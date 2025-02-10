The near-rabid campaign to cast House of the Dragon star Fabien Frankel as Flynn Rider in Disney’s long-rumored and, let's be honest, inevitable Tangled live-action remake just got a major boost from an unexpected source — straight from the man himself. Appearing at House of the Dragon’s MegaCon Orlando panel, at which Collider's Maggie Lovitt was in attendance, alongside Matt Smith, Frankel delighted the audience by revealing he had recently watched Tangled for the first time. The revelation came when he was asked what he does to unwind after conventions, and the crowd whooped and hollered when they realized what he was getting at. He said:

“I watched some of Tangled The hotel had the option to pay for it, so I bought Tangled. I’ve been told to watch it. It is very good, I recommend it. It’s terrific.”

It was the kind of perfectly timed response that sent the internet into overdrive, as Frankel has long been a fave among fans hoping for a Tangled live-action adaptation. His resemblance to the animated Flynn Rider definitely doesn't hurt his chances, and of course, his natural charisma and wit make him a pretty good shout for one of the more beloved "Disney princes," even if he's actually just a common thief. As of now, Disney has not officially announced a Tangled remake, but given the studio’s track record with live-action adaptations, it's likely just a matter of time, and when they do get around to it, hey, at least they've got someone who's already a fan of the movie to cast. Until then, we'll just have to sit and hope.

What Is 'Tangled' About?

Tangled, released in 2010, was a fun and more modern take on the classic Rapunzel fairy tale. The film follows Rapunzel (voiced by Mandy Moore), a young princess who has spent her entire life trapped in a tower by Mother Gothel (Donna Murphy), a rotten apple of a woman who uses Rapunzel’s magical, healing hair to maintain her youth. On the eve of her 18th birthday, Rapunzel dreams of leaving her tower to see the mysterious floating lights that appear every year on her birthday. Her chance comes when Flynn Rider (Zachary Levi), a charming but arrogant thief, stumbles upon her hidden home while on the run from palace guards. She strikes a deal with him and agrees that if he escorts her to the lights, she’ll return his stolen satchel.

