Iron Throne. With a second season on the horizon, let's take a look at this massive cast of characters from Season 1 and see where they fall from worst to best. Some might be higher on the list because of their likability, or their actors' performances, while others might be lower due to what little we know about them.

20 Aegon II Targaryen

Portrayed by Tom Glynne-Carney and Ty Tennant (young)

Consider these bottom three characters basically in the same place, but if someone has to be at the very bottom? It's got to be Aegon II. Let's get the obvious out of the way: he's a rapist. Not only that, but he definitely has at least one bastard child who just lives in the fighting pits in Flea Bottom.

On top of all that, he's a childhood bully, he seems woefully unprepared to be king, and he is generally a pathetic character. Perhaps if he wasn't assaulting the maids working for him, he might make it higher up on the list because his character is better developed than his siblings, but it's hard to praise a character who seems to have nothing good going for him.

19 Larys Strong

Portrayed by Matthew Needham

While initially Larys Strong might have been presented as a Tyrion-esque (Peter Dinklage) character who seemed to understand the political game well, he soon revealed himself to be a snake in the grass and more in line with Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen). No kink-shaming here in his preference for feet, but as his alliance with Alicent progresses, it's pretty clear he is a manipulative man, as he coerces Alicent to show him her feet in exchange for information.

On top of this harassment, he killed his brother and his father in order to climb up the ranks in court. Kinslaying is one of the most taboo crimes in Westeros, not to mention that both his brother and his dad seemed like the few decent men in Westeros.

18 Criston Cole

Portrayed by Fabien Frankel

Criston Cole initially seemed to be a decent man, a noble knight who took his oath seriously. But then, after sleeping with Princess Rhaenyra and subsequently getting romantically rejected by her, a switch flipped. Criston went from sworn shield to a massive incel overnight. His worst crime is obviously when he brutally killed Joffrey Lonmouth (Solly McLeod) at Rhaenyra and Laenor's wedding feast. Insecure, we see him after the time-jump happily insulting Rhaenyra with Alicent and looking down on her sons.

17 Lucerys "Luke" Velaryon

Portrayed by Elliot Grihault and Harvey Sadler (young)

Luke is far from the worst character of the series, but of the generation of kids, he ranks low. You could argue that him accidentally blinding Aemond sped up the timeline of the civil war within the family. It certainly was a turning point in the relationship between the Blacks and the Greens. On top of that, he didn't seem to have the foresight to either stay at Storm's End or the skill to attempt to evade Aemond when he was pursuing him on Vhagar. Luke was a cute kid but, unfortunately, he's also at the bottom half of this list simply because we barely knew him.

16 Rhaena Targaryen

Portrayed by Phoebe Campbell and Eva Ossei-Gerning (young)

It's unfair, perhaps, to put Daemon's youngest daughter Rhaena so low on this list. But much like Luke, there's not much to know about her. But her insecurity when it comes to the fact that she is the only child to not have a dragon at least makes her interesting. If her story follows the Fire & Blood book by George R. R. Martin, we will see her with a dragon by the end of the series, but perhaps she will get one sooner than that? With endless possibilities, Rhaena might easily rise through the ranks by the end of Season 2.

15 Harwin Strong

Portrayed by Ryan Corr

As far as men go in this world, Harwin Strong is probably one of the more honest and noble men. As Rhaenyra's secret (and perhaps not-so-secret) baby daddy, we simply weren't given enough time with him. Harwin's greatest sin was that he couldn't seem to keep it in his pants, ultimately leading to his dismissal and return to Harrenhal, where both he and his father unwittingly died at the hands of his brother. But, considering how charismatic Princess Rhaenyra is, we can hardly blame him for that.

14 Baela Targaryen

Portrayed by Bethany Antonia and Shani Smethurst (young)

Baela is another character who has a lot of potential. Even what little we get of her in Fire & Blood makes her seem like a badass, but the show's version of Baela hasn't made it there yet. We get a glimpse of her in the Season 2 trailer, which gives me hope that we will get more of her and her dragon in the oncoming war. We know from conversations about deleted scenes that Baela had a larger conversation with Rhaenys advocating going to war, but unfortunately, that was cut. Hopefully, we will get more from her in the coming season, but for now, there's not much to say about Daemon's eldest daughter other than her potential for greatness.

13 Jacaerys "Jace" Velaryon

Portrayed by Harry Collett and Leo Hart (young)

As Rhaenyra's heir, Jace naturally has a bit more personality than the rest of the kids. We saw him step up in Episode 10 to try and get some responsibility. As the eldest child between Daemon and Rhaenyra's progeny, he feels the most complex. He had to deal with the fact that he was illegitimate early in his life, and now he has been given the large responsibility of gaining an alliance with both the Arryns and the Starks. On top of all that, as a dragonrider, he is one of Rhaenyra's biggest assets in the war to come.

12 Helaena Targaryen

Portrayed by Phia Saban and Evie Allen (young)

When we initially meet Helaena, she is a meek and soft-spoken girl who murmurs under her breath. But contrary to what Aegon II believes, there's nothing simple-minded about her. While it's not clear if Viserys actually is a dreamer like he purports, Helaena actually is. She can see the future though it comes out in confusing statements that are difficult to interpret. This is a show invention, but perhaps that means that Helaena will be given more to do in the coming seasons. And if the Greens were ever to utilize her abilities... well she might jump much further up this list.

11 Aemond Targaryen

Portrayed by Ewan Mitchell and Leo Ashton (young)

We are past the midway point and I can tell you now that Aemond will definitely be rising up the ranks of this list as the show progresses. While Aemond has little screentime, his personality is probably the most developed of all the kids. We watched him grow from a soft-spoken kid who was bullied by his brother and his nephews to becoming an arrogant and violent young man. It's quite the transformation, and it makes him all the more interesting. When the war begins, Aemond is a major player and, since he now rides the largest dragon in the world, he is the largest threat to Rhaenyra and her claim to the Iron Throne. He might sit at spot ten right now, but

10 Mysaria

Portrayed by Sonoya Mizuno

A woman of the people, Mysaria is one of the most intriguing characters of the show. Looking out for number one can often be seen as callous, but Mysaria seems to know exactly what she wants. Originally a sex worker who gained the favor of Daemon, she's become something of a spymaster, able to even go toe-to-toe with Otto Hightower. Despite the bizarre accent they've made Mizuno employ, Mysaria continues to be a curious figure and one that shouldn't be discounted.

9 Laenor Velaryon

Portrayed by John Macmillan, Theo Nate (young), and Matthew Carver (child)

Laenor's only problem was that he was born as a gay man in a world that was inherently homophobic. As stated by Rhaenyra, he's a good man with a good heart, something that is rare in a place like Westeros. He's a good father to his kids despite knowing they aren't biologically his and has a good rapport with Rhaenyra despite the scrutiny they face in King's Landing. His survival (a deviation from the book) presents some pretty big plot issues, but it's hard not to wish the best for Laenor after everything he's been through. Hope he's happy out there somewhere.

8 Laena Velaryon

Portrayed by Nanna Blondell, Savannah Steyn (young), and Nova Foueillis-Mosé (child)

Perhaps if we had spent more time with Laena Velaryon, she'd be even higher up on this list, but having only known her for a short time, she still sits in a nice position. As the former rider of Vhagar, we know that she claimed the dragon at a young age. She pursued Daemon, and she chose her own fate, even if it ended up being a major deviation from the book. In the brief time we get to know her in Episode 6, it's clear that not only is she a good mother and a loving sister, but she also knows Daemon better than he knows himself. While this is the last we've seen of her, hopefully her spirit will live on in her daughters in the coming seasons.

7 Rhaenys Targaryen

Portrayed by Eve Best

The Queen Who Never Was might have been higher on this list because Eve Best's portrayal of the princess is top-notch, but her character is something of a hypocrite. As the woman passed over to be the ruler decades before, her relationship with Rhaenyra seems to be tentative. Sure, it might be because she believes that Rhaenyra and Daemon killed Laenor, but she was cold to both Rhaenyra and her sons, wanting Laena's daughters to inherit Driftmark rather than them. The character doesn't make a lot of sense on paper, but Rhaenys still gets points for being a general badass.

6 Corlys Velaryon

Portrayed by Steve Toussaint

Corlys is a complicated character. As one of the richest men in Westeros due to his years of exploring the world, he is proud and egotistical. This translates as arrogance when he and Daemon wage a war without the support of the crown. But he is also a man who is willing to look past the fact that his grandkids are clearly not biologically his. At the same time, he is depicted as the parent who is less tolerant of Laenor's homosexuality, hoping that it will simply be a temporary phase that will go away after marrying a woman. It's these nuances and complicated twists and turns of the character that earn him this high spot on the list.

5 Otto Hightower

Portrayed by Rhys Ifans

It's difficult to look at Otto Hightower and not see him as preincarnation of Charles Dance's Tywin Lannister. Scheming, clever, and a master puppeteer, we watch as Otto not only positions his daughter to be the queen after the death of Aemma (Siân Brooke) but also plan for his grandson to take his place on the throne rather than Rhaenyra. There's little to redeem when it comes to Otto, but he's also one of the show's most interesting characters. Rhys Ifans plays him masterfully without robbing him of his humanity. As the war progresses, we'll see how he fares as his grandson takes the throne, but for now, he's gotten everything he's wanted and has temporarily won the game of thrones for his family.

4 Viserys Targaryen

Portrayed by Paddy Considine

Viserys is one of those characters I want to shake and ask, "What are you doing?!" And perhaps if he was played by someone other than Paddy Considine, he'd be much lower on the list. But Considine's magnificent performance as the aging king deserves recognition even if it was snubbed by the Emmy's. The brilliance and problem with Viserys is that we have the gift of foresight, and we know that every decision he makes in the attempt to further and better his house actually has the opposite effect.

What would the realm be like if he trusted his brother more? What would it be like if he realized the realm wasn't ready for a female ruler? What would it be like if he had married Laena rather than his daughter's best friend? It's hard not to feel sympathy for a man who begs for his family to make peace as he is at death's door, but at the same time, it's hard not to look at the mistakes he made and criticize him for them. It's for exactly that reason that he makes it near the top of this list. A character that tops even the author's own interpretation of it, Viserys is easily one of the best characters to come from House of the Dragon.

3 Alicent Hightower

Portrayed by Olivia Cooke and Emily Carey (young)

Going from a victim of her father's machinations to a key player in the game, Alicent Hightower is a complicated character. If you're firmly in the camp of supporting Rhaenyra's claim to the throne, you might question why Alicent is so far up this list. Well, not only is there a seamless transition between Emily Carey's time as the younger Alicent to Olivia Cooke's older Alicent, but both performances do so much heavy lifting for this character.

We see early on that while the position of queen might be enviable for some, Alicent is not happy when her father pushes her to spend more time with the king after his wife's death. Her marriage feels suffocating, and she must watch as her former best friend gets a life she can only dream of. Rhaenyra gets the freedom of choice for her husband (at least, initially). Her infidelity is ignored by her father despite the fact that she is heir to the throne. Even when her son's eye is cut out in a fight by Luke, the king sides with Rhaenyra. It's enough to push a person over the edge.

And yet, even after all of that, we watch as Alicent tries to make amends with Rhaenyra, their interaction proving that there still is a desire for reconciliation between the two women. As a woman living in a man's world, Alicent's decisions and path in life is what makes her so interesting. And it is what earns her the third spot on this list.

2 Rhaenyra Targaryen

Portrayed by Emma D'Arcy and Milly Alcock (young)

Surprised to see the arguable protagonist of this story at spot number two? Well, unfortunately, Rhaenyra loses a couple of points due to the incongruity between the older and younger versions of her character. While Alicent's character had a smooth transition after the time jumps, something seemed to be missing when we moved from Milly Alcock's fiery and defiant Rhaenyra to Emma D'Arcy's more subdued version. However, that doesn't take away from either actors' performance in the series.

As one of, if not the main character, Rhaenyra is easy to root for, but she is also nuanced in a way that often protagonists in fantasy stories aren't. The benefit of having known the character since she was 14 means that we get to meet her when she's still young and precocious, and we watch as this character matures and develops into the queen she is meant to be. In contrast to her half-brother, it's not hard to imagine Rhaenyra ruling the Seven Kingdoms at all. Her measured approach to war and her years at her father's side in the Small Council all serve to help her as a ruler.

And yes, her flaws also make her an exciting character to watch. As a younger woman, she was hot-blooded, impulsive, and fiercely independent. It made her a dynamic character and one that stood out in a world where women are expected to be docile and reserved. In many ways, Rhaenyra feels like a modern woman living in an antiquated world. With the death of her son, perhaps we will see more Rhaenyra's fire shine through in the coming season as she and her family go to war.

1 Daemon Targaryen

Portrayed by Matt Smith

When we first meet Matt Smith's Daemon Targaryen, he is sitting on the Iron Throne. His affectionate relationship with his niece is on full display as he teases her and gifts her a necklace from his travels. Next, we see him wielding his Valyrian sword and eagerly doling out justice to random criminals in King's Landing, cutting off hands, heads, and cocks left and right. It takes nothing more than the pilot episode of House of the Dragon to understand who Daemon is and that he is a man of contradictions. Loving, cruel, loyal, and violent, it's not hard to see why the rogue prince is apparently one of George R. R. Martin's favorite characters.

Reminiscent of Thrones characters like Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), there's an unpredictability about the character that makes him exciting to watch. It doesn't hurt that Matt Smith slips into the role so naturally as the arrogant and mercurial prince, even improvising some of the best scenes of the series. One minute he's gently placing the crown on his leprous brother's head and then the next minute he's beheading a man in court for insulting his wife. He's impossible to pin down and yet everything he does feels true to his character.

It's not hard to understand why the internet had an infatuation with this character while the show was airing. With a penchant for the dramatic and oozing charisma, Daemon Targaryen tops the chart as the best character to come from House of the Dragon, and we can't wait to see more of him.

