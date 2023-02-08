House of the Dragon has taken over the TV landscape. Months after the Season 1 final, it is still being discussed. Fans are desperate for more content but have a long time to wait. Season 2 will not be released until 2024. Perhaps that's why fans are so focused on the deleted scenes. These moments offer more insight into Season 1, even if many only have slices of information available. The deleted scenes have gotten more attention than normal. And there seem to be a lot of them, with more popping up regularly. Fans hoped these cut scenes would be included in the Blu-ray release, like Game of Thrones, but they were disappointed. Though the show as it aired was phenomenal, it's a shame to miss out on these scenes. They may not drastically change the plot, but many would offer deep character moments or simply take a closer look at significant plot points.

The Death of Baelon

Image via HBO

The first episode, "The Heirs of the Dragon," centers on Viserys' (Paddy Considine) desire for a son. With Aemma (Sian Brooke) pregnant, it seems his dream is coming true. But Aemma dies brutally in childbirth, and their son, Baelon, doesn't long outlive her. While the show made it clear that Baelon didn't survive, the baby originally had a death scene. Considine explained that an extended version of the scene was filmed, which was even more upsetting. As Viserys mourned his wife, a maester approached to tell him the child didn't make it either. It wasn't necessary as Baelon's death is understood without it, but giving Considine another powerful scene would have been appreciated. Watching him mourn his wife and son could have gone to further the anger Viserys felt upon hearing Daemon's (Matt Smith) infamous "heir for a day" comment. But even without showing the death of a child, the episode was plenty emotionally charged.

Daemon and the Prophecy

One of the biggest connections to Game of Thrones is a Targaryen prophecy called the Song of Ice and Fire. Passed from king to heir, only a few know about it, but Daemon notably doesn't. When Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) mentions it, he's confused and even chokes her. But Viserys did intend to tell Deamon. In another interview, Considine discussed a deleted scene where Viserys sits down with Daemon, trying to hint at it but ultimately t deciding that Daemon isn't ready. A prophecy of the end of the world should be a close-guarded secret, but Daemon was Viserys' heir for years, and not telling anyone seems irresponsible.

Rhaenyra/Alicent Confrontation

Image via HBO

The relationship between Rhaenyra and Alicent (Olivia Cooke) was central to the show. With so much back and forth, the two women had many arguments, but one important one was missing. After Viserys announces that he will wed Alicent, his daughter's best friend, the show skips the immediate fallout, not showing them again until after the wedding. The director of the episode, Greg Yaitanes, confirmed a cut scene showing their first of many arguments, and like several others, it took place in the godswood. The importance of this relationship and its fallout cannot be overstated, so the choice to skip the first major argument is odd, though the show does make it clear that Rhaenyra was furious about the marriage.

Alicent Preparing for her Wedding

Image via HBO

Westeros has a reputation for weddings, and as one of the more important ones of the series, many expected to see Alicent and Viserys' ceremony. But that was never filmed. However, showrunner, Ryan Condal, did say they filmed a scene of Alicent getting ready for the wedding with Rhaenyra's help. The two friends may not see eye-to-eye about the situation, but at least Rhaenyra was there for her. An image from the scene was released as an early promotional image, showing Alicent's wedding dress.

Criston Cole's Oath

Image via HBO

As a member of the Kingsguard, Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) takes his vow seriously. His promise includes celibacy, but he breaks that oath to sleep with Rhaenyra. The moment is marked by his hesitancy, but Frankel confirmed that a scene showing him taking the oath was filmed. This scene would further emphasize what he swore for later when he breaks it.

Bisexual Daemon

Image via HBO

A brief scene cut from episode 6, "The Princess and the Queen," featured Daemon having a relationship with a male servant. In Pentos with his wife Laena (Nanna Blondell) and daughters, this deleted scene shows Daemon flirting with a servant. Another cut scene shows him and the servant in the background kissing. The exploration of Daemon's sexuality is brief, even in the cut scenes, but it adds to his character nonetheless.

Daemon Comforting his Daughters

Another Daemon scene cut from the same episode shows him sharing a tender moment with his daughters after their mother died. An image surfaced of Daemon holding the girls while they cried. Showing a different side of Daemon would have certainly helped the character, but the scene was cut. After all, Laena's funeral showed the family mourning, each in their separate ways.

Daemon Final Toast

Image via HBO

Episode 8, "The Lord of the Tides," features an awkward family dinner, where they go around and give toasts, though few are intended with kindness. Cut from the scene is a toast from Daemon to his brother Viserys. The moment between the two would have been genuinely kind, but the creators decided it was unnecessary after Matt Smith improvised picking up the crown and helping Viserys to his throne earlier in the episode. It's a simple case of actions speaking louder than words, though hearing those words would have been nice too.

Baela and Rhaenys' Interaction

Throughout the final episodes, Rhaenys (Eve Best) wavers on supporting Rhaenyra, despite her granddaughters' betrothal to Rhaenyra's sons. A cut conversation between Rhaenys and Baela (Bethany Antonia) is what finally wins her over. As Rhaenys hesitates, her dragonrider granddaughter insists that she will fight. Proudly, Rhaenys recognizes Laena in Baela's words, happy to see the reflection of her daughter. The scene would have brought out Baela's spirit in a way that the show has yet to do. And it would foreshadow her importance in the future of the story.

Rhaenyra and Jace in the Final

A set photo of a conversation between Rhaenyra and her oldest son, Jacaerys (Harry Collett), has circulated, but what the scene is about is still unclear. The image shows the two from behind looking over a wall, but the effects aren't finished, so what they are meant to be seeing is unknown. Perhaps another deleted scene featuring the prophecy, or simply Rhaenyra preparing her son for the war ahead.

Daemon Learning of Lucerys' Death

Image via HBO

The season ends with the death of Lucerys (Elliot Grihault) and Daemon telling Rhaenyra of her son's fate. But how did Daemon know? Director Greg Yaitanes explained that the original plan was for Daemon to get the news. The scene would follow him as he processed and figured out how to break the news to Rhaenyra. This change resulted in a different final shot. It was Matt Smith's idea to have Daemon tell Rhaenyra in front of the fire rather than as she sat on the throne.