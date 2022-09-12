House of the Dragon Episode 4, ‘King of the Narrow Sea,’ has brewed a Game of Thrones-level twisted conflict in Kings Landing, especially between Viserys (Paddy Considine) and his brother Daemon (Matt Smith). In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly Considine and Smith discussed the "really complicated" nature of their relationship and recognize the “mad and strange family” dynamics of the Targaryens.

What we have seen and understood so far of this family is that if you take away the Iron Throne and dragons from their dynamic they are veyr much like the rest of us – good people who make bad choices. Viserys, as a father and brother is kind, yet he strays away from war to keep up with the illusion of his peaceful reign. He declares Rhaenyra as his heir and even sends help during the War for the Stepstones. Considine notes, that he's "a man who's king, but he's not." He further elaborates, "He shouldn't really be a king because he's not a natural leader, but he's just a good man. That's not the qualities you need to rule that kingdom."

On the other hand, Smith notes there's a “strange ambiguity” to Daemon. We’ve seen him being sensitive during Queen Aemma’s funeral but also stealing a dragon egg just to get his brother's attention. He has also shown his interest to sit on the Iron throne but has never planned to either dethrone his brother or contest the claim of Rhaenyra. In the latest episode, he stops himself from going all the way with Rhaenyra. Smith explains, “You never really know what he's thinking or what his intention is and what his ambition is. It could be one of many things. I thought that was quite interesting to sit with.”

Smith describes Daemon's relationship with Viserys as “really complicated.” Further divulging, "I think it's complicated because it's familiar and normal in many ways. He explains it's very brotherly and “like any kind of brotherly relationship, there are different power dynamics. One time one is in control, then the other is in control.” And hopes that fans feel a sense of history and brotherhood when watching the show. While Viserys is not in a good spot after the events of Episode 4, he’s in a particularly bad shape physically. The cuts from the Iron Throne are weighing upon him as we see he has lost two fingers already. Considine explains, “It becomes a metaphor for being king, and the stress and strain that it puts on you, and what it does to you physically, what it does to you mentally.”

Hence, maintaining a brotherly bond with Daemon who constantly treads the line between being trustworthy and then not is only getting complicated for him. Smith notes, “He's always kind of flipping sides, I suppose, in many ways aligning himself with his brother or he's not... I don't think it's about an ambition to [the] throne and all that. I think a lot of it is about his brother.”

Episode 5 of the hit series premieres on September 18. Meanwhile, you can check out the teaser below: