Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episodes 1-6 of House of the Dragon and George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood.Last night's House of the Dragon episode saw us jumping 10 years into the future, with now Milly Alcock being replaced by Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen and Emily Carey being replaced by Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower. The time jump served not only to move us to a timeline where now both women are mothers, but they are now both major political players in the court. We see that now both Rhaenyra and Alicent have a seat at the small council table and have a voice in the political proceedings.

For anyone who is familiar with Fire & Blood, the novel by George R. R. Martin that the series is based on, you will know that House of the Dragon is the dramatization of the civil war in Westeros history known as the Dance of the Dragons. We already see it in this episode as Rhaenyra and Alicent but heads at every point. With Alicent announcing her allegiances last episode by entering in that green dress to signify her status as a Hightower, battle lines are being drawn.

The Dance of the Dragons Is a Bitter and Devastating Civil War

However, in that scene with the small council, one thing becomes clear. Could Alicent have prevented the massive amount of bloodshed to come had she simply made peace with Rhaenyra? The Dance of the Dragons was essentially the total downfall of the Targaryen dynasty. They would never be as strong or as powerful as this. The house and their dragons would continue to dwindle, with more infighting, until only a handful of Targaryens remain, scattered to the wind.

Dance of the Dragons is also a bitter civil war, one that pits family against one another, with devastating losses on both sides. If you thought Joffrey's death last episode was bad, you ain't seen nothing yet. Now, obviously, Alicent can't see the future, but her pettiness in this scene illustrates her weakness when it comes to this conflict. She spends much of the episode judging Rhaenyra, with Rhaenyra snipping back as well, though ultimately eager to simply stop the rumors surrounding her and her children.

From the beginning of the episode, we see the two in opposition to each other, with Rhaenyra visiting Alicent seconds after giving labor at her behest. The two trade barbs in the small council about the new situation at the Stepstones (will we ever be free of that place?) and the animosity between the two is impossible to deny.

Rhaenyra's Peace Offering Is Not Enough for Alicent

Trying to seek some kind of closure and peace between them, Rhaenyra addresses Alicent at the end of the meeting to offer her an olive branch. She acknowledges the strife between them but also reminds Alicent that they were once friends. She apologizes and says that they are one house and should be united as such. In the custom of the Targaryens, she suggests that her son, Jacaerys (Leo Hart) should marry Alicent's daughter, Helaena (Evie Allen) so that the two factions can rule together. In addition to that, she offers Aemond one of Syrax's eggs knowing that he desperately wants a dragon of his own.

As far as offers go, this is a generous one. As it stands, Jacaerys is second in line for the throne as Rhaenyra's oldest son. And a dragon egg is a kingly gift, as Viserys (Paddy Considine) points out. But it is clear from Alicent's reaction that this offer means nothing. Instead of saying anything, she uses the opportunity to shame Rhaenyra, who is leaking milk since she is lactating. It's an embarrassing moment, and also one that serves to remind the room and Rhaenyra that she can be undermined and humiliated for something innately female.

We saw earlier in the season that the lords did not take kindly to the idea of a woman on the throne. Although they swore their allegiance to a young Rhaenyra, the minute Aegon II was born, many assumed that the young prince would replace his older sister. We know that the small folk have no respect for a female ruler either and that the kingdom is one that is built on the patriarchy. Women who end up leading great houses are the exception, not the rule.

Why Doesn't Alicent Accept Rhaenyra's Children?

Ultimately Alicent rejects the idea of marrying her daughter to what she calls, one of Rhaenyra's "plain featured" sons. She resents the fact that Rhaenyra not only has given birth to three bastard children but seemingly is unashamed of this fact. Although she claims it is about decency, there is a part of her that just wishes people would side with her rather than turn a blind eye. Perhaps if she could accept that Jacaerys, Lucerys, and Joffrey are Targaryens and that is enough to make them worthy, and perhaps if she could push past the grudge she holds against Rhaenyra for lying to her, she could have prevented the war to come.

But hindsight is 20/20 and as Alicent further associates herself with cunning characters like Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) and Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel), then the path forward seems doomed for House Targaryen.

