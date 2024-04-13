The Big Picture George R.R. Martin's House of the Dragon characters come to life in a new coloring book, available May 7.

Two sample pages show the tension between Queen Alicent and Princess Rhaenyra. Love and rivalry.

Season 2 premieres on June 16.

House of the Dragon is the newest property to get a colorful accessory. George R.R. Martin announced on his blog that the characters from the Max hit series would be available in coloring book form on May 7. Martin is the mind behind the prolific A Song of Ice and Fire series, which gave way to HBO’s Game of Thrones. He later wrote Fire & Blood, a history of the Targaryen line, and the source of inspiration for House of the Dragon.

Martin released two sample pages, available in the upcoming book. The first excerpt is a rare, tender moment between Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and her former friend and stepdaughter, Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy). The two are notoriously at each other’s throats for perceived slights and a disagreement about who should succeed King Viserys (Paddy Considine) after his death. The second page depicts a grinning Caraxes, the Blood Wyrm.

If two images epitomize the series, these are the ones that do it. The subtext of the series is essentially the love that Alicent and Rhaenyra have for each other. It underlies each scene that they’re in and colors their interactions even when they’re fighting. Alicent finds Rhaenyra’s actions in adult life so reprehensible because they were once friends. And the time that they considered a cease-fire was extremely brief, only to be snuffed out by Viserys' dying words. The House of the Dragon war makes interesting subject matter for a coloring book.

Explore the Beauty of ‘House of the Dragon’

However, as unlikely of a concept for a coloring book as Martin’s world of violence and political machinations is, it is a risk-free way to get a younger audience interested in Westeros. It is not appropriate to show graphic depictions of childbirth and tourney deaths, as appear in Episode 1 of the series, but the coloring book is unlikely to portray anything of that nature. Instead, young people can admire the beautiful dragons and nuanced facial expressions of Rhaenyra and Alicent.

And even if not, adult coloring books have been a commodity for some time. You don’t have to be a child to enjoy coloring in the lines of Daemon Targaryen’s (Matt Smith). After all, there is some time still before Season 2 of House of the Dragon reaches the airwaves. Wiling away the hours coloring dragons is the perfect way to spend time until viewers can see the ramifications of Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) killing Lucerys Velaryon (Elliot Grihault) in the Season 1 finale. Fans can order the book for $18.99 at Penguin Random House, or whenever books are sold.

Catch House of the Dragon Season 2 when it premieres on June 16, 2024. Season 1 is currently streaming on Max in the U.S.

