Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon.The biggest tragedy of House of the Dragon is how often the war could have been avoided. In nearly every episode, a simple choice could have changed the course of history. But, alas, the Dance of the Dragons has officially begun. With the season final including the first death of the war, Season 2 is set to get bloody. But that doesn't have to stop our wishful thinking. The list of how the conflict could have been stopped before it began is a long one, and it starts with the opening scene of the series.

Great Council of 101 Choosing Rhaenys

Image via HBO

The Dance of the Dragons boils down to family drama. So a different (if only slightly) family on the Iron Throne would change everything. The Great Council chose Viserys (Paddy Considine) as Jaehaerys' heir. But had they chosen Rhaenys (Eve Best), Jaehaerys' oldest grandchild, Westeros would have avoided the conflict entirely. Rhaenys had Laenor (John Macmillan) before the council's decision, so there would be no doubt about who would succeed her. Viserys would not have contested the decision, just as Rhaenys never tried to dethrone Viserys. The war could have been over before the birth of most of the major players if not for Westerosi sexism.

Not Replacing Daemon as Heir

Image via HBO

At the end of episode 1, Viserys names his daughter, Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock, Emma D'Arcy), heir. He takes this action based on advice from his Hand, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans). Otto's goal is to ensure that Viserys' brother, Daemon (Matt Smith), doesn't become the next king, as he is next in line until a son is born. Daemon was never the best option for the next ruler, but Viserys still had plenty of time to have a son (and he does). Viserys' motivation is different. He admits he feels guilty for the death of Rhaenyra's mother and that making her heir eases his conscience. Whatever the reason, never naming Rhaenyra heir would prevent the Dance. Rhaenyra doesn't expect to be queen until the oaths are sworn to her. If Viserys never messed with the succession, his son would become heir, and everything would continue as normal.

Viserys Not Marrying Alicent

Image via HBO

Viserys chooses to remarry Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey, Olivia Cooke) out of love or at least mutual friendship. But it is a result of Otto's scheming. There are a few ways this could have been handled differently. First, he could have stayed unmarried. That would have stopped him from having more heirs, which would be a problem, except that Rhaenyra was older than some of his potential wives. He could have married Rhaenyra to someone earlier and let her have heirs to continue the line. If his other children were never born, the Dance of the Dragons does not happen.

Another option would be for Viserys and Rhaenyra to marry into the same family. In this case, the same people's descendants inherit the throne either way, so it takes away the motivation for war. Say Viserys marries Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell) and Rhaenyra marries Laenor. Corlys (Steve Toussaint) would have no reason to initiate a war for his grandchildren's claims because Rhaenyra's children would be his grandchildren too. A smaller family translates to less family drama.

Making Aegon Heir

Image via HBO

After the birth of his son, Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney), most people expected Viserys to replace Rhaenyra as heir. Viserys even considered it but ultimately never did. Had Viserys told Rhaenyra from the beginning that she was heir until he had a son or simply replaced her and accepted her anger, the war would never have happened. The wrath of his daughter would be a small price to pay for so many lives.

Related: Who is Lord Cregan Stark & How Will House Stark Affect 'House of the Dragon'?

Alicent Fully Supporting Rhaenyra

Image via HBO

At first, Alicent supports Rhaenyra even after the birth of Aegon, but the two old friends fall out, and the rift breaks the family apart. Starting with the green dress at the wedding, Alicent spends years trying to undermine Rhaenyra. The war would not happen if the family were not so divided. They may have been able to come to terms with it if Viserys had worked harder to make them get along. Or if Rhaenyra didn't lie to Alicent and make her feel betrayed. If the two women weren't so deep into their rivalry that they passed it along to their kids, the Targaryen families wouldn't have needed to fight one another.

Marrying Rhaenyra and Aegon

The age difference is uncomfortable, but it wasn't uncommon in Westerosi culture. Marrying the brother and sister would be typical Targaryen fashion, and it would make the war of succession unnecessary. Of course, the marriage would be contentious, as it would likely consist of Rhaenyra and Aegon competing over who held the power, but it would force the two sides of the family to work together.

Rhaenyra Children Being True-born (Or At Least Looking It)

Image via HBO

At this point, the war would be harder to prevent, but it wouldn't have been as inevitable if Alicent could not discredit Rhaenyra and her sons. The sons are not from Rhaenyra's marriage to Laenor. And they look like Harwin Strong (Ryan Corr). Due to Westerosi standards for women, Rhaenyra couldn't admit another man fathered her sons. But the pressure to have an heir left her few options. Her children's true father is the worst-kept secret in Westeros. Alicent used that to turn many people against Rhaenyra, further inciting the war that was quickly becoming inevitable.

Jacaerys and Helaena Getting Married

Image via HBO

Rhaenyra proposes a marriage pact between her heir, Jacaerys (Harry Collett), and Alicent's daughter, Helaena (Phia Saban). This marriage would unite the two houses. In Rhaenyra's proposal, Jace and Helaena could have ruled together, and the Hightower's descendants would be on the Iron Throne if not how Otto planned. Due to her animosity towards Rhaenyra and the fact that Jace is a bastard, Alicent refuses the proposal. Even so, Viserys could have insisted. If these two are married, Alicent would hesitate to start a war against her own daughter.

Otto Not Becoming Hand Again

Image via HBO

When Lyonel Strong (Gavin Spokes) dies, Otto becomes the Hand of the King again. The tension in King's Landing is high already, and Viserys was aware of Otto's plots in the past. So why bring him back? Otto manipulates the situation to make matters worse and actively pushes the realm toward war. If Viserys had made almost anyone else hand, it could have stabilized the realm. For example, Corlys would have supported Rhaenyra. Or he could have made Rhaenyra the Hand, allowing her to learn how to rule more effectively. Either way, without Otto to stir the pot, the war may never have begun.

Rhaenyra Staying in King's Landing

Image via HBO

After a fight between their children, Rhaenyra leaves King's Landing, feeling that there is no one who will support her and her children are in danger, allowing the Greens to control the city. When Viserys dies, Rhaenyra is not only far away but unaware of her father's death. That allows Alicent and Otto to declare Aegon king before Rhaenyra had the chance to do anything about it. Rhaenyra staying in King's Landing would have prevented her enemies from taking the Throne so effectively and made it harder for Otto to enact his scheme. If Rhaenyra were present, the small council may have shown her more support, and the conflict could have ended with negotiations rather than war.

Alicent Not Misunderstanding Viserys' Last Words

Image via HBO

Just before Viserys dies, Alicent hears him speaking incoherently about "the prince that was promised" and "Aegon's dream." She strings the words together and concludes that this was Viserys saying he wants Aegon II to be king, which is not what he meant. Alicent uses this to justify her crusade to make Aegon king. The small council has already planned a coup for the throne, but Alicent proves she has some control over them by insisting on trying to make peace first. If Alicent believed Viserys still wanted Rhaenyra to succeed him, she may have tried to stop the council entirely, especially since the two women had almost made up the night before.

Rhaenyra Stepping Down

Image via HBO

In the finale, when Rhaenyra is presented with terms of peace from Otto, she seems to consider it. She is asked directly about it and says that her duty is to ensure peace and unity, not demand the throne for herself. But in the end, Rhaenyra does not surrender, meaning the war has begun. She does, however, refuse to initiate the violence. A hesitation Alicent shared.

Vhagar Not Killing Lucerys

Whatever either side intended, the violence has begun. Alicent insisted on trying to negotiate first. Though Rhaenyra refused, she also decided not to be the first to commit violence. Both send messengers to the lords they hope to win to their side. Alicent sends her son, Aemond (Ewan Mitchell), to negotiate with Borros Baratheon (Roger Evans). Rhaenyra does the same with her son, Lucerys (Elliot Grihault). The boys have never gotten along, and after a fight that ended in Luke cutting Aemond's eye, they have hardly been able to stand each other.

Luke refused to fight, as he promised his mother, but Aemond won't leave well enough alone. Borros stops them from fighting in his hall, and Aemond follows Luke on dragon back to scare the younger boy. But the dragons have different ideas. Luke's dragon, Arrax, is scared and breathes fire to defend himself and his rider against the large beast following them. Vhagar, the giant, war-trained dragon, eats Luke and Arrax whole, and Aemond cannot control his ride. So blood is spilled, and a heartbroken Rhaenyra will no longer hesitate to send her armies against the Greens. There is no way to stop it now. The Dance of the Dragons has begun.