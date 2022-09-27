Executive producer Jocelyn Diaz will not be returning to the next season of HBO's House of the Dragon, according to Deadline. The news comes after a number of crew changes to the Game of Thrones prequel series.

Diaz worked on the first season of the fantasy-drama series as a non-writing executive producer. She is also said to have held a one-year deal with the show but did not pick up the option to continue for a second year. Prior to working on House of the Dragon, Diaz worked as executive producer on a number of other television series and films, including America Divided (2016), Election Day: Lens Across America (2017), and Serena (2016). Diaz also worked with the network as Vice President of HBO from 2009–2011.

Diaz’s exit from the series comes just after it was announced that fellow executive producer Miguel Sapochnik would be stepping down. Sapochnik worked as co-showrunner for Season One of House of the Dragon alongside co-creator Ryan Condal, but it was announced in late August that he would be departing from the series after working on it for three years. “I am so proud of what we accomplished with Season 1 and overjoyed by the enthusiastic reaction of our viewers. It was incredibly tough to decide to move on, but I know that it is the right choice for me, personally and professionally,” Sapochnick said in his parting statement, going on to “wish Ryan and his time success and all the best with season 2 and beyond.” Sapochnik’s departure left Condal, who plans to work closely with series co-creator and producer George R. R. Martin, as the sole show-runner for the next season. Diaz and Sapochnik join fellow producer Ron Schmidt, who also quietly stepped down from the first season early on during production.

Other producers of the series will remain on board for the second season, with a new addition joining their ranks. Sara Hess, who worked as co-executive producer on Orange is the New Black, and Vince Gerardis, who worked as co-executive producer of Game of Thrones, will both be returning to the second season. They will be joined by another Game of Thrones veteran, Alan Taylor, who will serve as executive producer and director.

House of the Dragon is based on Martin’s Fire and Blood and is set almost two hundred years before the events of Game of Thrones. Directed by Clare Kilner, Geeta Vasant Patel, and Greg Yaitanes, the series follows the story of House Targaryen and the events leading up to the Targaryen war of succession, which viewers have come to know as the ‘Dance of the Dragons.’ The cast of the series includes Emma D’Arcy (as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen), Milly Alcock (a younger Rhaenyra), Matt Smith (Prince Daemon Targaryen), Paddy Considine (King Viserys Targaryen), Rhys Ifans (Ser Otto Hightower), Olivia Cooke (Alicent Hightower), Steve Toussaint (Lord Corlys Velaryon), Eve Best (Princess Rhaenys Targaryen), and Fabien Frankel (Ser Criston Cole).

The first season of House of The Dragon premiered August 21, 2022, with new episodes running every Sunday till October 23. Check out the trailer for Season 1 below: