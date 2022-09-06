House of the Dragon has given fans a taste of how Targaryens like to solve their problems... with a little help of dragon fire. In the third episode ‘Second of His Name,’ we finally see Daemon (Matt Smith) putting an end to the War of the Stepstones. The seeds for the war were planted throughout Episodes 1 and 2 with the Crabfeeder, a.k.a Craghas Drahar (Daniel Scott-Smith) and his men becoming the nuisance at the Triarchy, leading to Daemon and Lord Corlys’ (Steve Toussaint) joining hands to put an end to it. In a new interview with EW actor Scott-Smith speaks about the Crabfeeder’s mask giving a nod to Game of Thrones and showing a “princely” side of the character.

In George R.R. Martin’s books, the Crabfeeder has broadly the same arc: he commands the Triarchy army, rules Stepstones, and is defeated by Daemon with just a slight difference. While House of Dragon takes a three-year time jump, Crabfeeder rules the Stepstones for a decade in the books. Not much is elaborated about the character in Martin’s original work as well, so, the makers took the liberty to explore the character a bit more in the series.

Scott-Smith reveals that while it's nice to have a fleshed-out character, he feels “it's also nice when it's a completely open book.” Further, elaborating his approach, he reveals that not having details gave them the freedom to portray the character as they like, adding, “which on a creative level was incredible for me and I think for the directors, as well, because we could play with it and build our own version of Crabfeeder."

At the end of Episode 2, ‘The Rogue Prince,’ we see the Crabfeeder’s shot intercut with Lord Corlys’ explanation about being the second sons of the realm which gives a nod to the Myrish prince-admiral’s lineage. Scott-Smith tells of mulling over two sides of the character who is seen ridden with greyscale donning a mask and hammer to evoke fear in the audiences’ hearts. "So, we spoke about the idea of him being a prince, or that he calls himself a prince, so he came from some sort of higher House," the actor explains. He continues to explain that the idea of the hammer turns the Crabfeeder “into more of a beastly character." "We spoke about that and the gradual decline to where he is, how the greyscale might affect him physically, even mentally. But then we also wanted to show the more feral side, which came through when he holds the hammer."

The actor also confirmed the eagle-eyed fans’ speculation, that the mask that he is wearing is akin to the ones worn by the Sons of the Harpy in Meereen in Game of Thrones. He revealed,

“And we spoke about the idea of him being the first person to wear this mask and it becoming iconic and, therefore, it's built from that [for Game of Thrones]... Why is he wearing the mask? How does he feel about that? It's a power statement, so he's quite happy wearing it.”

