Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of House of the Dragon."'Tis better to have loved and lost, than never to have loved at all." Dealing with heartbreak is never an easy thing, and we often turn to this wise verse by Alfred Lord Tennyson for solace. In some cases, we might never get over that heartbreak. While love may linger, life goes on regardless. And the last episode of House of the Dragon displayed a tragic example of how unrequited love may turn bitter and violent.

"We Light The Way" saw princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) finally get married to ser Laenor Velaryon (Theo Nate) after spending the last couple of episodes searching for the perfect match. She heard many proposals, but one of the most difficult for us to watch was ser Criston Cole's (Fabien Frankel). On the journey back to King's Landing from Driftmark, the princess' sworn protector proposed to her, promising a life free of the burdens of court and the heavy weight of a crown and full of oranges. But after growing into her role as heir to the Iron Throne, Rhaenyra declined, aware of her duty to the realm.

Rhaenyra's Relationship With Criston Soiled His White Cloak

Image via HBO

The princess and Ser Criston have a complicated history, which might contribute to the feeling of confusion on the knight's part. In "King of the Narrow Sea", Rhaenyra seduced Ser Criston after she herself was denied by her uncle Daemon (Matt Smith). She and her paramour spent the night together, and she was warm towards Ser Criston afterward. Only, apparently, he didn't realize what was really happening and continued to harbored feelings for her. After being denied, though, he gave in to bitterness and broke the universal rule: you don't kiss and tell - especially not to the ex-best friend and current step-mother of who you were with, who also happened to be the queen herself, Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey). The aftermath of the rejection and guilt resulted in the death of Ser Joffrey Lonmouth (Solly McLeod).

Before dealing with that, however, it's important to state that ser Criston's feelings are valid. When in love, most of us tend to imagine a future with the other person, and make plans, it fills us with joy. What we are never ready to deal with, though, is the frustration of rejection. For men, especially, there are a few specific problems, but the consequences are often not only theirs (or ours, as I am a man) to deal with, they usually affect the other party, as well.

Ser Criston's reaction to Rhaenyra's denial was to immediately start victimizing himself. He threw in his princess' face that he broke his oath because of their one-night stand (as knights of the Kingsguard are supposed to be chaste). "I soiled my cloak", he keeps saying, as if he didn't really have a say when it happened and wasn't aware of the consequences of his own actions. When Rhaenyra mentioned her arrangement with Ser Laenor, which would allow them to continue seeing each other, his reaction was even more bitter: "You want me to be your whore?" But he failed to see the big picture before proposing to Rhaenyra (as we often do when infatuated).

Ser Criston Severely Misunderstood Rhaenyra's Intentions For Her Future

Image via HBO Max

An aspect of House of the Dragon that we, as an audience, may not take into context is that a lot of time goes by between each episode, sometimes even years. So far, Ser Criston was chosen for the Kingsguard by Rhaenyra, he went after her when she ran to the woods in the tourney in Prince Aegon II's honor, and he was beside her as she endured many courtships in her tour of the Stormlands. Although they were close and did have a moment of intimacy, he failed to pay attention to how Rhaenyra grew to become a responsible and serious heir to King Viserys (Paddy Considine). She earned her title and owned up to her duties as the future queen. So Ser Criston definitely misread some signs, and that is ultimately on him. He failed to see that she is the future of the realm and is a mature person. His ideal of Rhaenyra was not at all compatible with her actual self.

In many cases in real life, men tend to do just as Ser Criston did: project the idealized vision of the loved one onto the actual person, not considering the person themselves. This often has catastrophic consequences, as it did in the show. He chose to reveal Rhaenyra's secret to her rival, putting her future as heir at stake, and he killed Ser Joffrey, who was ser Laenor's lover, all because of her rejection. The wedding was indeed a ticking time bomb, almost as if it was designed to make him lose his temper (imagine seeing the person you love marrying another right in front of you). Still, as a knight of the Kingsguard, it was his duty to rise above this act accordingly. He couldn't rise above his bitterness.

Ser Criston Couldn't Escape the Trappings of Toxic Masculinity

Image via HBO Max

Most of us rarely admit to having misread a situation and projected the problems on the other person. So Ser Criston telling Alicent about his affair with Rhaenyra was as much a confession to ease his guilt as it was a form of revenge. It's a classic reflex of toxic masculinity. As men, we usually don't even entertain the idea that a woman may simply not be into us. In fact, we often think it's just about "hitting the right buttons", and Ser Criston tried doing this with his promises to Rhaenyra. But women are not computer programs and they, like Rhaenyra, often have aspirations and ideas of their own for the future. Criston attempting to kill himself at the end of the episode, after murdering Joffrey, is an extreme act, but it's a form of escape from responsibility. He leaves others to deal with the damage and the fallout.

The real-life consequences of situations like this might not end as tragic as in House of the Dragon, but women's lives can be destroyed (or ended) because a man couldn't deal with rejection. Westeros is a highly patriarchal society. Honor is held above all, but it is a fetishized version of honor that often doesn't make sense. After all, honor is not truly about chastity, but for Criston that's what it boils down to. The white cloak weighs heavy on his shoulders, and it requires wisdom and emotional responsibility for one to wear. Something that Ser Criston, unfortunately, didn't have.