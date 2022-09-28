As we gear up for the final episodes of House of the Dragon, which airs its seventh part next Sunday, we may have traveled a long distance when it comes to the prequel series’ timeline, but six episodes still aren’t enough for us to say we really know our favorite new characters. One clip that seems to prove that is a behind-the-scenes featurette that HBO posted this week, which celebrates the Game of Thrones crew returning to Spain to film on location. In a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment that hails from a deleted scene, one of the main characters from the series, Prince Daemon Targaryen’s (Matt Smith) bisexuality is briefly explored.

The detail was highlighted by the House of the Dragon Twitter fan account Out of Context House of the Dragon, which first suggested Daemon’s possible involvement with a man in two stills. In one, the prince looks at a servant directly in the eye, and in the next one, he inches closer to whisper in the servant's ear. Then, the deleted scene confirms it: Daemon and the servant are seen kissing in the background of a scene while one of his kids walks in his direction.

The sexuality of Daemon Targaryen is never explicitly stated in the novel which inspired House of the Dragon, George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood. However, the series has shown that the Targaryen prince doesn’t really draw a line when it comes to desire. In one of Season 1’s most talked about episodes, Daemon took his niece Rhaenyra (then played by Milly Alcock) to a brothel, and they did a lot more than flirt with each other.

Image via HBO

While there are still more episodes – and at least one more season – to explore the character’s many facets, for now, we have to hold off on waving the bisexual flag for Daemon since his sexuality isn’t officially canon. But knowing that Daemon’s role in House of the Dragon will probably keep growing, there’s a good chance we’ll get confirmation of his sexuality on our screens on a Sunday night.

House of the Dragon is set around 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. The series is mostly centered on House Targaryen, who sat on the Iron Throne and ruled Westeros for a long time before getting dethroned by House Baratheon. Different from the flagship series, House of the Dragon moves at a faster pace, with Season 1 contemplating at least two different generations of characters. The show will return for Season 2, albeit without one of its showrunners.

HBO premieres new episodes of House of the Dragon on Sunday nights.

You can check out the trailer for the next episode below: