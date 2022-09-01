One of the chief criticisms of the last two seasons of HBO’s Game of Thrones was the emphasis on spectacle over story. While the deep fantasy elements are integral to George R.R. Martin’s source material, Game of Thrones was distinct compared to other medieval fantasy adventures due to its emphasis on the political drama. It wasn’t just violence, bloodshed, and dragons. We got to see intelligent characters plotting against each other.

Unfortunately, the nuances of Westerosi politics began to disappear as Game of Thrones headed towards its conclusion. The characters’ decisions were no longer well-reasoned, and the series lost sight of what had made it so unique in the first place. Back in Season 2, Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) manages to find out who is spying on him by proposing three different husbands for Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner). Tyrion’s deceit was more compelling than any of the action sequences featuring the Whitewalkers in Season 8.

However, the prequel series House of the Dragon has proven thus far that it has learned from the mistakes that were made in the last two seasons of Game of Thrones. The second episode “The Rogue Prince” retains the pilot’s focus on the familial drama within the Targaryen clan. King Viserys I (Paddy Considine) is still heartbroken by the death of his wife, Queen Aemma Arryn (Sian Brooke). Viserys I is guided by his council to consider the unthinkable; taking a new wife in order to protect his bloodline.

The Small Council Meetings Offers A Look Into Viserys' Rule

The small council meetings in Game of Thrones helped contextualize the events of the series. However, House of the Dragon has yet to rival Game of Thrones in scope. The first two episodes are primarily set in King’s Landing. Since we haven’t seen what’s going on in the rest of the universe (outside a few brief glimpses of the Stepstones), these meetings between Viserys I and his circle of advisors is critical in understanding the political state of the capital. Not flipping between locations gives the series focus; it also shows how blind Viserys I have become to what is really going on in the kingdoms that he rules.

We also get to learn more about Viserys I through the way that he interacts with his council. Viserys I is vulnerable, as he’s been blindsided by family tragedy. This gives Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) the opportunity to begin sowing the seeds of his plot to take the throne for himself. Otto’s words of soothing encouragement to the King in his time of doubt are clearly deceptive, but Viserys I isn’t clear-minded enough to see that. Otto subtly suggests to the King that his young daughter, Alicent (Emily Carey), would make a suitable bride.

This is the time of political maneuvering that makes House of the Dragon so exciting. The king’s marriage isn’t just a key plot point, but an emotional one. Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) has just begun to grow in her confidence after her father named her his heir. The very prospect that Viserys I could take a new wife so soon is insulting on many levels; it means he doesn’t trust her to take ownership of the throne, and that he’s willing to move past his wife’s death for political reasons. This confuses Rhaenyra. If a ruler cannot marry for love, then what are the benefits of sitting on the Iron Throne?

The Council Decides the Future Succession of the Crown

Rhaenyra’s confidence in her father’s mental cognition is shaken further during the climactic ending scene, where he reveals that he intends to marry Alicent. This shocks his council, who responds with the expected amount of outrage. The logical choice is for Viserys I to wed Laena (Nova Foueillis-Mosé), the daughter of Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), as it would unite two critical houses. The council realizes that the King has fallen under Otto’s corrupting influence.

One of the other key issues with the final seasons of Game of Thrones was the lack of time spent showing characters get from place to place. House of the Dragon offers a correction by clearly foreshadowing the climactic standoff between Rhaneyra and Daemon (Matt Smith) in Dragonstone. Rhaneyra proposes to her father during his meeting that she could easily fly to Dragonstone and take back the dragon egg that was stolen. The King forbids it, citing the danger. However, Rhaneyra can see that her father has yielded all logic, and will follow whatever suggestions Otto makes.

We get to learn more about Corlys, the warrior known as “The Sea Snake,” through his interactions with the council. Although Corlys has the reputation of being a braver seafarer, he’s forced to stay out of the action when Viserys I refuse to send his fleet to take down the Crabfeeder. This infuriates Corlys; he’s clearly a man of action, and not being able to protect the critical territory is unthinkable. In the pilot, it was apparent that Corlys was willing to back Daemon as the king’s heir. The insult of the King’s refusal to wed his daughter forces Corlys to change sides, and hold a secret meeting with Daemon in Dragonstone.

If House of the Dragon continues on its current trajectory, it has the potential to be one of the rare prequels that both informs and recontextualizes the original material. House of the Dragon has a large universe to play in, but that doesn’t mean it has to bring back all the familiar elements from Game of Thrones. Putting an emphasis on logic, scheming, and politics is an exciting way to show a different side of Westeros.