Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-4 of House of the Dragon.

In Episode 4 of House of the Dragon, "King of the Narrow Sea," Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) returns home to King's Landing as a victor of the war of the Stepstones. However, the episode does not revolve around Daemon's return but focuses on the sexuality and passion of women, specifically Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock). Female sexuality in the world of Westeros is rarely something that is taken into consideration. Women, as Rhaenyra's mother Queen Aemma (Sian Brooke) put it, serve the realm by having babies. Instead of fighting as a knight or riding into battle and glory, giving birth is their battlefield.

Obviously, few women dream of simply giving birth to children and nothing more, and Rhaenyra has interests beyond just being a wife and mother. When she is named Viserys' (Paddy Considine) heir, she takes on the responsibilities of that position, but as a woman in Westeros, this directly conflicts with her duties as a woman. And it's clear, even for the men who are meant to support her, that the realm will likely never get used to that.

When Rhaenyra speaks up in the small council room, giving her father advice, she is discounted and quickly ushered away. When she complains about this to Alicent (Emily Carey) and about the fact that the men in the small council are encouraging her father to remarry and produce more heirs (who are more desirable/male), Alicent's reply is, "You cannot worry at the matter of lords and kings." And while this might be unfortunately true for someone like Alicent, who acts as a pawn for her father, Rhaenyra is the heir. It is her job to worry about these matters.

Would Rhaenyra Be a Good Ruler Even as a Woman?

Despite her youth, Rhaenyra has shown that not only does she have the potential to be a great ruler but also has the stomach for the job. When Daemon steals her late brother's dragon egg, she goes on dragonback herself to demand it back. In the process, although she goes against her father's wishes, she resolves the problem without any loss of life or violence. Her instincts are correct, and she knows that Daemon will not actually hurt her.

This is shown again in Episode 3, "Second of His Name," when Rhaenyra runs off during a hunting party. After killing a boar that attacks her, she is visited by the white hart stag, a mythical symbol of royalty. The hunting party has been pursuing the animal, and Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) desperately wants to capture the stag as proof that baby Aegon is fated to be the king, but instead, it appears to Rhaenyra. Rather than kill it, she lets it pass, showing that she has the capacity for mercy and compassion as a leader as well.

Marriage Is a Political Arrangement... For Men

It is during Episode 3 that we learn that she has come of age and is eligible for marriage. As Daemon will later tell her, marriage is a political arrangement. However, with the baby Aegon and Alicent's second pregnancy, Rhaenyra feels strongly that her father intends to marry her off and name Aegon as heir. This is actually not an unfounded fear, since Viserys does spend the entire hunting party contemplating if he made the wrong choice by naming his daughter. And the rest of the party and kingdom simply assume that Aegon will be renamed as heir and Rhaenyra will be married off.

In these moments, we can see where Rhaenyra and Alicent's lives both parallel and diverge. While both are daughters of powerful men, Alicent is actively used by Otto as a pawn in his ambitious game. He asks her to comfort the king right after Aemma dies; even though Alicent is a young teenager at the time, Otto is clearly grooming his daughter to be the queen. Rhaenyra follows a different path. Although she could be married off for political advantage, Viserys makes a concerted effort to hope that she can find happiness in her marriage with someone that she actually likes. He says multiple times that he simply wants her to be happy.

The People Want, and Expect, a Male Heir

As a young woman in line to be the regent, with another male heir in the game people will always prefer the man. Otto states this when he encourages Alicent to push the king to make Aegon the heir. He tells Alicent, "It wouldn't matter if she were Jaehaerys himself born again. Rhaenyra is a woman," adding, "It is Aegon that's been robbed. He's the firstborn son of the King. To deny that he is heir to the throne is to assail the laws of gods and men."

This is made clear to Rhaenyra when she sneaks out into the city at night with Daemon. While roaming the streets of King's Landing, they come across a play about the succession. She is surprised that the people would boo her and consider her a feeble option for a queen, but Daemon explains that not only do the people believe Aegon should be an heir because he's male, but the people's opinion is of great consequence if she expects to be a ruler.

Although she's in a position of privilege in that she gets to pick her suitor, Rhaenyra recognizes that the men who want to marry her want her for her Valyrian blood and her name. They want her because she will give birth to their children, not because of who she is or for any of her own inherent talents. After marrying at such a young age, the reality is that Alicent likely never had any other sexual experience other than with a man who is her father's age. It is common for women like Rhaenyra and Alicent to never really find any passion or pleasure when it comes to sex. It is an obligation, not a choice.

Rhaeyra Risks Everything By Finding Pleasure in Her Sexuality

Rhaenyra correctly points out that while men can do what they want after they marry, for women it is a death sentence. And she means that in a literal sense after her mother died trying to produce an heir for Viserys. When we see Rhaenyra in Episode 4, she is indulging in something that is forbidden to women: pleasure. While Viserys and Daemon might have sowed their wild oats when they were her age, her entire value is placed on her virtue. Pleasure is not a risk she can afford.

But, when we see what Alicent must be subjected to, after being called by Viserys to visit him late at night and have sex with him when he's covered in scars and sores, it's clearly an unfair trade-off. Men are allowed to indulge, allowed to have sex when they want, can leave their wives behind and engage in affairs. No one blinks an eye at that. Women are confined to the castle and made to have children. If they can't, they are failures, ready to be replaced. Finding joy or pleasure in sex is wanton and disgraceful.

The shame associated with having pleasurable sex for a woman is certainly not a new concept. It's something instilled by patriarchal societies as a way to confine women and shame them. The episode paints Rhaenyra's exploration of her own sexuality as something exciting. She is never shocked or ashamed about her actions, but rather curious and thrilled by them. It's natural for a girl her age — and when she sleeps with Cristan Cole (Fabien Frankel) or kisses Daemon, it's not out of obligation, but desire.

To the Kingdom, Rhaenyra's Value Is in Her Virtue, Not Her Merits

When Otto reveals that he had a spy who saw what happened, this puts Rhaenyra at risk of being perceived as unvirtuous. Questioning her virtue is an act of treason because her "innocence" is tantamount to everything. As Alicent puts it, "If a Lord were to think that you had been sullied, it would ruin everything." But why does it matter if either woman has sex before marriage? Why shouldn't Rhaenyra's first sexual experience be with someone of her own choosing, rather than her father's or someone else's? Why are men allowed to sleep their way through the brothels on the Streets of Silk, while 12-year-old girls are married to 50-year-old men?

When confronted by her father, Rhaenyra points out, "Were I born a man, I could bed whomever I wanted. I could father a dozen bastards, and no one in your court would blink an eye." But that does not matter, because she is a woman. The men at court openly acknowledge that that is a simple fact. There is a double standard, and they must hold to it. And in the end, she does not have a choice on who she will marry, a punishment for indulging in her own sexuality.

Although House of the Dragon will eventually pit Rhaenyra against Alicent, at this point in their lives they are mirrors of one another. They're both stuck in their positions, friendless, and alone. Like many of the women of this world, they're also simply tools for men — either to use to get heirs, to further their own position and ambitions, or as objects of their desire. They are far from equals. Women in this world are not given their own freedom, and those who take it draw the ire of men. This is true in the case of Rhaenyra, it's true when we meet Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno) again in this episode, and it's true hundreds of years later with characters like Sansa (Sophie Turner), Cersei (Lena Headey), and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke). In the game of thrones, you might only win or die, but for women, you nearly always lose.