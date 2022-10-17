The penultimate episode of House of the Dragon is here, and the Greens and the Blacks are finally divided. As Viserys (Paddy Considine) dies confusing his wife Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) with his final words, the realm will soon be in chaos as the dance of the dragons begins. This episode was Targaryen light but does a great deal in showing who stands where, and in a recent appearance on the Game of Thrones' official podcast, episode director Clare Kilner discusses the shifting power dynamics in the hours after King’s death.

Alicent wakes up in the wee hours with the sad news of her husband’s demise and decides to share it with her father, the Hand Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), and a select few small council members, though she is horrified to know that all of them for years were plotting behind her back to instate her son Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney), as the next king and take away Rhaenyra’s (Emma D'Arcy) throne. This was only the beginning of her horrors as it also dawns upon her that her father’s scheming and plotting led her to become the Queen as well, as he’s now plotting to kill Rhaenyra and her family so that Aegon’s succession remains unchallenged. Kilner explains that when she started reading the script, “the first thing that hit me is – the king is dead. It’s like a big episode.”

Hence, all the pieces now need to come to their places for this Targaryen civil war to begin. She further explains, “I started thinking about what happens in countries that have a coup and how everyone begins to dig deep, take sides, test each other out, see where each other stands – because that’s when everyone starts revealing who they really are in a situation like that.” And everyone did reveal their real face, when Lord Lyman Beesbury, the master of coins, dares to call out the act of his fellow council members as treason, he’s swiftly silenced by Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel). At least, he died an honorable man. The same fate follows for others who deny swearing fealty to Aegon.

Alicent, despite being desperate to crown her son, thinking it’s her husband’s last wish, doesn’t want Rhaenyra or her family harmed. Though Otto tells her that she wants to show mercy as the Princess’ childhood companion, it is abundantly clear that Alicent is doing everything under her acute sense of duty rather than any malicious intent. And as for Rhaenys (Eve Best), she made her stance quite clear when she rose like a phoenix from the depth of the dragonpit.

How the Blacks respond to this treason will be seen in the final episode of House of the Dragon on Sunday, October 23. Meanwhile, you can check out Kilner’s comments below: