When first introduced in "The Heirs of the Dragon," the first episode of House of the Dragon, Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) certainly seems to fill the role of the series' default antagonist. Brother of King Viserys (Paddy Considine), he is first seen casually sitting on the Iron Throne, backlit by a large window and figured as a shadow. His niece, Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock), questions him, and his answers reverberate through the hall in a deep echo. When she asks why he came back to court, Daemon responds, "I heard your father was hosting a tournament in my honor." She responds, "The tournament is for his heir." At this line, he leans forward, suddenly revealed in the light, and says, "Just as I said." Immediately recalling Hamlet's Claudius (or The Lion King's far more fabulous Scar), Daemon seems poised to fill the role of the vengeful uncle.

Immediately after his reveal, though, Daemon’s characterization is shaded with grays. In an affectionate voice, he tells Rhaenyra he brought her something. After showing her the gift, a Valyrian steel pendant, he tells her to turn around and gently places the necklace around her neck. Filled with quiet pauses, this interaction reads either as a tender moment between uncle and niece or an uncomfortable exchange between potential lovers (the Targaryen house is known for its incestuous relationships, after all). Either read impedes what could have been one-note characterization. Daemon’s antagonistic qualities are complicated by his connection to Rhaenyra, making it far harder to know exactly where his allegiances lie or predict what he might do next. This is exactly what makes him one of House of the Dragon’s most fascinating characters.

In the series’ goriest sequence yet, Daemon leads his guard in viciously attacking those who have been arrested for various crimes and misdemeanors in King’s Landing. With a slight smirk, he watches the brutality and even decapitates one of the prisoners. Later, he throws witty barbs at Otto (Rhys Ifans), the King’s Hand. Daemon offers his wife (whom he detests) to Otto as a replacement for Otto’s recently deceased one. Between his capacity for grisly bloodshed and his dark, self-humoring wit, Daemon is painted as an inversion of his more mannered and naïve brother. Additionally, Daemon’s dedication to adorning his followers with shiny, flowing gold capes suggests he truly has a flair for dramatics, as many fictional villains do (the aforementioned Scar included).

And yet, all the signals that point toward his easily identifiable malevolence are again tempered by a moment with his niece. After the passing of Viserys’s wife and infant son, a reserved Daemon displays a moment of compassion. At the funeral, Daemon stands by Rhaenyra, offering her guidance and an empathetic ear. As she stands, overcome by conflicting emotions, Daemon reminds her to signal the dragon’s fire. She shares her anguish with him, and though Daemon is clearly capable of making himself the center of attention, he refrains from interjecting, silently allowing her to talk through her feelings. Clearly his compassion for Rhaenyra leads him to avoid causing chaos at this moment.

His connection to Rhaenyra is further evidenced in the show's second episode, “The Rogue Prince.” Daemon tries to get a rise out of his brother by stealing a sacred dragon egg and announcing a marriage to his prostitute, Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno), and the forthcoming birth of his child. Hoping for a battle with Viserys, Daemon is instead greeted by Otto. Rhaenyra interrupts the impending clash and confronts Daemon. She sees through his thinly veiled attempt to goad her father and questions his announcement. Daemon seemingly does not possess the ability to lie to Rhaenyra and quickly ends his ruse. Rhaenyra invites him to strike her since she is the “object of his ire.” Rather than attack her, Daemon returns to his castle and tosses the egg to her. In this move, Daemon appears to identify with Rhaenyra. Though she claims responsibility for Daemon’s exile, he understands his brother is the cause of his current anguish. Though it goes unspoken, Daemon seems to want Rhaenyra to have this moment to demonstrate her power to her father. Since the audience knows Daemon and Rhaenyra have a unique bond, it is implied that Daemon understands why it is important for her to win this skirmish. He chooses to abandon his plan so that she can feel empowered, a feeling neither of them often experience under Viserys’s political reign.

Though Daemon respects Rhaenyra, much of the first two episodes suggest this grace is not extended to his brother. At the end of the pilot, while celebrating the initial retention of place in the line of succession, Daemon toasts to Viserys’s dead son, calling him the "Heir for a Day." Viserys exiles Daemon from King’s Landing and removes him from the line of succession for this act. After his attempts to force the king into a confrontation in the second episode, it would seem he holds no loyalty to his brother. And yet, at the end of “The Rogue Prince,” when Corlys (Steve Toussaint) repeatedly insults Viserys, Daemon surprisingly comes to his brother’s defense. He tells Corlys, “I will speak of my brother as I wish. You will not.” Unexpectedly, and even through the ongoing conflict, Daemon does remain loyal to his brother, protectively defending him against insult. It's yet another moment that further complicates Daemon’s antagonistic side, as it demonstrates he still holds his brother in his heart.

There are abundant possibilities for where Daemon’s character goes after the first two episodes. He has the potential to veer into villainy and take up the mantle of the series’ primary antagonist. He may be persuaded to fight for the king again, should they be able to reconcile. He could form an alliance with Rhaenyra, who herself may disconnect from the king after he announces his plans to marry her best friend, Alicent (Emily Carey). No matter which direction Daemon goes, though, his grounding in love for his family will add emotional depth to any action he takes. By complicating who could be the show’s obvious villain (his name is an alternate spelling of “demon,” mind you), Daemon Targaryen is already one of House of the Dragon’s most fascinating characters.

House of the Dragon premieres new episodes every Sunday on HBO and HBO Max.