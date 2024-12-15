Casting a character's younger self in a movie or TV show is no easy feat. You have to worry not just about the physical similarities between an older and a younger performer — they are, after all, supposed to be playing the same person — but also about whether an often inexperienced kid or young adult will have what it takes to play a character that viewers will follow mostly in a later part of life. The young performer has to be able to capture mannerisms and speech patterns that the older version of their character is known for while also ensuring that the younger version won't just be a facsimile of its grown-up self. After all, in the real world, everyone changes with time, so it only makes sense for this rule to apply also to fictional people. With so much at stake, it is no wonder that many directors and showrunners resort to make-up or to digitally de-aging their actors so that they play their characters in a younger age. Results may vary, though, and it is not rare to find fans complaining about ugly prosthetics or too on-the-nose CGI. The safest bet, quality-wise, remains to be casting good young performers. And if there's any proof that this can be done well, then that proof is right in HBO's House of the Dragon and Dune: Prophecy.

Both shows have been greatly commended for their adult cast, with Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke playing Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower expertly in the Game of Thrones prequel, and powerhouse Emily Watson and Olivia Williams portraying sisters Valya and Tula Harkonnen in the Dune universe series. But the two shows' younger cast also deserves some praise, particularly the newcomers who play the aforementioned characters in their youth. Though they are not the ones who appear in most episodes of the series, they often steal the show and make their characters their own instead of simply a version of another person's performance. This is essential to the creation of a more believable universe, as we can see perfectly the personality traits that have evolved and the ones that remain the same while also understanding those young characters as unique.

Emily Carey and Milly Alcock Steal the Show in 'House of the Dragon'

Granted, we have been using the words "adult" and "young performers" in opposition to each other, but it is important to note that the actresses whose talents we are praising here are not exactly kids. House of the Dragon's Milly Alcock and Emily Carey are in their early 20s, and, while it is hard to find Dune: Prophecy's Emma Canning's age, Jessica Barden is in her 30s. These women are all adults in their own right, and if we're referring to them as anything else, it is only because of the implied ages of the characters they play on screen. Alcock and Carey's Rhaenyra and Alicent are supposed to be teenagers, and the same goes for Canning and Barden's Tula and Valya. They are merely the adolescent versions of the fully-fledged adult characters we are meant to be following and falling in love with. However, it is not rare for these would-be-kids to steal the show.

Alcock is a perfect example of this show-stealing. Many viewers cheer for Rhaenyra and the Black team in House of the Dragon, not because they particularly like the more lived and experienced version of her character but because they are still holding onto the rebellious, carefree girl that she once was. This has a lot to do with the imagination of writer Ryan J. Condal and his team, but Alcock's performance cannot be discounted. While D'Arcy's Rhaenyra is much more pragmatic and cool, her weariness about the war and the pain of having lost so many is clear on her face, Alcock's is wide-eyed and overeager to explore the world around her. Thus, with a bit of grief, we say goodbye to her in Season 1, Episode 5 to welcome a completely different personality in Episode 6. It feels as if we have just witnessed someone's joie de vivre fade away.

In that sense, the change of Carey's Alicent into Cooke's take on the same character is much more seamless. There is no sudden break, no big betrayal that turns the Hightower girl into the woman that she becomes. Alicent goes from a sheltered, scared, and manipulated teen into a grown-up that is still very much afraid of the world around her and that tries to create her own schemes, but frequently fails to put them in motion, what with her son's High Council shutting her down whenever she tries to have her say. And, much like Cooke, Carey absorbs Alicent's personality into her own body, constantly giving signs of how uneasy she feels with the role she is being forced to play in her father's game. Her love for Rhaenyra is evident, and so is Rhaenyra's love for her - and if there are any Rhaenicent shippers out there, feel free to admit that Carey and Alcock's chemistry has a lot to do with how well you think the two girls get along.

Of course, Alcock and Carey's performances are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to casting younger versions of certain characters in House of the Dragon. For the sake of brevity, we will refrain from discussing other performances in depth, but it would be a crime not to mention the likes of Ty Tennant and Leo Ashton as a younger Prince Aegon and Prince Aemond, among others. Kate Rhodes James, the one responsible for this marvelous casting, sure has an eye for creating whole dynasties out of one single person.

'Dune: Prophecy' Continues HBO's Casting Legacy

The same compliments can be extended to Julie Harkin and Nathan Toth, the duo responsible for the casting of Dune: Prophecy, even though the show's younger, past-bound cast is much smaller than House of the Dragon's. As Valya Harkonnen, Emily Watson is cold and calculating, but her teenage self, played by Jessica Barden, allows us to see all the rage that is bubbling beneath the surface. The character is easy to understand as an angry kid who had her hatred and resentment harnessed by the Bene Gesserit sisterhood and contained into something much more dangerous. But Barden's Valya isn't just a version of her older self, she is her own character, someone that believes to have their personality fully formed until time proves her wrong. Barden plays her with such violence and impetuousness that one would think it would be hard to see the link between the two iterations of the character. However, when Watson takes Barden's place, it is even hard to notice that the actress has changed.

Though she had much less time to shine than Barden, Emily Canning also had her moment in the sun as young Tula Harkonnen in Episode 3. Her massacre of the Atreides in "Sisterhood Above All" was accompanied by a sort of serenity that puts her in the opposite corner to her sister, while also proving that she can be just as dangerous. Canning has no trouble balancing Tula's innocence with her bloodthirst, resulting in a properly fearsome portrayal of a character whose complexity we are now just beginning to understand.

'Dune: Prophecy' and 'House of the Dragon' Have Become Springboards for Young Performers

Seeing performances such as Alcock's, Carey's, Barden's, or Canning's on screen is always a delight, not just because of what they bring to their characters but also because we know that we now have something to look forward to. With the right opportunities in their hands, the actresses behind the young characters in House of the Dragon and Dune: Prophecy can eventually become stars in their own right. It is not hard at all to imagine them carrying their own shows on their backs, even with just a few flashback episodes in their resume. When we add to that the fact that these women have already had a fair share of experience as supporting characters — or even leads! — in other, smaller shows or movies, their claim to fame becomes even stronger.

So far, things are moving slowly, but they're moving. Alcock is