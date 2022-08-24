Editor's note: The below article contains minor spoilers for House of the Dragon.It’s safe to say that there is much more dragon content coming from HBO in the very near future. Although Game of Thrones fans had to wait until Season 5 to see Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) ride a dragon, the House of the Dragon pilot “Heirs of the Dragon” opened with a sweeping shot of one of Westeros’ winged creatures flying through King’s Landing. If the teaser trailers have indicated anything so far, it's that we are bound to see these dragons coming into conflict with each other.

House of the Dragon is set approximately two centuries before the events of Game of Thrones when House Targaryen rules the Seven Kingdoms with an iron fist. King Viserys I (Paddy Considine) plans to pass his throne to his male heir, but he is unable to produce a son. Viserys makes the maverick decision to choose his daughter, Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock), as his successor. A woman has never reigned on the Iron Throne. This sparks the anger of the King’s brother, Daemon (Matt Smith), who believes himself to be the heir.

Considering that House of the Dragon is about the interior conflict within House Targaryen, there are bound to be many dragons in the series. Here’s a guide to all the flying beasts that you’re going to see.

RELATED: 'House of the Dragon' Reveals the True Power in Westeros Is Politics

Syrax

“The Heirs of the Dragon” includes a brief title card to get viewers adjusted to Westeros, but it soon shows us exactly what we wanted to see. Rhaenyra rides her yellow-scaled dragon Syrax over the city as she flies to her father’s small council meeting. Named after the goddess Valyria, Syrax has been Rhaenyra’s loyal companion since she was a child, a dragon that was hatched from the egg that was placed in her crib. Based on their age, it doesn’t seem like either Rhaenyra or Syrax has seen much action yet. That is bound to change when Rhaenyra’s rule is contested.

Caraxes

Image via HBO

Unlike his niece, Daemon has seen his fair share of bloodshed already. He is the veteran of many conflicts waged in the name of House Targaryen. Based on the pilot, it looks like Daemon takes pleasure in any chance he can get to spill his enemy’s blood. He thrusts King’s Landing into chaos when he leads the men of the City Guard to pillage, torture, and murder civilians that he deems as “criminals.” Caraxes is his giant, red-scaled dragon, who Daemon keeps chained up in the Red Keep. Prior to Daemon, Craxes was ridden by his ancestor, Aemon Targaryen. He has earned the nickname “Blood Wyrm.”

Vhagar

Although she doesn’t appear in the House of the Dragon pilot, Vhagar’s first appearance in the series is highly anticipated by readers of George R.R. Martin’s novels. At over a century old, Vhagar is one of the oldest and largest dragons in the A Song of Ice and Fire universe. Vhagar was first ridden by the Queen Visenya Targaryen. The House of the Dragon trailer indicated that she will pass to young Aemon Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell), the son of King Viserys and Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey). Alicent could potentially disrupt Rhaenyra’s title, so it’s likely that these two former friends (and these two respective dragons) will be pitted against each other.

Image via HBO

Balerion

“The Heirs of the Dragon” ends with a prophetic message that Viserys delivers to his daughter. Since she is now the heir to the Iron Throne, Rhaenyra must hear about the A Song of Ice and Fire prophecy that predicts a long winter and a Targaryen on the throne. This prophecy is derived from a visionary dream by their ancestor, Aegon Targaryen. Viserys and Rhaenyra stand underneath the massive skull of Aegon’s dragon, Balerion.

Aegon the Conqueror wasn’t just the Targaryen King that united the warring clans of Westeros. He was the first in the Targaryen dynasty to ride a dragon, creating the legacy that Rhaenyra is now a part of and eventually, Daenerys will be a part of. Balerion was passed down by multiple generations of Targaryens. Also referred to as “The Black Dread,” Balerion’s wingspan would cover an entire town. In his prime, Balerion was far larger than Game of Thrones’ Drogon.

Balerion was the last dragon descended from Old Valyria before it was destroyed in a volcanic blast. Although Balerion has been long dead by the time of House of the Dragon, this isn’t the first time that his hulking skull has appeared on-screen. In Game of Thrones, a young Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) stumbles upon the skeleton when she explores the underground of King’s Landing.

House of the Dragon premieres new episodes every Sunday on HBO and HBO Max.