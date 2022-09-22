HBO has released a new clip to tease the upcoming episode of House of the Dragon featuring Olivia Cooke taking over the role of Alicent Hightower from young actor Emily Carey, as the series takes another time jump. In the short clip, we see Alicent speaking to Larys Strong, a.k.a. Larys Clubfoot (Matthew Needham), the son of the current Hand of the King, Lyonel Strong. The two are talking about “unbiased counsel” to the King in some matter, which sees Alicent missing her own father Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) who would have been “partial” for her. She ultimately shows her frustration saying, “In all of Kings Landing is there no one to take my side?”

We saw Larys Strong first approach Alicent in the godswoods during Episode 5, ‘We Light the Way,’ where he spills the tea about Rhaenyra’s ‘tea.’ This key piece of information changed the course of events and pushed Alicent over the edge to begin her silent protest. For fans who have seen the original series, the character will remind them of Littlefinger (Aidan Gillan), whose plotting and scheming, not only influenced Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) but weighed heavy consequences on her. We can expect the same from Larys, his counsel to Alicent seems to only benefit his own position in the series. As for Alicent, her father’s departure from Kings Landing became her turning point and a decade on, though she has allies like Larys and Ser Criston Cole, she still feels utterly alone. Larys is sure to poke into this weakness of the Queen.

It is interesting to note that the books have a rumor that Rhaenyra’s children are actually fathered by Lary’s brother Harwin Strong (Ryan Corr) and give the foreshadowing of the teasers it could be a route the show can take. So, in a sense the Hand of the King, Lyonel Strong (Gavin Spoke), via his son Harwin and Larys can keep an eye on both Rhaenyra and Alicent, making House Strong, a major player in this game of Iron Throne.

While actor Milly Alcock (Rhaenyra) and Carey did a fantastic job of portraying their respective characters during the first five episodes. Now the baton will be passed to actor Emma D’Arcy and Cooke, who will take the narrative further. It should also be noted that while we started from a point where the big question was who will sit on the Iron Throne, now the series has taken a turn to pose the question, who truly Rhaenyra and Alicent are, who are vying the Iron Throne. The upcoming episodes will tell us for sure.

Episode 6 of House of the Dragon will drop on Sunday, September 25. Meanwhile, check out the new clip below: