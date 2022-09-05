Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 3 of House of the Dragon.

In the third episode of House of the Dragon, we undertook yet another jump forward in time. This go around, it has been three long years; King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) now has had a son while Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) has been off in the Stepstones fighting a losing war all this time. The episode revealed how both men, two brothers seemingly different in disposition, are driven by a similar desire. Amidst all the spectacle, including a scorching opening sequence where a shouting Daemon tried and failed to take the Stepstones atop a dragon, this was the most sinister narrative throughline.

Most significantly, Viserys is utterly unwilling to even discuss the conflict, remaining focused on the celebration of his son’s birthday and an upcoming celebratory hunt. It soon becomes clear that the man who had gotten so obsessed with a vision that he effectively sentenced his wife to death in the first episode has begun to question himself and the path he is on. He begins drinking rather heavily as he fears that all he had seen and believed to be his destiny may have actually been deceptive. Of course, this still doesn't stop him from repeatedly pushing his daughter Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) to find a husband so that she can continue on the family line. As he tells her in a fit of rage, this is her duty as much as it is his. This remains the central focus of the episode, though it's also revealed just how badly Daemon’s war is going at the end. It was a campaign that he began effectively for his own ego, but he has been largely outmaneuvered by the Crabfeeder Prince Craghas Drahar. This has meant losing the lives of countless men on the wheels of the war machine. It is made apparent his judgment is being questioned for undertaking this pursuit.

When Viserys sends along an offer of help, something that he was largely reluctant to do, Daemon flies into a rage and literally attacks the messenger. While the brothers feel different in most of their other emotional states, when consumed by wrath the lines between the two begin to blur. In Daemon’s case, it betrays how he felt like his legacy as a war hero was being taken from him. He proceeds to go on a suicide mission to draw out the enemy, flying a white flag before fighting his way through a rain of arrows and swarms of enemies. He soon gets overwhelmed, though gets rescued at the last moment by the rest of the cavalry who swoop in and win the war. Though it was a team effort, it is clear that Daemon is going to take all the credit. Similarly, though certainly less spectacularly, Viserys is given the final blow on a gigantic stag that others hunted down for him. Though they believed it would be a White Hart, it was merely an ordinary beast that died in horrible agony as the King’s entourage applauded his empty gesture. It showed how both men, worlds apart and fearful of the future, were attempting to cling to their own legacy. Each is driven by a shared obsession with creating a mythology around themselves as this is a way to hold onto power. When that narrative is threatened, the anxiety and anger that arises can only spell doom for the rest of the realm.

While Episode 3 frequently falls prey to some narrative wheel-spinning, often built around various characters making appearances to make a point before quickly fading into the background, the looming sense of dread continues to keep things rolling along. In particular, the scene where Viserys makes a drunken confession in front of an enormous fire to his now-wife Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey) helps to further crystalize it all. Beyond the tradition that grants him power, he is truly terrified that he may have doomed himself and his family. He recounts how he frantically tried to somehow bring back a dream he had about having a son and that he then turned to his daughter as a way out of his grief when his obsession led to the death of his wife. After believing he had somehow been chosen, he is finally beginning to realize that he may have set in motion the potential destruction of his rule. Reaching a breaking point, he asks Alicent, “what if I was wrong?” The question lingers in the air, unanswered as they are interrupted by the call that the stag has been found. Just as he desperately drinks from his cup of wine, Viserys is parched for a sense of purpose to all that he is doing. It is an impulse that is self-centered as, despite all the supposed concerns he expresses about his family, he is always trying to do whatever he can to create a legacy for himself. They will always get pushed to the side, even killed, so that he can create some nebulous sense of control over history. It would be sad if it wasn’t so sanctimonious and selfish. While he may seem like a counterbalance to the fearsome forces of the world, Viserys is just as prone to get swept up in his own pretentiousness as anyone else.

While the subsequent scenes of Daemon and the destruction he has brought down on those around him see him at his most silent, they too speak volumes about his similar state of mind. It is clear that he didn’t call for help as this is about more than just triumph over the enemy. Daemon was willing to die so that he could have a personal victory that he could leverage into a political one. Smith gives an appropriately spirited performance to bring this to life, charging ahead without a care about the arrows coming down from above or the steel in front of him. It ensures that we fully buy into how Daemon, much like his brother, is willing to do whatever it takes to carve out a legacy for himself. No matter how much blood must be spilled or lives lost, both of them are fully convinced of the righteousness of their own claim to the throne. Daemon is certainly more deadly and destructive in his actions, something that is conveyed in how quickly he can go from appearing calm to snapping at the messenger. However, even as he is more outwardly cruel, their shared callousness is more of a binding force than either would care to admit. "Second of His Name," even with all its side plots that are being set up, is most crucially about how these two brothers are now on a collision course. It is one that threatens to consume the realm as both are driven by a pernicious sense of pride.

As captivating as the concluding sequence with Daemon is, the fact that he is bailed out and survives will only inflate his ego even further. This is already taking form in the most recent look ahead at the next episode where he returns further emboldened by the victory. Of course, just as Daemon has been caught up in his own thirst for legacy, so too has Viserys. Both believe that there is not enough for each of them to drink and that they will have to take all that they can from the other. For all the ways they seek to distinguish themselves from each other, they are bound together by more than just blood. Their respective storylines, while different in tone and setting, each have proven to be quite revealing about the internal insecurities they both share. Even when it meanders, this is what effectively sets the stage for yet more crisis for the realm. Despite their occasional inclinations otherwise, both men are out for themselves above all else. The image they put forth is slowly cracking as they get caught up in their superiority over the other. Daemon is certainly more shameless about it, but this is merely optics. It is the shared origin of their actions, arrogance and vanity, that drives them. Rarely do either of them even pretend that they would be a better leader based on their vision for their people. Not only do the subjects of the realm not matter to them, but their own family are also merely pawns in the game the two are playing.

Even as we know that the future is not a bright one for any of these characters, this slowly building catastrophe remains engaging. It was "Second of His Name," that showed, when it all comes down to it, both brothers are woefully out of their depth — yet will sacrifice anyone to stop themselves from drowning in their own desires.