If you are familiar with the newly reinvented world of Westeros in HBO’s House of the Dragon then you should be familiar with two of the series’ key players, co-stars Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke. Since the pair graced our screens midway through the prequel’s first season, the performances put in by both as they portray the older versions of Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower – two central figures on the show – have earned both actors a whole new massive following and critical acclaim. However, a viral TikTok video has added a new layer to that fame so much so that a simple name search on Google of either of the pair delivers a delightful animation of their "drinks of choice."

Several weeks ago, Cooke and D'Arcy interviewed each other in a "get to know me video" to promote the series for HBO. In the weeks following, one moment from the interview absolutely dominated social media, particularly on TikTok. Firstly, you have to watch it to fully appreciate it, however, we'll give you a quick rundown. The clip starts off with Cooke asking, “What’s your drink of choice?” To this D’Arcy responds, "A Negroni. Sbagliato...with prosecco in it." Simple, yes? However, the way D’Arcy describes the drink almost creates an instant longing. “Sbagliato” graciously rolls off their tongue as they add, “with prosecco in it.” We are certainly believers, and it would seem to be the same for Cooke who replies, “Oooh, stunning,” which has taken on its own viral status too.

This simple, yet highly captivating discussion between two of the series’ most beloved stars has gone viral with fans absolutely smitten by the pair. Now, in light of this, Google is getting in on the fun. The animation that appears when you google the full name of either D'Arcy or Cooke shows an animation of Alicent and Rhaenyra toasting with D'Arcy's Negroni and Cooke's martini with a twist.

Image via Google

D’Arcy told the New York Times, “I keep thinking I should tell my mum that I’ve become a meme in the hope that she’ll be happy for me, but I’d have to explain what a meme is, and I’ve decided it’s too much effort,” D’Arcy said. The actror goes on to add they only really wanted to make Cooke laugh, “I feel so embarrassed because in those interviews when we’ve been at it for six hours, I’m honestly only trying to make Olivia laugh.”

While off camera the pair are enjoying what seems like a burgeoning friendship, the relationship between their two characters is anything but healthy. The misinterpretation of her husband’s final wishes has set Alicent on a collision course with Rhaenyra as the recently bereaved queen has installed her son as king effectively stealing Rhaenyra’s birthright. War is coming to Westeros but in the meantime, try out a Negroni, sbagliato... with prosecco in it. Cheers!

House of the Dragon airs its season finale this Sunday on HBO. Watch the full conversation between Cooke and D'Arcy below: