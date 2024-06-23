The Games of Thrones universe is filled with legends of dragons and those who rode them. House of the Dragon delves deeper into dragon lore and shows how this has materially impacted the world of Westeros through the generations. Each dragon represents some aspect of their respective riders' personalities. The dragons also symbolize power in this universe. They may be morally neutral, but they can be used by their riders to achieve almost anything, for good or evil.

The dragons featured in House of the Dragon can represent the best and worst of their respective riders to impact this universe. These stories may vary from the novel's source material; however, it is clear that the dragons influence the culture and events of Westeros. Some dragons, like Vermithor, are riderless but showcase the dragons' history. Others, like Syrax, have trajectories that mirror those of their riders. Every dragon has a personality of their own and showcases their power and strength in different ways.

10 Caraxes

The Intimidating Dragon

Caraxes is ridden by Daemon (Matt Smith) throughout House of the Dragon. Physically, Caraxes is a long dragon, and has yellow eyes and red scales. He is also known as Blood Wyrm. Caraxes play a critical role in many of Daemon's exploits and amplifies Daemon's intimidating persona. Caraxes is so powerful as a presence that he compels Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) to back down when Daemon confronts him at Dragonstone.

This dragon repeatedly demonstrates that he is one of the most intimidating dragons featured in the series. This being said, Caraxes has certain limitations which impact his ability to be effective. For example, in the heat of battle with the Crabfeeder (Daniel Scott-Smith), Caraxes becomes flustered and wounds Daemon unintentionally. However, he is able to scare those who Daemon considers enemies into submission throughout the series. In House of the Dragon, Caraxes matches Daemon's energy.

9 Vermax

The Student Dragon

Vermax is one of the dragons used to patrol the skies in House of the Dragon. This dragon is bonded to Jacaerys (Harry Collett). Vermax only appears a couple of times in Season 1 of House of the Dragon. However, he is a crucial component in Jacaerys' character development. In addition to learning how to breathe fire, Vermax also demonstrates an ability to heal. Vermax has distinctive green scales and wings with shades of orange.

Vermax's story gives insight into how dragons are trained and how their bond forms with their riders. Watching Vermax and Jacaerys bond in this way makes it easy to empathize with dragon riders and how they see dragons as a part of themselves. This is an important aspect of House of the Dragon in particular and a way to further flesh out this lore. Vermax allows Jacaerys to come of age in a way that makes him easier to empathize with.

8 Vermithor

The Elder Dragon

Vermithor is also known as the Bronze Fury. He is the oldest dragon still alive and among the largest dragons at the time of House of the Dragon. He was ridden by Targaryen King Jaehaerys I until the king's death. The Game of Thrones universe is filled with ancient dragon lore, of which Vermithor is an integral part. The dragon is featured briefly in House of the Dragon when Daemon visits him in his lair. In these brief moments, the two form a connection.

Vermithor adds gravity to the dragon lore in his brief appearance. Watching this dragon respond to Daemon's singing is a powerful way to showcase how the dragons have always been a part of the Targaryen story. The fact that Vermithor is so ancient and so embedded into this world's history grounds this fantasy story. Vermithor's presence is a reminder of how tiny these creatures make humans appear. While Daemon has his own ambitions, he still has to humble himself before this ancient dragon.

7 Sunfyre

The Golden Dragon

Sunfyre has golden scales and appears quite striking in the sunlight. He is ridden by Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney). Throughout House of the Dragon, Sunfyre is featured briefly and mentioned by members of the Targaryen family. Sunfyre transports Aegon between King's Landing and High Tide and is otherwise mainly referenced off-screen. In the book, Sunfyre can also breathe golden fire, in addition to having distinctive golden scales.

Sunfyre represents so much of what the Greens stand for, which makes him compelling. Sunfyre's relationship with Aegon II is also indicative of the dragon rider's laissez-faire attitude. The dragons are all so entwined in their riders' respective stories. The fact that Aegon rides Sunfyre so infrequently shows that he has other priorities. Sunfyre is so distinctive and could be an integral part of Aegon II's rule. So far, Sunfyre remains firmly in the background to Aegon II's detriment.

6 Seasmoke

The Lonely Dragon

Seasmoke is ridden by Laenor Velaryon (John MacMillan). He is a pale, silver-colored dragon. In House of the Dragon, Seasmoke is essential in winning several battles. Of note, the dragon is an essential part of the Velaryons winning the siege of Bloodstone. At this time, he also saved Daemon who was injured. Seasmoke is present when Laenor marries Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock and Emma D'Arcy). Since Laenor faked his own death, Seasmoke remains riderless.

While Seasmoke may be one of the younger dragons, he has established how powerful he is. Because he is so young compared to his brothers, it is clear that he has much potential. He is shown to be protective and able to follow the will of his rider effectively. He has a strong bond with Laenor which cannot be easily broken. House of the Dragon could change Laenor and Seasmoke's story or simply bring Seasmoke back into this dance of dragons.

5 Dreamfyre

The Guardian Dragon

Much of Dreamfyre's story happens before the events of House of the Dragon. However, she is an essential part of Rhaenyra's story and that of her family. Rhaenyra chooses one of Dreamfyre's eggs to put in her unborn sibling's cradle. This same egg is then stolen by Damon, leading to Rhaenyra confronting her uncle. Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) also attempts to claim one of Dreamfyre's eggs but is chased off.

What makes Dreamfyre so respectable is her fierceness in protecting her eggs. While Dreamfyre may be in the background compared to many of the other dragons, she is clearly important in ensuring the continuation of the species. It is clear that she understands how valuable her eggs are. Because she guards the eggs, she is able to impact who has access to creatures that will impact the future of Westeros. She is the gatekeeper that her eggs need.

4 Arrax

The Tragic Dragon

Lucerys (Elliot Grihault) was bonded to Arrax. In the first season of House of the Dragon, Lucerys rides Arrax to Storm's End to secure House Baratheon's loyalty. When Arrax and Lucerys attempt to leave, they are caught up in a storm. Vhagar and Aemond, having also been at Storm's End to secure loyalty for the Greens, are caught in the same storm. Vhagar kills both Arrax and Lucerys, which is a cataclysmic event that ultimately leads to war.

Arrax may have been one of the smaller dragons featured in House of the Dragon. However, the fact that he is killed alongside Lucerys sends massive shock waves throughout this universe. Although he is only shown for a brief time, his bond with Lucerys is obvious. His death is so tragic because it ultimately led to so much pain and suffering. Arrax's death showcases how dysfunctional the Targaryen family is in that they are unable to cope with this loss except by going to war.

3 Meleys

The Epic Dragon

Also known as The Red Queen, Meleys is bonded to Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best). Her nickname is a reference to the distinctive red coloring of her scales. Rhaenys rescued Meleys when she was chained in the dragon pit during Aegon II's coronation. When Rhaenys escapes her captivity, she rides on Meleys. Meleys is instrumental in bringing Rhaenys home, so she can swear allegiance to Rhaenyra.

Meleys immediately elicits sympathy in her captivity. Seeing her in distress like this showcases the fact that dragons have rich inner lives and yearn for the freedom of the skies. Her massive entrance during Rhaenys' escape demonstrates her power and the fact that humans in this universe can be at their strongest when they partner with the dragons. Watching Rhaenys love and depend on Meleys also makes it clear just how deep the bonds between dragons and their riders can be.

2 Vhagar

The Queen of Dragons

Vhagar has one of the most storied histories among the dragons featured in House of the Dragon. She is the largest dragon in the realm, and has earned her title as the Queen of All Dragons. She was eventually bonded to Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell). Laena eventually chooses to have Vhagar incinerate her rather than die in a horrific and painful childbirth. Vhargar shows obvious hesitation to follow this command. Later, while Aemond and Lucerys become caught in a storm, Vhagar kills both Lucerys and his dragon Arrax.

What makes Vhagar so magnetic to watch is her complexity. She demonstrates deep compassion as well as violence. Vhagar illustrates just how deeply dragons can experience the world around them and how powerful and deadly they are. Her history only adds to her character. She has seen so much from the world around her and yet still shows that she has autonomy. The pain and suffering she has experienced clearly impact her actions and bonds with her riders.

1 Syrax

The Mother Dragon

Rhaenyra is bonded to Syrax, a yellow-colored dragon. These two have been together for many years, as Rhaenyra was riding Syrax as a young woman. Rhaenyra is often shown riding Syrax, particularly when acting on behalf of her family and her crown. Syrax is shown to be intimidating to those who Rhaenyra considers enemies. Rhaenyra also uses one of Syrax's eggs to offer a gesture of friendship to Aemond.

Syrax is so endearing to watch because she is deeply in tune with Rhaenyra. When Rhaenyra suffers a miscarriage, Syrax can feel this emotional pain. When Rhaenyra retrieves her son's remains as well as Arrax's, Syrax lets out a mournful wail to mirror Rhaenyra's pain. Ultimately, Syrax showcases the depth of Rhaenyra's emotions throughout the series. These two have an inseparable bond, and they have seen one another through so much.

