Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the book Fire & Blood.Unlike its predecessor, House of the Dragon centers on a single family: the Targaryens. While there are already more than enough members of the Targaryen family, one, in particular, didn't make it into the inaugural season. Daeron, the youngest son of Viserys (Paddy Considine) and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), is the only living Targaryen who hasn't been so much as name-dropped in the show. But he is acknowledged in two ways. During the opening credits, the four lines of blood flowing from Alicent represent her children: Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney), Helaena (Phia Saban), Aemond (Ewan Mitchell), and Daeron. Within the text of the show, he's alluded to once, in Episode 10, "The Black Queen," when Daemon (Matt Smith) references the four dragons belonging to the Greens, one for Daeron and each of his siblings. Presumably, as the youngest, Daeron's dragon is the one not counted as an adult earlier in that conversation. But apart from being the unexplained fourth, he isn't present. Daeron was cut from the first season to avoid yet another young character who required recasting. But his addition in Season 2 is already assured. At this point, Daeron may not seem important. But he will play a vital role in the upcoming conflict.

Who Is Daeron Targaryen?

Image via HBO

Throughout the first season, Daeron is staying with his Hightower relatives in Oldtown. According to George RR Martin's novel Fire & Blood, which provides the basis for the show, Daeron is roughly the same age as Jacaerys (Harry Collett). Despite Viserys forcing Daeron and Jace to share a wet nurse, they were never friendly. Viserys' best efforts failed, leaving Daeron to have the same distaste for his nephews as Alicent had for Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy). Daeron rides the she-dragon Tessarion, who hatched from the egg Daeron got as a baby. The nimble dragon was called the Blue Queen for the color of her scales. Fire & Blood does mention that Daeron spent time in Oldtown as the squire to his mother's cousin, Ormund Hightower. Like his siblings, Daeron has the Targaryen look, which only furthers the rumors about Rhaenyra's sons being bastards. Growing up as a third son, Daeron had little hope of ascending to the Iron Throne. Despite the shadow of his older brothers, Daeron did distinguish himself. In Fire & Blood, he is remembered as the gentlest and most popular of his brothers. He is also described to be a clever and courteous young man.

Related: 'House of the Dragon' Season 2: Cast, Release Window, and Everything We Know So Far

What Is Daeron's Role in the Dance of the Dragons?

Fire & Blood gives a map of what will happen in the future. It details Daeron's participation in the Dance of the Dragons. As one of the Greens' few dragonriders, Daeron is an important asset in his brother's war. He fights with the Hightower army, quickly earning distinctions despite his youth. Daeron's first battle is the Battle of the Honeywine. In Fire & Blood, Ormund sent messages to both Aegon and Aemond asking for help as his situation grew dire, but Aegon was injured, and Aemond was preoccupied with his pursuit of Daemon. During the battle, it's Daeron who flies in to save Ormund Hightower from a certain defeat. Afterward, Ormund knights Daeron, giving him the title Daeron the Daring.

Image via HBO

Aemond still considers Daeron too young and doesn't ask for his help when taking Harrenhal, yet Daeron continues to prove himself. Daeron leads the Sack of Bitterbridge, burning the town with dragonfire in retribution for the death of Aegon's son, Maelor. For a time, Rhaenyra considers Daeron the biggest threat to her rule, as he remains active with the Hightower army. After the First Battle of Tumbleton, Daeron granted the title of Lord of Bitterbridge to Ulf the White for his betrayal of Rhaenyra. But even that could not persuade the fickle dragonriders to follow Daeron. With the high cost of the war, Daeron rose to be the heir to the throne, but some believed Aegon to be dead and wanted to make Daeron king. This incites a confrontation with Hugh Hammer, who wants to be king himself. Daeron throws wine in his face and later grants his consent to the lords plotting the death of the Two Betrayers. Shortly afterward, Daeron is thought to have died during the Second Battle of Tumbleton, but the circumstances of his death aren't clear.

Like so many things in Fire & Blood, Daeron's story isn't set in stone. His death is shrouded in mystery, meaning the show has the chance to interpret the events however they see fit. Some accounts say he was cut down by a Myrish sellsword, while others claim it was a man-at-arms who was unaware of his identity. The most common story is that his burning tent collapsed on him. Whatever the case, his body wasn't identified. Several men claimed to be Daeron, wanting to take the throne, but all were identified as imposters. Yet the mystery allows House of the Dragon to do as they please. Even in the first season, the show answered open-ended questions from the book, like showing Larys Strong (Mathew Needham) to be responsible for the death of his father and brother. Whatever direction House of the Dragon takes, Daeron's fate will be more defined.

What Will Daeron Add to the Series?

Image via HBO

There are already plenty of claimants to the throne, so it would be easy to lose Daeron in the mix. But Daeron is set up to be one of the best additions to season 2. In season 1, House of the Dragon highlighted the Greens' flaws more so than their counterparts. With Aegon's corrupt nature and Aemond's more violent tendencies, the more gentle Daeron could be just what the Greens need. A young man whose only crime is fighting for his family will help to balance the scales. Of course, Daeron fights as his family is at war, but he doesn't find joy in the destruction. Daeron is the honorable prince that the Greens are missing. As House of the Dragon introduces him, they will need to make him more of a person than the historical figure seen in Fire & Blood, but Daeron is sure to make a name for himself quickly as he flies into season 2 on dragon back.