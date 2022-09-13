House of the Dragon, the prequel to the HBO hit series Game of Thrones, has excelled since it first premiered. The series, which offers a return to Westeros, has in its first weeks managed to keep viewers locked into its intriguing plotlines. The early successes of the series can be linked to the quality brought to the show by its cast, even those amongst them who are younger. Emily Carey has portrayed the younger version of Lady Alicent Hightower, daughter to the King’s Hand Lord Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), and the actress has done a commendable job so far.

Carey’s character Alicent is the teenage daughter of the Hand, the second most powerful man in the realm. The death of the king’s wife offers a window of opportunity for the Hand to rise further and he takes it, manipulating both his daughter and the king Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) into a marriage – typical of Westerosi lords, we might add. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Carey has opened up about the challenges she’s faced in bringing the emotional side of her character to life. The actress mentioned that it was a bit taxing to find a balance, given that her role demanded that she portray emotional connections she had never previously experienced though eventually conceding that "for the most part, I had the best experience and I wouldn’t change a thing":

“As an actor, personally, in full transparency, I struggled with Alicent’s relationships with her dad and Viserys. I don’t have an equivalent in real life. I don’t have a dad. And I also have never had a romantic interest — especially not with an older man. So to navigate those relationships and the journeys that those individual relationships go on was super challenging. As actors, we bring a lot of ourselves to the people that we play. I want it to be as grounded and as truthful as possible. But especially when it’s put into a world and dialect you don’t normally speak in, you can feel very far removed from the characters. Of course, none of it’s real and as actors we love to step out of our comfort zones. I enjoyed it. It was a lot of fun trying to navigate those relationships. But it was difficult at times, I’ll be honest.”

Image via HBO

The 19-year-old Carey has shared the spotlight of the prequel series with co-star Milly Alcock who plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. Despite stellar performances on the show that have seen viewers connect with their character, the pair are set to be replaced by Olivia Cooke and Emma D’Arcy after the next episode. Both actresses will portray the older versions of their characters as the series continues its surge towards civil war. On the chances of a return for the pair of young actresses, Carey said, “It’s been spoken about, conversations have happened, but, in all honesty, I know absolutely nothing and I have no idea...of course, I would love to come back. It depends on how it’s received and where they want take the show next. I’m just going with the flow!”

House of the Dragon returns with a new episode on HBO and HBO Max on September 18. Check out the trailer below: