The world of Westeros is no stranger to making a spectacle of sex, and lots of it. For many fans of the Game of Thrones franchise, the lack of any real nuance or sensitivity surrounding the amount of sex in the original series definitely left more to be desired. Though the franchise has dealt with its fair share of criticism surrounding its various depictions of sex scenes stemming from overtly and disturbingly nonconsensual to gratuitous, House of the Dragon explores the intersections of sex and power head-on. The show takes a more meditative approach to the subject by more overtly interrogating how sex impacts the lives and wellbeing of its respective characters — mainly through juxtaposing how sexuality can be used as a tool for power and how its use widely depends on the one wielding it. Episode 4, "King of the Narrow Sea," in particular, goes out of its way to highlight a number of sexual dynamics and the imbalance of power embedded in each of them.

If any significant theme has taken center stage so far this season, it is duty. What does it mean for one’s autonomy when their future is already governed by tradition? Beginning in Episode 1, the role of duty bestowed upon prominent members of the main houses becomes the central conflict. The series opens with Viserys (Paddy Considine) being named king over his cousin Rhaenys (Eve Best) who later becomes known as the Queen Who Never Was. Opening the show this way establishes that there is precedent for women vying over the Iron Throne despite widespread sentiment expressing contentedness at maintaining the status quo. Women are to stay home and make heirs, while the men are sent out to govern. To a large extent, Queen Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) retroactively haunts this series. Apart from the opening scroll’s pointed choice to establish these events 172 before her birth, it becomes increasingly difficult to not hear echoes of Daenerys’ vow to “break the wheel” as viewers watch Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) vie to establish her personhood outside of her femininity.

Rhaenyra's Marital Status Has Been a Hot Topic in Westeros

Despite being named as her father's heir to the Iron Throne, Rhanyra's high position does not supersede her status as a woman. As Queen Aemma (Sian Brooke) states in the first episode: “We have royal wombs, you and I. The childbed is our battlefield. We must learn to face it with a stiff lip.” Rhaenyra is all too well aware of her position as essentially a prize horse in the race for power. She is also painfully cognizant of how any semblance of freedom she has will radically change once she is with child, which is only solidified as she observes Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) fulfill her duty as wife to the king.

"King of the Narrow Sea," meanwhile, is as dialogue-heavy as it is hot and heavy. It establishes a lot of the characters’ sentiments regarding the various positions they hold. This episode also works overtime in establishing many important character parallels to help frame the politics behind the different iterations of sex we see in the second half. Two main conversations anchor the themes of this episode. First, we have both Alicent and Rhaenyra. While discussing the princess’ marriage tour, both women approach the issue in radically different ways. Alicent attempts to humor Rhaenyra by pointing out the positivity in how many worthy suitors are falling over themselves for a chance to have her hand in marriage, while the latter quips back: “How romantic it must be to get imprisoned in a castle and made to squeeze out heirs.” Both women quickly recognize how this is an indirect dig at Alicent’s current situation, yet words can’t be taken back once they slip past the tongue.

Later, in a conversation with her uncle Daemon (Matt Smith), Rhaenyra laments about her impending fate regarding the expectations imposed upon her in relation to marriage and motherhood. Sex is presented to her as duty, never pleasure. To which the central point of the conversation can be boiled down to Daemon’s assertion that the purpose of a marriage is for political arrangements. If these two conversations in the episode tell us anything, it’s that Rhaenyra longs for the privileges the men in her life have. Both Daemon and Alicent are complete opposites, and Rhaenyra idealizes her future to be more akin to the freedom of Daemon’s rather than the golden cage that swallows Alicent. It’s no wonder the princess squeals in excitement when one of the townspeople refers to her as a “boy” when she is out exploring the city in disguise. Up to this point in the series, it is clear that Rhaenyra holds great affection for her uncle, and this episode poses the question of whether the affection actually lies in Daemon or in the idea of being him.

Daemon and Rhaenyra's Late-Night Brothel Excursion Is an Important Chess Piece in the Presentation of Sex and Power

Upon stumbling into the brothel, Rhaenyra seems enraptured by the spectacle of bodies laid before her. It doesn’t take long before the two begin fondling each other, but not before Daemon deliberately makes sure to remove her hat. Ripping off her disguise is not an act of affection, in wanting to see her, but rather Daemon’s way of ensuring that everyone else in the room takes note of who she is. Nobody would bat an eye if they were to see Daemon in a brothel, but the princess? That’s a whole other can of worms. Who wouldn’t recognize the iconic white Targaryen hair? Hearkening back to his conversation with Rhaenyra earlier, Daemon makes a clear move for power by knowingly pushing for doubt regarding the princess’ virtue. While Rhaenyra finds this rejection of her own duty (to remain a virgin) empowering, Daemon’s ulterior motive reduces her to another pawn in his political agenda.

Though it is relatively ambiguous whether the two Targaryens do have sex, Rhaenyra makes sure to seal the deal with Sir Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) as soon as she gets home. As a member of the Kingsguard, celibacy is a part of his vow, which puts Cole in a sticky situation. Throughout this sequence, Cole can frequently be found eyeing his white Kingsguard cloak, which signifies his inner turmoil between choosing lust or duty. Not only are his vows at risk, but he could very well lose his head for this. In many ways, this scene is Rhaenyra’s complete rejection of duty. Rhaenyra doesn’t only feel power in rebelling against society’s expectations of her, but also through coercing a man to abandon his vows. As a member of the Kingsguard, Cole is representative of the institutions upheld by the societal traditions Rhaenyra feels trapped within and this seduction is effectively one big middle finger toward everything he represents. He is a member of the Kingsguard rather than the Queensguard, after all.

Rhaenyra's First Sexual Experiences Contrast With Alicent's Duty as Queen

Most notably, Rhaenyra’s first times are juxtaposed with Alicent’s rather unglamorous life despite her higher status as queen. After attending to her child all day, Alicent is woken up in the middle of the night because the king summons her to his bed. Throughout Rhaenyra’s first sexual encounters, the scenes cut back and forth between the princess’s smiles and Alicent lying beneath the king who is covered in rotting sores. As Rhaenyra climaxes, Alicent can be seen expressionless as a rat slithers its way into the camera frame. Alicent’s expression reduces the act to duty rather than passion, while, at the same time, Rhaenyra seizes her opportunity to experience sex on her own terms. For the two women, using their sexuality to attain power manifests in radically different ways. Hell, even the question of sex holds power. Rhaenyra cleverly manages to convince the king to renounce Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) as his Hand once Otto dares to bring her virtue into question.

We all know Alicent and her father have their own agenda regarding the throne (who doesn't?), so it’s no surprise that the daughter of the (now former) Hand of the King aims to seek power the old-fashioned way. In this way, both Rhaenyra and Alicent are positioned as opposites similar to Daenerys Targaryen and Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey). Alicent’s ultimate goal is for her children to inherit the throne, while Rhaenyra sees it as her birthright regardless of marriage. Interestingly enough, Rhaenyra’s resistance to reducing her sexuality to solely procreation mirrors Daenerys’ resistance to basing her eligibility for the throne on her assumed inability to reproduce. As this episode shows, sex can be used to attain both fleeting and long-lasting power. As audiences continue to watch the events leading up to the Targaryen civil war unfold, it will certainly be interesting to witness how sex can simultaneously be each character's greatest asset and ultimate weakness.