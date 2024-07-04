The Big Picture Criston Cole Funko Pop released for House of the Dragon fans.

The figure depicts Season 1 Cole, before his downfall.

Cole's eventual demise seems inevitable, making him a villain fans love to hate.

Criston Cole (Fabien Frankle) gets more than his fair share of screen time in House of the Dragon, but now fans can take him home and put him on a shelf. The Commander of the Kingsguard – and new Hand of the King – has a Funko Pop of his very own, as posted by Westerosies on X (formerly Twitter). Luckily for fans, the figure does not have the atrocious haircut that Cole insisted on getting in Episode 3 of the second season. The new Pop will feature circa Season 1 Cole, when fans could count his crimes on one hand.

The Pop shows Cole with the flowing locks along with his white cloak and a sheathed sword. Oh, how the mighty have fallen. These days, Cole is featured with shorn hair and a Hand of the King chain which he is not worthy of. However, for completionists, this is a coveted addition for any House of the Dragon fan. Funko has also released figures for Rhaenyra, Alicent, Aemond, Viserys, and even the Crabfeeder. The cream of the crop is Queen Rhaenyra donning her rightful crown and riding her dragon, Syrax. At least with this collection, you can stage the figures so that Cole gets a fresh breath of dragon fire.

What Will Come of Cole In 'House of the Dragon' Season 2

For die-hard fans of the books, Cole’s fate is set in stone. However, the series doesn’t leave much room for questioning what is to come for him either. While the series changed the character marginally from the book, the character has not endeared himself to the viewer. As a Knight of the Kingsguard, he holds his honor in high esteem. At least, that’s what he tells Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) when she chooses her claim to the throne over the prospect of picking oranges with him for the rest of their lives. Cole proves time and time again that he is a hypocrite, demeaning Ser Arryk Cargyll (Luke Tittensor) for his dirty cloak while he is fornicating with the Dowager Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke).

These factors all seem to be setting up an eventuality for his demise. No one will seem to miss him, not even Alicent, it would seem. Her relationship with Cole is just another way to get back at Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy). He is a convenience and being sworn to her means she has a fighting ally in this war. Cole has marked himself as the ultimate villain of the series and villains such as these always get their own Funko Pops. Be sure to catch up on House of the Dragon every Sunday at 9 pm EST, only on Max.

