Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of House of the Dragon.House of the Dragon capped off the first half of its first season with the shocking fifth episode, “We Light The Way.” If anything, the wedding between Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) and Laenor Velaryon (Theo Nate) was certainly a night to remember. Laenor’s lover, Ser Joffrey Lonmouth (Solly McLeod), notices that Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) is paying particularly close attention to the princess. He proposes a mutual agreement; they will guard each other’s secrets.

However, Criston is not in the mood to be blackmailed. He had recently confessed his affair with Rhaenyra to Lady Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey), and asked her to show him mercy for breaking his sacred vows as a Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. He angrily responds to Joffrey and ruthlessly beats him to death in front of the crowd. Laenor weeps by his lover’s side, and the ceremony is closed off. Laenor and Rhaenyra are wed in a private ordeal as they react to the shocking events.

We won’t get to see how these characters immediately adjust to their new roles, because the next episode of House of the Dragon is taking a ten-year time jump. Several of the primary lead characters on the series are being recast with older counterparts. Here’s everyone that’s being switched out starting next week with “The Princess and the Queen.”

Rhaenyra Targaryen

Image via HBO Max

Milly Alcock is set to be replaced by Emma D’Arcy. D’Arcy first gained positive reviews thanks to their supporting role in Prime Video’s Hanna, but earlier this year they appeared in the British drama Mothering Sunday alongside Olivia Colman and Josh O’Connor. In the 10-year time jump between “We Light The Way” and “The Princess and the Queen,” Rhaenyra and Laenor have two children: Prince Jacaerys "Jace" Velaryon (Leo Hart) and Prince Lucerys "Luke" Velaryon (Harvey Sadler). Harry Collett and Elliot Grihault will appear as older versions of Jacaerys and Lucerys later on in the series.

Given Rhaenyra’s affair with her uncle, Daemon (Matt Smith), the children’s legitimacy may be in question. It’s unclear as of now if Rhaenyra and Laenor have consummated their relationship, but given the prince’s “tastes,” it seems unlikely. Rhaenyra will have to adjust to her new role as a mother. She must protect her throne as her father, King Viserys I (Paddy Considine), weakens in his old age.

Alicent Hightower

Carey will be replaced by Olivia Cooke, one of the most talented young actresses of her generation. Cooke first proved her dramatic merit with her outstanding performance in the Sundance Film Festival breakout hit Me and Earl and the Dying Girl. She’s also appeared in acclaimed films such as Thoroughbreds, Ready Player One, Sound of Metal, and Pixie.

Alicent certainly makes her dominance known; she attends Rhaenyra’s wedding dressed in green, signifying her willingness to go to war. Alicent is also adjusting to the news that Viserys I fired her father, Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), from his post as the Hand of the King. She has seemingly terminated her relationship with Rhaenyra and approached Ser Criston to stop him from taking his own life. Alicent and Viserys I have three children: Prince Aegon Targaryen (Ty Tennant and Tom Glynn-Carney), Princess Helaena Targaryen (Evie Allen and Phia Saban), and Prince Aemon Targaryen (Leo Ashton and Ewan Mitchell).

Laenor Velaryon

Image via HBO

Theo Nate’s role will be taken on by John Macmillan. Although Macmillan is a relative unknown, it’s not the first time he’s been involved with an HBO high fantasy series, as he had a guest role in Joss Whedon’s The Nevers. He’s best known for his recurring role on the sitcom Back.

Laenor is both shocked and infuriated by Joffrey’s demise. While his father, Lord Corlys Targaryen (Steve Toussaint), had suggested that he would “grow out” of his feelings, Laenor has no reason to trust House Targaryen. He is forced to reflect on the proposal that Joffrey made to sail away together; he is now destined to his fate in King’s Landing.

Laena Velaryon

Image via HBO

Nova Foueillis-Mose appeared as Laenor’s sister, Laena, earlier in the season. Lord Corlys proposes that Viserys I marry his daughter, thus combining their houses and forming a powerful pact. When Viserys I decides to marry Alicent instead, Corlys is infuriated and joins forces with Daemon in order to protect the Stepstones. Savannah Steyn briefly appears as a slightly older version of Laena in Episode 5.

Next week, Laena will be played by Nanna Blondell. Blondell is a Swedish stage actress who viewers might recognize from her supporting roles in Black Widow and the Netflix thriller Red Dot. In George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, Laena is wed to Daemon as his second wife after the passing of Rhea Royce. They have two children, Lady Baela Targaryen (Bethany Antonia) and Lady Rhaena Targaryen (Phoebe Campbell).

House of the Dragon premieres new episodes weekly every Sunday on HBO and HBO Max.