House of the Dragon is moving faster than its predecessor. While episode 1 set the stage with patriarchy on display for the upcoming conflict, episode 2 made a time jump of six months, and at the end of the episode, we see Viserys I (Paddy Considine), who is being prodded to remarry, announcing his intention to marry the daughter of his Hand, Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey), who has now risen to prominence. Through the show, we’ll see more of these time jumps as actor Emma D’Arcy will take over the role to portray an older Rhaenrya and Olivia Cooke will take over to play an older Alicent. In a recent chat with the official Game of Thrones podcast Carey, who is playing a young version of Alicent, spoke about the transformation of Alicent from being a naive young girl to a real contender in this game for Iron Throne.

Carey revealed that she had a lot of “creative freedom” while playing Alicent, as “in a sense like we’re playing two completely different characters.” She also revealed that she and Cooke were advised not to exchange notes about their respective interpretations of the character, citing that a decade is a very long time to change a person. She revealed,

And me and Olivia didn’t talk at all about the character or the job, in the same way that Emma and Milly (Alcock) didn’t. We were kind of advised not to, because it is literally like we’re playing completely different people. 10 years is a really long time, you know?

Soon the realm of Westeros will be divided into factions of ‘Green’ and ‘Black’ within the Targaryens. These Greens and Blacks refer to the house colors of Alicent Hightower and Rhaenyra Targaryen respectively, who will compete for the throne as the season progresses. According to George RR Martin’s books, during a great tournament in King’s Landing, Alicent wears green as the color of Hightowers, and Rhaenyra wears black and red as the colors of house Targaryens, which become the names of the two factions. The two women who start as friends in the series will evolve around their roles in the realm. Carey says, “You’re seeing them go from practically children into grown women. There’s a lot of growing up to do. And so yeah, they treated us like different characters.”

Per the teaser for episode 3, we’re set to see Alicent giving new male heirs to the King, which will jeopardize Rhaenyra’s claim to the throne and create further differences between the two women. House of the Dragon episode 3 will air on September 5, meanwhile, you can check out the new clip of Carey below: