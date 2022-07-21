According to CBR, a new ruler has taken the Iron Throne - and it isn't a Targaryen! In honor of HBO's fast-approaching Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, premiering on August 21, Duolingo is offering the realm a newly-updated course on High Valyrian. Duo the Owl, the company's famed mascot, looks right at home on the throne. Duo is even said to be making an appearance at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con for House of the Dragon's immersive fan experience.

When adapting the A Song of Ice and Fire saga by author George R.R. Martin to the Emmy Award-winning series, HBO sought the expertise of linguist and conlanger (someone who constructs a language) David Peterson, who went on to create a complete language based on the fragmented words and phrases featured throughout the novels. In 2019, Duolingo teamed up with Peterson to launch the first-ever full course on learning the native tongue of the Valyrian Freehold. Now, with the return to Westeros, Duolingo has updated their course with "...over 150 new words and more than 700 new sentences," according to AP.

Peterson said:

“I am thrilled for new and old fans of the “Game of Thrones” series to experience the High Valyrian language. It’s been a pleasure to revisit the world of Westeros for “House of the Dragon″ and work with the team at Duolingo to breathe new life into this course."

High Valyrian is the language spoken by the Valyrians, an ancient people who ruled a large portion of the known world on Essos in Martin's ASOIF series. It was the discovery of dragons that ascended shepherds to royalty, as well as their mastery of magic and uniquely crafted Valyrian steel weapons. While the Valyrians were uncontested for thousands of years, roughly three centuries prior to the events of the upcoming House of the Dragon series, a cataclysmic event destroyed the Valyrian civilization. Only a handful of descendants managed to survive the destruction, branching off into multiple houses, including the Targaryens and the Velaryons. As the years wore on the ancient language bore a number of dialects and fell from use.

Though High Valyrian is no longer widely used, it will be necessary for fans to know in order to get the most use out of HBO's recently-launched augmented reality app, House of the Dragon: DracARys, made available on July 20. Just in time for the prequel's immersive fan experience at this year's SDCC, Targaryen stans have the chance to raise their very own dragon hatchling! In order to do so, however, a basic understanding of High Valyrian is needed to properly train your dragon, as they only respond the ancient tongue.

George Audi, Duolingo's head of business development, said:

"At Duolingo, we know content drives interest in language. Our data shows a direct correlation between user growth and what’s happening in the cultural zeitgeist, from K-Pop to Eurovision, and various international shows and movies. We leaned into this by partnering with HBO Max to build excitement for one of the most anticipated shows of the year. This unique partnership around learning High Valyrian will enable fans across the globe to see how fun learning a new language can be while connecting closer with the world of Westeros.”

HBO's highly-anticipated prequel will bring Westeros' rich historical lore to life with the Dance of the Dragons, a civil war within the Targaryen house that saw a family divided in a battle of succession for the Iron Throne. House of the Dragon will feature Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, chosen heir to the throne by her father, King Viserys, played by Paddy Considine. Vying for the throne is King Visery's brother Daemon Targaryen, played by Matt Smith, as well as Viserys' newborn son and child of Alicent Hightower, portrayed by Olivia Cooke. Other contenders and embittered family members will be portrayed by Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Rhys Ifans, Sonoya Mizuno and many more.

House of the Dragon premieres on HBO on August 21. Brush up on your High Valyrian on Duolingo, and check out the trailer for the upcoming series below: