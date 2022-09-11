Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Episode 3.Part of what made the original Game of Thrones series a popular success and made audiences follow week after week, season after season, was the ultimate promise of the Night King and his army of White Walkers. It was a promise baked into the show’s mythology as a prophecy called the “Song of Ice and Fire,” the title of George R. R. Martin’s series of fantasy novels that the show is based on. With the power to reanimate the dead and incorporate them into their army, the White Walkers proved to be a formidable enemy for the show’s main characters. However, the show took its time in introducing their threat, first facing off against Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and the Night Watch who guarded the Wall before their presence became known to the rest of Westeros. By the eighth and final season, audiences were ready to see the Night King and his army face off against the Starks and their allies, ultimately being defeated by Arya Stark (Maisie Williams). With the prequel series taking place roughly two hundred years prior to the original, fans may have expected the same scale and anticipation as House of the Dragon.

Even though the Song of Ice and Fire is reiterated by Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) to his supposed heir Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock), House of the Dragon introduced a new threat to Westeros with the introduction of the Crabfeeder, Craghas Drahar (Daniel Scott-Smith). However, the Crabfeeder and his allies are far from the foreboding, gradual threat that the White Walkers were in Game of Thrones. For audiences not so familiar with the books, the Crabfeeder’s brief presence in the first few episodes of House of the Dragon might have been disappointing. However, this decision by showrunners Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal to tease the Crabfeeder as the series’ big bad, only to be quickly defeated by Viserys’s brother Daemon (Matt Smith), is a welcome surprise. The argument that House of the Dragon is merely just another rehash of Game of Thrones can be made, considering that the battle for the Iron Throne, specifically the position as the Targaryen heir, is yet again another central plot point. In terms of the Crabfeeder, his storyline is an example of how Sapochnik and Condal are differentiating the show from its very successful predecessor.

Craghas Drahar was first introduced in the pilot episode of House of the Dragon in a brief exchange between King Viserys and Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint). As the Sea Snake, Lord Corlys is deeply concerned with the Crabfeeder’s alliance with the Free Cities, called the Triarchy, who are encroaching on his territory of the Stepstones. However, Viserys completely disregards Corlys’ concerns as he, as a peacetime king, wants to avoid war with the Free Cities at all cost. Months later, while Daemon has been exiled to Dragonstone, the Crabfeeder’s power and the Triarchy’s presence have grown. Corlys, this time bypassing Viserys, goes to Dragonstone to make an appeal to Daemon and successfully convinces the king’s brother to join the fight against the Triarchy in the Stepstones. By the third year since the Crabfeeder became a threat, Daemon — with the advantage of his own dragon Caraxes — has successfully held off the Triarchy. On the other hand, Viserys continues to keep out of the conflict: “It's been three years. It can wait another three days.”

If the showrunners had followed the Night King and the White Walkers as the template for the Crabfeeder and the Triarchy, the War of Stepstones would have been gradually set up across multiple seasons, culminating in an all-out battle similar to that of Game of Thrones Season 8 episode, “The Long Night,” which depicted the heroes united against the Army of the Dead at Winterfell. However, by merely the third episode, House of the Dragon quickly resolves this storyline.

When Viserys, after returning from celebrating his son’s second birthday, finally gives into Corlys’ demands for aid and support, Daemon takes matters into his own hands before his brother can steal his thunder. As part of the plan of Laenor Velaryon (John MacMillan) — the son of Corlys — Daemon lends himself as bait to the Crabfeeder. Daemon raises a white flag, allowing the Triarchy’s soldiers to approach him. But rather than completely surrender himself, Daemon goes into a rampage through the battleground, dodging archers and slaughtering every enemy that gets in his way. Once Daemon’s fakeout is revealed, the rest of the Velaryon troops accompanied by Daemon’s dragon Caraxes swoop in to take control of the battle. This allows Daemon to finally pursue Craghas Drahar, who has retreated into his cave. In one of the most striking images of the show thus far, Daemon exits the cave with half of the Crabfeeder’s corpse in hand. He has successfully won the War of Stepstones, without the help of his brother.

Would it have been nice to learn more about Craghas Drahar’s motivations and the man behind the mask? Perhaps. The Crabfeeder’s political alliance with the Triarchy might have been a great spinoff on its own. But that’s not the story that House of the Dragon is about. The title says it all — the series is about the Targaryens and their inter-family conflicts about their claims to the throne. Focusing on this single house, rather than exploring multiple houses like the Starks and Lannisters, is just another way House of the Dragon separates itself from the original show. In this way, the show is reflected in King Viserys’s stance: he has disregarded the conflict with the Crabfeeder in favor of his concern over the matter of his heir. Daemon’s victory over the Triarchy further adds dimension to that conflict, as he now garners favor from the people of the Stepstones and further lays claim as heir to the Iron Throne.

But House of the Dragon subverts expectations in another way. The fact that each episode takes place months and then years after the previous one is yet another narrative choice that differentiates the show from Game of Thrones, which was more linear and chronological. This lends itself to accelerating side stories like the War of Stepstones rather than dragging them out like the Night King/White Walker storyline depicted in the original series. Hopefully, House of the Dragon continues to subvert the audience’s expectations, even though many of the events have already been laid out in the books and in Game of Thrones.

