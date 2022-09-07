Who exactly is Ser Criston Cole, and what destiny might he face in the future of 'House of the Dragon'?

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for House of the Dragon.

Taking place more than 100 years before the events of Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon introduces us to many new faces and families that the original show either barely touched on, or hadn't mentioned at all.

One of those characters is Ser Criston Cole, portrayed by Fabien Frankel, a knight from House Cole who arrives in King’s Landing and becomes part of the Kingsguard for Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine).

But who exactly is Criston Cole, and what role might he have in the grand scheme of things of the show?

Who is Ser Criston of House Cole?

Image via HBO Max

Introduced during the first episode of the series, Criston Cole arrives to participate in the Heir’s Tournament, where he competes against and beats a knight of house Tarly, as well as Lord Boremund and Ser Borros Baratheon. But he truly makes a name for himself after defeating Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith). Following his victory, Criston asks for the favor of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock), who obliges him.

A knight from House Cole, a minor House of the Dornish Marches in service to House Dondarrion, Criston Cole is common-born and son of Lord Dondarrion's steward, by whom he was knighted before the start of the series.

While the first episode simply showcases him as a capable fighter, Episode 2 delves a little more into who Cole is. When it is time for a new Kingsguard to be named, Rhaenyra chooses Criston to be part of her father’s guards after she learns that he is the only one of the knights present to have seen real battles in the past.

Three years have passed between the second and third episodes of the season, and every relationship has evolved, including the relationship between Criston and Rhaenyra. As Rhaenyra runs away from the hunt, Criston is the one who chases after her and protects her. As he pursues her, it showcases that not only is he her sworn protector, he is starting to develop a deep respect for her.

RELATED: ’House of the Dragon’s Timeless Legacy Is Clear From the First Few Episodes

Who is Criston Cole in the Books?

Image via HBO Max

While what we have seen in the show, for now, is similar in some aspects to who Criston Cole was described to be in the books, he becomes crucial to the future event of the series.

In the book, Criston Cole was, like the show, one of Viserys’ Kingsguard and would later become Lord Commander. Unlike the show, Criston and Rhaenyra had known each other for a year before he was named as part of the Kingsguard, as he was her personal sworn shield. He had a friendly relationship with Rhaenyra and was considered one of her greatest allies. Until Rhaenyra married Ser Laenor Velaryon (portrayed by John Macmillan as an adult, Theo Nate as a teenager and Matthew Carver as a child), the son of Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) and the Queen Who Never Was, Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best), to strengthen her place as the heir to her father, the relationship between Criston and Rhaenyra breaks down and is fractured.

Throughout what would be deemed the Dance of the Dragons — the name of the civil war between the two Targaryan camps, the Blacks and the Greens — Criston Cole, now firmly on the side of Rhaenyra’s half-brother Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney, Ty Tennant as young Aegon, and Jake and Rory Heard as infant Aegon), would play a significant factor in the war itself.

What Is the Dance of the Dragons, and What Is Criston’s Role in It?

Image via HBO

The Dance of the Dragons is the war that the show is leading up to, a civil war that would cause the fall of the Targaryen dynasty and the near-extinction of dragons. The civil war was a conflict about who would succeed Viserys after his death, with two sides fighting for the throne.

Ser Criston Cole would have a vital part in the war and, in a way, even started it. While the tension between Rhaenyra and Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey) had been rising for years, the death of Rhaenyra’s father started it all when Alicent and Criston convinced Aegon II — Alicent and Viserys first male-born — to take the throne for himself.

Rhaenyra had remarried at this point to her uncle, Prince Daemon Targaryen, and Criston objected to both of them having power. The two sides, also known as The Blacks and The Greens, did not see eye to eye, and following Viserys' death, Criston took matters into his own hands. He would continue the rumors that Rhaenyra’s children were bastards; in fact, their father was not Laenor Velaryon but Ser Harwin Strong (Ryan Corr).

He and Alicent would go on to crown her son, with Criston placing the crown of Aegon the Conqueror on Aegon’s head and in turn, Criston becomes known as the Kingmaker due to his support of Aegon II.

During the conflict, Criston becomes The Hand of the King after Aegon becomes frustrated with Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), his grandfather. Criston is ruthless during the war, and most of his motives for supporting Aegon II remain unclear.

Many believe he acted from ambition since Aegon was more controllable than Rhaenyra, but others speculate that he was a scorned lover who wanted revenge against the princess.

Throughout the history of the books and the lore of Westeros, Ser Criston Cole is remembered as the embodiment of the best and worst of the Kingsguard.