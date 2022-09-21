Editor's Notes: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of House of the Dragon.

“We Light the Way,” the fifth episode of House of the Dragon, marks the halfway point for the epic Game of Thrones prequel. As fans of the series know—or as unsuspecting audience members will be surprised to find out—Episode 5 is the last episode to feature Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) and Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey) as young women. In keeping with the season’s time-jumping structure, the sixth episode will push the story forward approximately a decade to find both characters as adults (played by Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke, respectively). This may prove disappointing for either viewers who want to continue to see the younger versions of these characters navigate Westeros or those who have grown attached to the performers who embody them (which would be unsurprising thanks to Alcock and Carey’s incredible performances). However, because “We Light the Way” serves as the culmination of each protagonist’s coming-of-age story, Episode 5 is actually the perfect place to leave behind the youthful incarnations of these characters.

Rhaenyra Matures Through Her Experiences With Her Family

When Rhaenyra is first introduced in House of the Dragon’s premiere, she flies in on the back of her dragon, Syrax. Flying simply for the joy of it, Rhaenyra is characterized as a juvenile spirit, seeking the thrills of adventure. Many of the scenes in the first episode emphasize her youthfulness, perhaps none so explicitly as when she is being read to under a Weirwood tree, like a child. Throughout the episode, she is costumed in unadorned garments, expressing the simplicity of her current life. The end of the episode, though, sees her crossing over the threshold toward adulthood. King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) names her the heir to the Iron Throne, thrusting her into the game of thrones.

Each of the next episodes features Rhaenyra encountering obstacles that force her maturation. In Episode 2, she diffuses a conflict between her father and Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) through careful rhetoric. In Episode 3, she is attacked by a wild boar and takes out her rage on the slaughtered animal. In Episode 4, Daemon sparks her sexual awakening, and she uses her newfound erotic desire to seduce Ser Criston Cole (Fabian Frankel). Leading into the fifth episode, Rhaenyra has thus demonstrated her capacity for politics, her commitment to survival, and her awareness of the linkage between sex and power. Early in the fifth episode, Rhaenyra deploys all the skills she has harnessed in coordinating a strategic marital arrangement with her soon-to-be-husband Laenor Velaryon (Theo Nate). Understanding the necessity of forging a powerful union between the two, she maturely and successfully influences Laenor to accept an open marriage, one in which they can both pursue their own preferred sexual pleasures while creating a binding, politically powerful alliance. Everything Rhaenyra learned in her youth leads to this Iron Throne-minded strategizing.

Alicent Matures Through Separation From Her Family

Like Rhaenyra, Alicent is introduced in the scene in which Rhaenyra flies in on the back of Syrax. Significantly, when Rhaenyra suggests there would be room for them both on the back of the dragon, Alicent dismisses her friend’s proposition, instead claiming she would prefer to observe. This first introduction juxtaposes Rhaenyra’s youthful, adventurous spirit with Alicent’s inexperienced and cautious one. Like Rhaenyra, Alicent is thrust into the game of thrones in the first episode by the politicking of her father, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans). Knowing Viserys is mourning the loss of his late wife, Otto sends Alicent to comfort the king. Alicent responds that she is unsure of what she would do in his chambers, demonstrating her naivety. Otto tells her to wear one of her mother’s dresses, indicating that this is the moment in which she leaves her youth behind on the path to adulthood.

Though Alicent matures differently than Rhaenyra, her development across the next episodes also demonstrates her character’s progression. In Episode 2, Alicent is announced as the new queen by Viserys, a man she is not necessarily interested in. In the third episode, Alicent is pregnant with her second child, fulfilling the necessary duties of the queen without critical evaluation of her situation. The fourth episode finds Alicent, growing distant from the king, searching for community, and she confides her loneliness in Rhaenyra. When Rhaenyra is the subject of an incest-based scandal (one which is mostly true), Alicent goes to her for the truth. Though she is lied to, Alicent gullibly trusts her friend, advocating for her to Viserys.

Unlike Rhaenyra’s more tactful maneuvering of her circumstances, Alicent’s approach is far more innocent—she simply does what she thinks is right by her family, while remaining loyal to the Targaryen family. However, Episode 5 presents a drastic change for Alicent. Early in the episode, Otto is exiled from King’s Landing, and she is separated from her father. Following her instinct, she continues questioning Rhaenyra’s scandal and discovers she was lied to by her friend. She enters the first night of Rhaenyra’s wedding celebration adorned in an emerald green gown (symbolically demonstrating her full-fledged commitment to House Hightower), severing her loyalty to the Targaryen family. Though pushed around on her journey toward adulthood, Alicent is no longer the innocent child she once was.

Both Rhaenyra and Alicent Have Moved Into Adulthood

Rhaenyra’s marital strategizing and Alicent’s symbolic declaration in “We Light the Way” serve as each character’s official coming-of-age moment. Importantly, the climax at the end of the episode signifies their inability to turn back. “We Light the Way” ends with bloodshed when Ser Criston brutally murders Laenor’s lover, Joffrey Lonmouth (Solly McLeod). As both Criston and Joffrey are causalities of the women’s strategic politics, they both are forced to come face-to-face with the costs of playing the game. Confronted with these consequences, Rhaenyra and Alicent have no hope of returning to their former youth. As Cersei Lannister (Lena Heady) once said, “When you play the game of thrones, you win, or you die.” “We Light the Way” culminates in the characters’ official loss of innocence, it only makes sense to no longer see the characters depicted as the children they once were. As adults in the game, the women have no choice but to press forward until they either win or die.