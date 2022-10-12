Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of House of the Dragon. Since the first episode of House of the Dragon, King Viserys I (Paddy Considine) hasn't been well. It started slow but constantly got worse throughout the story. Each time jump adds to the threat of Viserys' death, but somehow he's always pulled through. As of Episode 8, "The Lord of the Tides," Viserys is on death's door and has been for serval episodes (in this show, that means years). But, unlike before, he has deteriorated to the point that he can no longer run the kingdom. Instead, Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and the Hand of the King, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), are ruling in his name. Viserys is sick and needs their help, but the Hightowers are happy to control the Iron Throne, as that has been Otto's goal since the beginning. The bigger question is: have the Hightowers simply filled the power void, or did they manipulate the situation to fit their ambitions? Poisoning the king would be treason, but the Hightowers have taken unseemly actions in the past. This devious scheme could likely be part of Otto's plot to get his grandson on the throne.

When Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) and Daemon (Matt Smith) visit Viserys, he is utterly delirious. Rhaenyra, his daughter, has to remind him who she is, and he asks them the questions they have already answered. Viserys has a sudden fit of pain and asks for tea, pointing to it on the bedside table. Daemon gives it to him but realizes it isn't tea, though it isn't clear what it may be. It seems likely that it is the milk of the poppy. In Westeros, the milk of the poppy is a common treatment for just about anything, but most people know what they are taking. Viserys is aware of the drug, but he needs something for the pain since he is essentially a walking corpse. But high doses of the milk of the poppy can have a sedative effect, and Viserys has a cup of it by his bed, so he seems to be taking a lot.

Viserys Can Rule Without Milk of the Poppy

When Rhaenyra begs a confused Viserys for help, he takes action. The next day he refuses his milk of the poppy, despite Otto's insistence. Without it, Viserys is clearly in pain, but he attends the hearing to determine who will be heir to Driftmark after Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint). Viserys presides over the court with a sound mind, remembering conversations he had years ago. He declares Rhaenyra's son, Lucerys Velaryon (Elliot Grihault), heir to Driftmark, despite the accusations of him being a bastard. During the proceedings, Viserys proves that he can hold a conversation, unlike the day before. He struggles to walk but is mentally present and capable of ruling for himself. He attends the family dinner that evening and is, again, aware of the world around him and what he says.

Despite this, the Hightowers are handling the court without consulting the king. Likely Viserys could not get out of bed for the day-to-day kingly duties, but he could weigh in on the critical matters if he wasn't drugged. For Viserys to be able to go without it for a day, he shouldn't need as much milk of the poppy as he is regularly taking. The Hightower family has always been ambitious, and poisoning the king when they hold two of the next-most powerful positions in the realm gives them more authority. When Viserys is with the maesters, Otto orders more milk of the poppy for him, perhaps knowing it will keep the king out of the way long enough for Otto to oversee the proceedings. It is awfully convenient for the Hightowers to be in charge of the hearing for Driftmark's throne, as it would allow them to declare Rhaenyra's children bastards with the king's. This would strengthen Aegon's (Tom Glynn-Carney) claim to the throne, which is their ultimate goal. They even discuss it with Vaemond Velaryon (Wil Johnson), who is trying to assert his claim to Driftmark. Vaemond tells them, "The next Lord of the tides will be deeply in your debt." Essentially, Vaemond offers the Velaryon fleet to the Hightowers in the upcoming conflict if they support him.

But this plan doesn't work for them. At the end of the episode, Alicent brings Viserys more milk of the poppy (assumedly). At first, it seems like he may push it away, but he drinks it. And once again, he is delusional, thinking he is speaking to Rhaenyra rather than his wife. Alicent leaves, and moments later, Viserys finally dies. Of course, he is sick, but the timing is a little suspicious, to say the least. The Hightowers have just lost a critical opportunity to destroy Rhaenyra's claim to the Iron Throne, and Alicent poured something down the king's throat moments before. The Hightowers could easily have poisoned Viserys, but not alone.

Accomplices to the Crime

The Hightowers are powerful, but poisoning the king is a difficult task. They would need help, and who better to assist them than the maesters that look after the sick? Viserys indeed needs medical attention constantly. The maesters have the authority to give him medication, specifically the milk of the poppy. It should be noted that the maesters and the Hightowers are common allies. The maester's citadel is located in Oldtown, where the Hightowers' seat is. Because of this, the maesters could easily choose to assist Otto and Alicent. The maester of King's Landing may be corrupt, like Grand Maester Pycelle in Game of Thrones, who spies for Cersei. The Hightowers certainly have the resources to pay him off.

But another explanation is the long-held theory of the maester conspiracy. The maester conspiracy states that the maesters are using their positions in each castle to manipulate Westeros into following their plans, namely removing magic. A civil war between the Targaryens would serve this purpose, so perhaps that is the reasoning.

It seems like the maesters are involved in some way due to the extensive treatment Viserys receives and the fact that Otto is not only present at each of Viserys' sessions with the maesters. Plus, they discuss with Otto in whispers rather than speaking directly to Viserys. Grand Maester Mellos (David Horovitch) even refuses his assistant's idea of additional treatments that might help. Both the maester and the Hightowers are up to something. So why not work together, or at least use the other as a means to their own end? Unfortunately, poor Viserys doesn't suspect a thing.