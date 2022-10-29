2022 has been such an amazing year for television so far. At the heart of that was the brilliant first season of House of the Dragon (HOTD). The Game of Thrones' prequel just had its season finale earlier this month and fans of the popular series are still trying to come to terms with what happened in that episode’s shocking final moments. Coming off the show’s fiery momentum, HBO and Warner Brothers were quick to announce the physical media release of House of the Dragon for December 20. Now franchise creator George R. R. Martin has teased what to expect from the special features.

In an interview with Random House, when asked about the making of the epic fantasy series and if we’ll ever see the “rough cuts” of HOTD, Martin said that there were many deleted scenes from Season 1 that didn’t make the final cut. He talked about the possibility of fans seeing those scenes added back in with a blooper reel as well on the Blu-ray release. The famous author isn’t in charge of what would make it onto the physical release, so it's entirely possible that those items are not included, but bloopers and deleted scenes are so commonplace with Blu-ray releases, so it's a likely bet that we’ll get those. Especially, for a show as monstrously popular as HOTD. We already know the release will have over an hour's worth of special features including two never before seen featurettes.

House of the Dragon takes place almost 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, spanning roughly 20 years, and saw the origins of the Targaryen Civil War, also known as The Dance of Dragons. To put it simply, this prequel lived up to the hype and then some. House of the Dragon Season 1 was a gripping, dialogue heavy, family tragedy and a rich wildfire that explored the downfall of a burning friendship. The relationship between Rhaenyra Targaryen and her father, King Viserys, is the emotional lynchpin that held this series tightly together. Whether it was the endless sea of brilliant performances or the complex writing or the jaw-dropping direction, Season 1 proved to be ten satisfying hours of television.

With the Dance of the Dragons growing closer, House of the Dragon Season 1 is coming to 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on December 20. If you can’t wait that long to watch it, the entirety of Season 1 is streaming on HBO Max now. You can watch Martin’s full special feature comments below.