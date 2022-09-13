Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 4 of House of the Dragon.Even though HBO’s House of the Dragon is one of the most expensive television shows ever made, the Game of Thrones prequel series hasn’t overwhelmed viewers with non-stop action. We didn’t get our first glimpse of large-scale combat until the epic standoff between Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and the “Crabfeeder” (Daniel Scott-Smith) in last week’s “Second of His Name.” This week’s episode, “King of the Narrow Sea,” featured no major set pieces. It primarily told the story of how Daemon begins a complicated relationship with his niece, Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock).

Although most of House of the Dragon has taken place in King’s Landing, the show hasn’t really shown the perspective of the average civilians that live in the capital city. This is a contrast to Game of Thrones; since the Stark children were venturing to King’s Landing for the first time, we got an active view of what it was like to be introduced to the sprawling urban complex. This is a subtle, but effective move on the part of House of the Dragon. By limiting the viewers’ access to the world, the series shows the cluelessness of the Targaryen monarchy.

Rhaenyra's Adventure Clues Her Into What Commoners Really Think

In “The King of the Narrow Sea,” Rhaenyra is escorted by Daemon through the city for an escape from the confines of royalty. They are disguised as commoners, in a sequence that plays out like a much more adult version of Aladdin. Compared to the formal elegance of the cinematography within the castle, the camerawork during this sequence is vivacious and electrifying. The brisk movement shows how venturing outside the formal halls is a sensory overload for Rhaenyra.

Although she’s excited by this change of pace, Rhaenyra soon gets a taste of what the common folk really think about their leaders. She and Daemon observe a sordid play that describes how Rhaenyra was named by her father, King Viserys I (Paddy Considine), as his rightful heir. The play makes a mockery of Viserys’ marriage to Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey), who subsequently gives birth to his son. A similar storyline developed in Game of Thrones when a young Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) sees a play version of her father’s (Sean Bean) death at the hands of King Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson). Both scenes fulfill the same function; Rhaenyra and Arya are both horrified to see traumatizing moments from their lives repurposed for the amusement of a crowd.

It’s important that this is one of the first times we’re seeing the streets of King’s Landing; the only other instance so far on the show was when Daemon’s forces ransacked the city in “The Heirs of the Dragon,” so it makes sense that the civilians' view of the Targaryens isn’t particularly positive. However, Rhaenyra’s knowledge of these sentiments helps strengthen her decisions as a leader. After taking the city’s temperature, she chastises her father for being ignorant.

Is Viserys Clueless About What's Going On in His Kingdom?

As we see later in the episode, Viserys has become completely ignorant of anything beyond what Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) tells him. Viserys is constantly stewing in his chambers, looking over a model of his city as he considers his decisions. This is a brilliant way of showing his perspective. Viserys sees his city as a colorless, unchanging object. We don’t see him venturing outside of the palace grounds after the death of his wife, Queen Aemma Arryn (Sian Brooke). As Rhaenyra brings up in the episode, this is a sign of weakness. If Viserys relies only on the word of his council, he can’t expect to have a functioning knowledge of his kingdom. Viserys’ cluelessness is a running theme, as he’s allowed Daemon and Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) to deal with the situation in the Stepstones as he sits back and does nothing.

Perhaps this is a sign that Rhaenyra is learning from her father’s mistakes, but she begins to show the same casual cruelty that comes with her bloodline. Rhaenyra passively walks away as a few of her potential suitors duel to the death. After seeing the play, she’s even more adamant to her father that the House of the Dragon should not be concerned with gossip. This is an eerie bit of foreshadowing; she’s beginning to show the same disregard for human life that has plagued so many members of her family, including “The Mad King” Aerys II and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke).

This is a theme that Game of Thrones explored as well. When Joffrey and his company venture into the city, rioters attack and insult them. It’s clear that the Lannisters are just as sheltered as their predecessors. Joffrey is taken aback when people begin to applaud him after his wife, Margaery Tyrell (Natalie Dormer), begins her outreach efforts to help the starving population. The simplest act of compassion is so rare. We also see how the scorn of royalty has consequences; Cersei’s (Lena Headey) hatred of commoners allows the Sparrows to gain influence within the streets.

Both House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones ask the same question: what makes a good leader? Most of the discussions about who should inherit the Iron Throne on House of the Dragon have revolved around the purity of blood, and not the qualities of a leader. Since we’re seeing a strictly Targaryen point-of-view, it seems like the truth will elude the characters, and ultimately result in their demise.

