With House of the Dragon including one more time jump before Episode 8, the kids on the show will be recast again. The first major recast included leads Rhaenyra (first Milly Alcock, then Emma D'Arcy) and Alicent (first Emily Carey, then Olivia Cooke). This time, the recast is limited to the series' children who have only been in a few episodes. These will be the final actors to play the roles (barring any unforeseen circumstances), so these are the faces to remember moving forward as the show moves on to new seasons and the inevitable dance of the dragons.

Tom Glynn-Carney as Aegon Targaryen

As Rhaenyra's main competition for the throne, Aegon will be an important role throughout the series. Although in recent episodes he has shown no interest in ruling, that will likely change. Or at the very least, his mother, Alicent, and grandfather Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) will push his claim and plan to rule in his stead. This time jump will cement Aegon's character. As of the recent episodes, Aegon has been narcissistic and cruel to the other kids in the castle. In the upcoming episodes, we could either see an adult Aegon who has grown up or he could join the long list of Westerosi lords who are just horrible people. One thing that does set Aegon apart from most is his dragon, Sunfyre. Very few dragon riders exist in Westeros and each dragon is important with conflict brewing.

Tom Glynn-Carney has previously appeared as Peter in Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk, Hotspur in the Netflix film The King, and Christopher Wiseman in Tolkien. Interestingly, the actor for teen Aegon, Ty Tennant, played the younger version of the same character in Tolkien, so House of the Dragon is not the first time these two have shared a role.

Phia Saban as Helaena Targaryen

Helaena is Aegon's sister, and in Episode 7, Aegon mentioned that he was set to marry her, despite Rhaenyra's offer to marry Helaena to her son and heir to unite the family.

Helaena is generally seen as strange and rarely seems to interact with people (besides her mother). She also has an affinity for bugs. Like her brother, Helaena has a dragon, Dreamfyre. Helaena seems to have received the rare Targaryen gift of prophetic dreams. In Episode 6, she predicted that Aemond (Leo Ashton) would "close an eye" to get a dragon, which happened in the next episode. Phia Saban played Aelfwynn in The Last Kingdom.

Ewan Mitchell as Aemond Targaryen

Ewan Mitchell is taking over the role of Aemond from Leo Ashton. Aemond previously got the spotlight in Episode 7, where he claimed the dragon Vhagar after years of not having his own dragon. But in doing so, Aemond got in a fight with his nephews and lost an eye, as Helaena predicted. Aemond has been bullied by his older brother for years, specifically about not having a dragon, but now he rides the older dragon in the world. Aemond showed less contempt towards Helaena than Aegon.

As the war begins, Aemond will play a significant role. As a child, he held his own in a four-on-one fight, despite the odds, so he will be an important asset for the Greens. Mitchell is known for his role as Osferth in The Last Kingdom, where he worked alongside Phia Saban. He also appeared in High Life, The Halcyon, and World on Fire.

Harry Collett as Jacaerys Velaryon

Jacaerys, or "Jace," is Rhaenyra's oldest son and heir to the Iron Throne after her. He rides the young dragon Vermax. Jace is supposedly the son of Laenor Velaryon (John Macmillan), but it is an open secret that his true father is the recently deceased Harwin Strong (Ryan Corr). Jace is aware of the rumors, and believes them enough to ask his mother if he is a bastard, to which Rhaenyra offers the noncommittal answer "you are a Targaryen."

Jace is generally a kind-hearted kid, caring for his brother and comforting his cousins at their mother's funeral. Overall, he behaves in a much more kingly way than Aegon ever has. But he cannot seem to get along with Aegon and Aemond. As Harry Collett takes over the role, Jace should become a larger part. As the second in line for the throne, behind only Rhaenyra, he will be a direct target for Alicent and Aegon as they attempt to gain the crown. Collett is known as Tommy Stubbins in Dolittle. He can also be seen in Dunkirk and Galavant.

Elliot Grihault as Lucerys Velaryon

Lucerys "Luke" is Rhaenyra's second child. Like Jace, Luke is believed to be Harwin Strong's bastard by many (especially Alicent). However, as of Episode 7, Luke is unaware of the rumors. Though Jace was involved in the fight with Aemond as well, it's Luke's eye that Alicent wants to be removed for justice for Aemond. In the fight, Aemond called the boys bastards, much to Luke's confusion. While there was violence all around, Luke ended the fight by slashing Aemond in the face, ruining his eye. It is unclear if Luke meant to cause permanent damage or not; most likely, the situation is just proof why children shouldn't play with knives.

Luke is supposed to inherit Driftmark from Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) as Jace will get the Iron Throne, and Laenor is now "dead". But Luke says he doesn't want Driftmark because that would mean everyone is dead. Luke is a dragonrider, and although his dragon has not been introduced (likely it is still very young), in George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood his dragon's name is Arrax. Elliot Grihault does not have any television credits before House of the Dragon, but some fans may be familiar with him from his time on Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on the West End.

Bethany Antonia as Baela Targaryen

Baela Targaryen is one of Daemon (Matt Smith) and Laena Velaryon's (Nanna Blondell) daughters. After Daemon and Rhaenyra's wedding, she is Rhaenyra's stepdaughter. She rides the dragon Moondancer, who she bonded with at birth. Baela grew up in Pentos, but after the death of her mother, her family returned to Westeros to stay with Laena's family. Rhaenys (Eve Best) seems to have a particular love for her granddaughters.

Baela has a better relationship with her father than her sister does and seems to be the more outspoken child in the family. Baela was involved in the fight against Aemond but was not the focus of the scene afterward. As the show moves forward, it isn't immediately clear the role Baela will have, but as a dragonrider, she will be a valuable ally to whichever side she chooses. Bethany Antonia is known for her roles in Get Even and Stay Close.

Phoebe Campbell as Rhaena Targaryen

Rhaena is in the same position as her sister, with one notable difference: Rhaena is not a dragon rider. The dragon egg that was given to her as a baby did not hatch, and although this is common, Rhaena takes it hard. She still longs for a dragon and had hopes of claiming Vhagar before Aemond did. This is what leads to the fight where Aemond lost his eye.

Rhaena will continue to be important simply by who her family is, especially given their common practice of incest. With her father now married to the heir to the kingdom and her stepbrother set to inherit afterward, the Velaryon-Targaryen family will play a large role in the show. Phoebe Campbell's previous credits include Midsomer Murders and Home from Home.

