When the HBO series House of the Dragon began its run in August, we were immediately introduced to a flurry of new characters. In typical Westerosi style, audiences have become invested in these characters, adoring some while infinitely loathing others. However, no other character has crossed from adoration to loathing in the series faster than the dashing Dornish man, Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel). Frankel, who portrays the character, has spoken about how his character got where he is.

Initially starting out in the series as a competent fighter without a claim to nobility, Ser Criston through competence and devotion rose to be part of the Kingsguard. However, when matters of the heart rub him the wrong way he turns into a rather dark and angry individual. While speaking to The New York Times, Frankel revealed there were six months of silence between his audition and being given the role. The singular moment that changes the trajectory for Cole comes with his affair with Princess Rhaenyra, played by Milly Alcock and later Emma D’Arcy. Frankel’s character has been labeled naïve for seeking to run away with the princess, but the actor thinks otherwise. “I never felt that he was naïve. I felt that he was taken out of a life he understood into a life he didn’t,” he says, going on to explain the military progression he feels Cole understands before discussing the marriage proposal rejection. “Obviously, there is a darkness within him that a certain moment triggers, and he becomes what he is.”

Frankel goes on to argue in defense of his character and his subsequent change in attitude. The actor believed that Rhaenyra should have parted ways with Cole “at the end of that conversation,” or “at some point before her wedding,” but instead “she made him sit through the whole thing. And he flips.” The actor did admit Cole had a temper as well. When asked if Criston still loved Rhaenyra, Frankel answers, “First love is first love. I think everyone will always love the person that they fell in love with for the first time.”

One of his final acts in the penultimate episode was to place the crown of Aegon the Conqueror on the head of the Joffrey-like Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney). Speaking about the action that earns him the moniker of “Kingmaker” in the books, Frankel says, “I think he sees it as his duty, by proxy of being Alicent’s sworn protector, to protect these boys. He’s been very close to a father figure to them.” Frankel’s Cole has arguably landed the first blow of the war with the killing of Lord Beesbury (Bill Paterson). When asked whether or not it was an accident, Frankel would rather have the fans decide. “I don’t want to say. If it comes from me, then it’s decided, and I’d rather “House of the Dragon” fans, who are so astute, watch it and decide for themselves,” he says.

House of the Dragon airs its season finale on November 23.