The Big Picture Criston Cole's emotional intensity in the House of the Dragon Season 2 finale forces audiences to reconsider their judgments.

House of the Dragon introduces Criston Cole as a complex and despised figure, adding depth to the character's narrative arc.

Co-creator compares Criston Cole to Game of Thrones' Jamie Lannister who became a fan favorite by the end of the series.

There are a lot of words that House of the Dragon fans are likely to call Fabien Frankel’s Ser Criston Cole. Turncoat, insecure, misogynist, and lil baby b**** are just a few, and although we have more, we’re not going to run with them. No matter what word we’d use as a Cole descriptor, most fans would likely agree that “Jaime Lannister-adjacent” is not one of them. But that’s the parallel that series co-creator Ryan Condal drew during a House of the Dragon Season 2 press conference this morning, for which Collider's Therese Lacson was in attendance.

Hoping to make his point clear to all the Cole-haters out there, Condal said of the character’s emotionally intense scene in the finale:

“And I just, I’m very, very proud of his portrayal in that scene. Because I think it forces people to take a little bit of a different look at Cole, who I think many people have prejudged over the course of the season, and just another example of a great George R.R. Martin character who you think you understand one way, and then they start saying things that you agree with at the end, and you realize maybe I’m more in common with Jaime Lannister than I once thought.”

Ser Criston Cole’s Time To Shine in the Season 2 Finale

Over the last two seasons of the hit HBO series, we’ve met some despicable characters, but Criston Cole gives them all a run for their money — even Ewan Mitchell’s Aemond Targaryen. In the divisive Season 2 finale, audiences watched Cole pull out the embroidered hanky that was given to him by his lover, Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) before he led a group of soldiers full-steam ahead into a war that no one will win. Joining Cole in his efforts is Alicent’s brother, Ser Gwayne Hightower (Freddie Fox), who has had Cole’s entitled number since their very first meeting.

Likely on to the couple’s lustful tryst since the moment he saw Alicent catch the ick in the castle’s courtyard, Gwayne confronted Cole with his sword drawn. Instead of fighting back, which is what the Lord Commander of the Kingsguard is wont to do, Cole instead remained calm and somberly addressed the suicide mission they were marching directly into. For Condal, he’s hoping that audiences see a different side to the detested character at this moment of vulnerability, much like we saw develop over the course of the flagship series, Game of Thrones, for Jaime Lannister.

But Jaime’s arc was a slow burn that involved the character learning and growing over the show’s eight seasons. With news dropping today that House of the Dragon will fly off into the sunset following Season 4, there might not be enough time for audiences to fully embrace Condal’s renewed vision of the still-hated character.

Season 2 of House of the Dragon is now streaming in its entirety on Max.

